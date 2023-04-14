Sam's Club 40th birthday deal: Get a membership for $10 and score free goodies

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sam's Club is turning 40! To celebrate, the warehouse retailer is offering a wide variety of perks, including a $10 membership for new members. But that's not all. Starting April 14, Sam's Club will be hosting in-club events, adding an exclusive cafe item to menus and offering more than $100 in savings and rewards for Sam's Club members.

In short, today is the perfect time to become a Sam's Club member.

Keep reading to learn more about these exclusive Sam's Club events, menu items and how you can score a $10 Sam's Club membership.

Celebrate Sam's Club's 40th and become a member for just $10

There are so many reasons to celebrate with Sam's Club this year. The warehouse retailer first opened its doors in April 1983, in Midwest City, OK. Since then, Sam's Club has grown to nearly 600 locations operating in the U.S and Puerto Rico.

When you become a club member from April 14 to April 19, first-time members can take $40 off and join Sam's Club for just $10.

Sam's Club has special limited time offers this weekend

On April 15, all club members can enjoy a free sweet treat and fountain drink inside retail stores. Sam's Club has also added a new, limited-time item to its cafe menu to celebrate the big 4-0: the Sam's Club's birthday cake sundae. The limited-time menu item features layers of frozen yogurt and festive birthday cake with icing and sprinkles for just $1.58. The sundae will be available through the end of April.

It's not a party without swag. Sam's Club members can show off their own big brand energy with vintage-inspired merchandise that delivers early 80's logo styles on everything from T-shirts and sweatshirts to hats and mixtape stickers.

Sam's Club members can even shop exclusive Sam's Club Birthday offers on various items through Scan & Go checkout, curbside pickup and same-day delivery.

The party doesn't have to end. All year long, Sam's Club locations across the country will host outdoor and in-club experiences, which include the Member's Mark Food Truck, supplier activations and more for members only.

Want even more out of your membership? Join Sam's Club Plus. Sam's Club Plus memberships are $70 during the first year of membership.

Even more reasons to join Sam's Club: Gas discounts and more

Only Sam's Club members get access to the chain's gas stations, which typically offer gasoline at prices lower than competing nearby stations. Customers can even pay at the pump with Sam's Club Scan & Go.

Of course, there's more to a Sam's Club membership than access to its exclusive gas club. You can also get discounted gift cards at Sam's Club -- that's like free money in your pocket. Right now, you can save up to 25% on gift cards from some of your favorite brands. Sam's Club members can also shop prescription medications for as low as $4.

Sam's Club members can shop the retailer's prepared meal selections. These budget-friendly, ready-made items include Sam's Club's under-$5 rotisserie chicken, enchiladas, chicken pot pie, Mediterranean kale pasta salad, oven-roasted wings, macaroni and cheese and more items priced per-pound.

Hungry Club members can also enjoy the selection at Sam's Club's cafe while they shop. Offerings include the retailer's popular $1.38 hot dog combo, pizzas with a bunch of toppings, pretzels, churros, sundaes -- and, well, OK, if you're being good, there are salads, too.

The benefits don't stop there. Want to level up for even more perks? The warehouse retailer offers a Plus membership that includes ways to save money and get cash back on everything from groceries to gas to gift cards.

Best reasons to join Sam's Club Plus: Free shipping, free select prescriptions and more



Sam's Club Plus members get to enjoy even more perks. Not only do they have access to great gas prices, discounted gift cards and Sam's Club's under-$5 rotisserie chickens, but Plus members receive many other benefits too.

Sam's Club Plus members shop first and get free shipping

Sam's Club Plus members can shop the warehouse retailer before anyone else, starting as early as 8 A.M. Monday through Saturday. Plus members have exclusive access to free shipping on most online items -- with no order minimum. Some restrictions apply.

Sam's Club Plus members get free prescriptions annually

You read that right -- Plus members get 10 select prescription medications for free. Treating Fido or Fluffy? The retailer also offers discounts on pet prescriptions.

Sam's Club Plus members can rack up to $500 in cash rewards

Plus members get 2% back on qualifying purchases for up to $500 a year. If you're a Plus member using a Sam's Club Mastercard, you can earn up to 5% back in Sam's Cash and 5% back on gas anywhere MasterCard is accepted, not just at Sam's Club fuel stations.

