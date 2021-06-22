Amazon Prime Day deals on wireless headphones and earbuds: Apple, Sony, Bose and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're in the market for a new pair of wireless headphones or earbuds, you're in luck: Amazon Prime Day is a really smart time to buy. Amazon's shopping holiday, running from June 21 through June 22, has ushered in big markdowns on popular headphones and earbuds from big brands. You can save more than 50% on Sony, Bose, Sennheiser, Apple and more.

That's not all, of course. Amazon Prime Day has brought discounts on all sorts of things -- there are Prime Day deals on streaming sticks, deals on TVs, deals on the Instant Pot and other kitchen appliances, deals on athletic gear and more.

To help you shop, we've selected some of the biggest deals on the most popular and best-rated wireless headphones and earbuds available on Amazon -- everything below has a 4-star or better average review score. All sale prices below are scheduled to last through Tuesday, June 22, and are subject to change and availability.

Bose via Amazon

Apple Airpods Pro

Apple via Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro are on sale just about everywhere for Prime Day. The earbuds, featuring high-quality audio, active noise cancellation, 4.5 hours of listening on a single charge and a wireless charging case that extends listening time to 24 hours, are on sale for $189. (They are also available for $189 at Walmart right now.)

Bose SoundLink Around-ear Wireless Headphones II

Bose via Amazon

These wireless headphones from Bose feature 15-hour battery life, on-ear controls and seamless switching between two Bluetooth devices (a phone and work laptop, for example). At just 6.88 ounces, they're a lightweight choice. But don't worry about breaking them on the go: They come with a protective case.

Bose SoundLink Around-ear Wireless Headphones II are reduced to $129 through Tuesday for Amazon Prime Day, $100 off list price.

You can also get these headphones in white.

Echo Buds (2nd generation) wireless earbuds

Amazon

Many of Amazon's own branded gadgets are on sale for Prime Day, and the Echo Buds wireless earbuds are no exception. The wireless earbuds, available in black and white, feature Active Noise Cancellation (one of the least expensive earbuds to do so), hands-free Alexa controls, tap controls for Siri and Google Assistant and IPX4 water resistance. Amazon says these Bluetooth earbuds last for up to 5 hours on a single charge, or 15 hours total with the included wireless charge case.

Normally priced at $140, second-generation Echo Buds are on sale for $100 through Tuesday.

Want an even more affordable option? You can save $20 by swapping the wireless charge case for a wired charge case.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live with active noise cancelling

Samsung via Amazon

Samsung earbuds are also discounted for Amazon Prime Day. The jelly-bean-shaped Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds feature active noise cancelling (ANC) and up to 6 hours of play time with the included wireless case. The earbuds also offer voice controls through Samsung's own digital assistant, Bixby. That makes them a good choice for those already in the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earbuds are available in four colors: black, bronze, red and white. They're on sale for $110 through Tuesday, $60 off their list price.

Sony noise cancelling headphones (WHCH710N)

Sony via Amazon

The longest-lasting headphones on the Prime Day list, these over-ear noise cancelling headphones from Sony offer 35 hours of listening on a single charge, with quick charging that gives up to 60 minutes of playback with 10 minutes of charge. They also offer one-touch NFC pairing and noise cancellation with ambient sound mode.

These Sony headphones, available in black and blue, are $78 through Tuesday, a giant discount off the $200 list price.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

Bose via Amazon

These 4.5-star-rated Bluetooth headphones from high-end brand Bose feature active noise cancellation (great for a distraction-free listening experience), IPX4 water resistance (protection against splashes) and touch controls. This pair makes a smart all-day listening option, boasting up to 20 hours of use on a single charge.

These Bose headphones are reduced to $229 through Tuesday, a $170 discount off list price.

JBL Live 300 true wireless headphones

JBL via Amazon

These wireless earbuds by JBL, more than half off for Prime Day, feature sweat- and water-resistance (IPX5), 6 hours of play time (plus another 14 hours with the included rechargeable carry case) and a swipe-to-activate ambient mode, so you can communicate with the outside world with them in your ears.