Save on water bills this summer with the Rachio smart sprinkler controller, on sale at Amazon

Getty Images/kaisersosa67

Summer is here, and that means backyard barbecues, vacations, and impeccably-watered lawns. If you're not up to keeping up with that last one manually, a smart sprinkler controller is for you. Just like with outdoor smart lights, these gadgets can help make watering every last bit of your property a cinch.

Right now, you can save big on the Rachio 16 Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller at Amazon, which can help you set up sprinklers across your entire yard, whether you have a modest area to water or a massive sea of grass crying out for hydration. It's available for just $203 right now, which is reduced from its regular price of $280. That's a savings of 28%. Plus, you can clip the on-page Amazon coupon, while available, for an additional $38 off, which means you'll only spend $165.

Rachio via Amazon

The Rachio controller helps you create your own custom watering schedule that works for your yard and plants. It can also help you save money on your water bill, too. Set up schedules via the Rachio app, estimate water usage, and turn sprinklers off and on at your leisure. The controller's Weather Intelligence feature can also help you skip watering when there's rain, freeze warnings, or wind advisories.

This convenient little gadget could make a great Father's Day gift, or the perfect anytime present for anyone who needs a little help staving away the brown grass blues when the heat rolls in. Because who wants to manually water the yard these days, anyway?

Rachio 16 Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller, $165 after coupon (reduced from $280)

Level up your outdoor space with smart lights

Now that your grass is covered, light up your yard with some of the best outdoor smart lights. They provide the ideal balance of usability, durability, and seamless smart home system integration. In addition, these premium lights have features like Bluetooth connectivity, white and colored illumination options, compatibility with well-known smart home hubs and simple installation procedures. They are typically waterproof, too.

These outdoor lights are great picks for their dependability and superior performance. They're perfect for setting up a smart, connected environment. To find the best outdoor lighting solution for your needs, check out some of our picks from brands like Philips, Govee, and Ring.

Philips Hue Lily White & Color outdoor spot light base kit

Amazon

Versatility, efficiency, and smart home compatibility make the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance outdoor spot light base kit one of the best outdoor lighting options for most situations. You get three spotlights with 16 million color options and dimmable white light, so you can create the ideal atmosphere for any occasion. The base kit is compatible with smart home systems such as Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant, which lets you add voice control seamlessly into your smart home setup. In addition to bright lighting even on the darkest night, this light boasts reduced energy consumption, making it an eco-friendly and cost-effective option.

An Amazon customer praised the kit for its ease of installation: "Great quality products. I was going to hire my landscaper to install more lights for my backyard. Got a quote from my landscaper for $5,000 labor included (10 spot lights, 10 driveway lights, extension cables and transformers). Because of the shutdown, I decided to do it myself. Bought these lights and works perfectly. I am super happy with the purchase."

Philips Hue Lily White & Color outdoor spot light base kit, $336

Philips Hue Smart outdoor lightstrip

Amazon

The Philips Hue Smart outdoor lightstrip is a great choice for adaptable and customizable outdoor lighting. Because of its flexibility, you can shape and cut the strip to fit any outdoor space. Each LED is capable of 16 million colors and adjustable white light, allowing you to create the perfect ambiance for any occasion. It's compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant, and supports voice commands.

Overall, it's the best strip light option you can find. Philips Hue can help you turn a drab outdoor space into a fun and inviting one.

This Amazon buyer praised the product's hardiness: "The build quality of this outdoor light strip far exceeds any other product. The 16-foot length was perfect to line the underside of the hand rail on our second-story balcony, making it easy to navigate at night. Impressive quality."

Philips Hue Smart outdoor lightstrip, $195 (reduced from $220)

Govee Outdoor string lights

Amazon

Who doesn't like hanging lights -- especially those with cost- and energy-efficient LED bulbs? Govee outdoor string lights offer warm white light, multiple colors and dynamic effects, so you can customize your outdoor lighting situation for parties, hangout sessions and more formal occasions, too. The lights' Bluetooth app lets you change modes, brightness and set timers from your smartphone. They also boast an IP65 waterproof rating, which means they can withstand various weather conditions.

An Amazon customer loved the lights' versatility: "These lights are amazing! They are so bright and colorful, and they really add a touch of fun to my backyard. I love that I can control them with my phone or voice, and they are super easy to set up. I would definitely recommend these to anyone looking for a great outdoor lighting solution."

Govee Outdoor string lights, $85 after coupon (reduced from $100)

Govee Outdoor flood lights

Amazon

These fun floodlights are quirky little square-shaped lighting options with a wide range of color temperatures (2700-6500K) and RGB color options. Designed for seamless integration with smart home systems, these floodlights are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant-- they can be controlled with your phone or your voice. With a few taps, the dedicated Govee app lets you set schedules, adjust brightness and change colors. The flood lights come with an IP66 waterproof rating so they work in rain, sleet and snow.

This Amazon customer was dazzled by how bright the lights are: "I've been using these lights for a few weeks now and I absolutely love them! They're so easy to use and they really add a touch of elegance to my backyard. The lights are very bright and they can be seen from quite a distance. I also love that they have so many different lighting modes, so I can find the perfect look for any occasion."

Govee Outdoor Flood Lights, $70 after coupon (reduced from $100)

Govee Outdoor ground lights

Amazon

The Govee outdoor ground lights are great for giving your outdoor spaces a splash of fun and color. These ground lights are a top choice to spruce up your garden or backyard, especially if you like funky hues. They're designed to withstand a variety of weather conditions and have an IP65 waterproof rating, so they're good to go even in the elements. Whether you want to highlight particular areas or set the mood for outdoor get-togethers, these multi-color LED lights have your back, especially with their included app, which lets you set timers and schedules.

This Amazon buyer loved how durable the lights are: "These were super easy to install and setup. They have lasted and continue to work through some of the worst storms we've had in a while. So I can attest to the weatherproofness of these lights!"

Govee Outdoor ground lights, $40 after coupon (reduced from $60)

Ring Solar Pathlight

Amazon

The Ring Solar Pathlight is an eco-friendly solution for lighting up those darker areas around your yard. Its solar-powered design harvests sunlight during the day so you have plenty of power at night for all your outdoor get-togethers. This light also features an integrated motion sensor, which detects motion and automatically turns on the light to help you find your way. This can be adjusted to fit your needs. You can hook this light up to the Ring Bridge as well and manage it through the Ring app, making it easy to fit in your Ring ecosystem if you already have the brand's other products.

One Amazon purchaser was delighted with how adjustable the product's settings are. "I am very pleased with the Ring solar-powered pathlight. It does a great job at illuminating my sidewalk whenever anyone approaches it. The light increases from 10 lumens to 80 lumens when the motion sensor is triggered. The app that comes with the light also allows you to manipulate the light to meet your needs. You can schedule when it turns off and on, how long the lights remain illuminated when the motion sensor is triggered, how sensitive the motion sensor is and a variety of other tasks."

Ring Solar Pathlight, $35





