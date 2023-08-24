It's National Waffle Day: Treat yourself to 51% off this adorable mini waffle maker

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Today is National Waffle Day. Why not treat yourself to a new waffle maker to celebrate? We've found an absolutely unbeatable deal on an adorable Dash mini waffle maker on Amazon. Right now, this waffle maker is just $9 -- that's even less than it would cost you to order waffles at a restaurant.

The compact waffle maker has earned an impressive 4.7-star rating for it's space-saving design, easy cleaning and its ability to make delicious waffles.

"The first thing that impressed me about this mini maker is its compact and portable design. It takes up minimal counter space, making it perfect for small kitchens or dorm rooms," one Amazon reviewer shares. "The cooking plates distribute heat evenly, ensuring consistent and perfectly cooked waffles or hash browns every time."

Prices vary by color. You'll currently get the best deal on the white rainbow colorway, though several color options are discounted for National Waffle Day.

More Amazon kitchen appliance deals to shop now

Amazon has a ton of kitchen deals right now. Shop Amazon today and save on coffee makers, air fryers and more.

Amazon

If you're running out of counter space in your kitchen, adding a new appliance can be difficult. But you probably won't have that problem with the Keurig K-Mini -- this single-serve pod coffee maker measures just 4.5 inches wide, 12.1 inches tall and 11.3 inches deep. The compact Keurig comes with a small one-cup water reservoir and a removable drip tray that can accommodate travel mugs up to 7 inches tall. You can brew a 6- to 12-ounce cup of coffee in just minutes.

"The Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker has quickly become my go-to appliance for a quick and delicious cup of coffee." shared one Amazon reviewer. "Its compact size fits perfectly in my kitchen, saving valuable counter space. Brewing is a breeze with just a simple touch, and the 6- to 12-ounce brew sizes allow me to customize my coffee to the perfect strength.".

Pros: Its compact design doesn't take up too much counter space. This small coffee maker has fast brewing capabilities. The K-Mini is energy efficient, with automatic shut off after your last brew.

Cons: The brewer needs to be refilled each time you brew a cup, as it lacks the multi-cup water reservoir typically offered in Keurig coffee makers.

Ninja via Amazon

Food science expert Jennifer Pallian highly recommends this four-quart Ninja air fryer. "It's a great size, affordable for the quality with an effective output and it doesn't take up too much counter space," she told CBS Essentials. She's not the only one who loves this air fryer. Amazon customers gave the kitchen gadget 4.8-stars!

This kitchen gadget can reach up to 400 degrees. It features four cooking programs, including air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate. The included basket and crisper plate are both dishwasher safe.

This Ninja appliance is on sale now at Amazon. Get it for just $100 (regularly $130).

Pros: This expert-recommended air fryer is great for beginners. It also won't take up much counter space.

Con: It's basic. If you're looking for a model that can do it all, this isn't it.

Instant Pot via Amazon

You can save money on this higher-end Instant Pot model. It's 22% off at Amazon right now.

The Instant Omni Plus is a countertop convection oven that, in true Instant Pot fashion, has a bunch of tricks up its sleeves. (And, yes, we know, the not-a-pot doesn't have sleeves -- just go with it.) This 10-in-1 appliance can be used to air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, toast and warm. And, as noted, it works as a convection oven and a rotisserie.

"I have to say this air fryer exceeded my expectations and surprised me," an Amazon customer says. "I love everything about it! The touchscreen, the many options (air fry, broiler, bake, dehydrate, etc) and the window with a light. A LIGHT!!! The operation/touch screen is very intuitive, specially if you've had other air fryers.

Pros: This air fryer has a window and like the customer review points out, a light, that makes it easy to see how your meal is progressing. It offers 10 functions and it can work as a convection oven and a rotisserie.

Con: It doesn't have a basket like a traditional air fryer.

Amazon

The Ninja Mega kitchen system has everything you need to make smoothies, dressings, dips and more. The 72-ounce blender pitcher features Ninja's total crushing technology to easily blend ice and frozen foods. The system comes with two 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cups and two to-go lids.

The system includes a food processor equipped with a chopping blade and an extra dough blade that Ninja says can mix up to two pounds of dough in 30 seconds.

"This thing has some serious power behind it," one Amazon reviewer shares. "Our old blender always left chunks of ice in any of the drinks we would make. Not this one. The ice is completely blended in every thing. The food processor is fantastic as well."

Score this blender system for 30% off now at Amazon.

Pros: The versatile kitchen system can make smoothies, salsas and more. It has earned a 4.7-star rating on Amazon.

Con: Some reviewers find the blender to be a bit louder than desired.

Related content from CBS Essentials