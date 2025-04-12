Saturday Sessions: Dawes performs "Time Spent in Los Angeles" Just six weeks after Dawes released their new studio album "Oh Brother," brothers Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith lost their homes in the Los Angeles wildfires. They balanced high-profile TV appearances with picking up the pieces, even appearing to open the Grammy Awards. They returned to touring life this week, starting with their emotional return visit to Saturday Sessions. From their 2011 album "Nothing Is Wrong," here is Dawes with a new version of their song "Time Spent in Los Angeles."