PlayStation 5 consoles are in stock at Walmart right now

If you've been trying to find a PS5 for the holidays, you're in luck: Walmart has the PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle in stock right now, while supplies last, at the Walmart Deals for Days sale. Hurry -- these PS5 consoles are bound to sell out quick.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $559

The Sony PlayStation 5 is one of the most wanted Christmas gifts of 2022. But even now, two years after its initial release, the popular gaming console remains incredibly difficult to find in stock.

The good news, though, is that it really is easier to score a PS5 console this year than it was last year -- especially during Black Friday week. You just need to know where (and when) to look. And that's where CBS Essentials comes in. We've spotted the next big PlayStation 5 restock, happening today.

PlayStation 5 is in stock at Walmart right now

If you're trying to get a PlayStation 5 console, head over to the Walmart website right now. A PS5 restock begins Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 12 p.m. EST for all shoppers.

Walmart has quantities of the God of War Ragnarok bundle in stock. Hurry and click the button below to get yours before they're all sold out.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok console bundle, $559

Playstation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (Digital Edition), $459

How to reserve a PS5 at Amazon

To get a PS5 at Amazon, you don't need to be online at a specific time or frantically smash the refresh button on your browser. Instead, Amazon has an invitation-based system -- you click a button to tell Amazon you're interested in buying a PS5 when it's available, and the company will email you when it finally is. (Your PS5 will be reserved for a short time.)

PlayStation 5 console, $500

If you're trying to maximize your odds of getting a PlayStation 5 console, we recommend keeping an eye out for a PS5 gaming bundle. Your odds of getting a PS5 increase with each invitation you request, so why not go through and request an invite for them all? You won't be charged for a PlayStation 5 console until you actually buy one.

PlayStation 5 console bundled with Horizon Forbidden West, $550

PlayStation 5 console bundled with God of War: Ragnarok, $560

Other places to get a PlayStation 5 today

If you missed out on the above Walmart PS5 restock, you can always check out StockX. Though the site is a third-party reseller, StockX authenticates PlayStation 5 consoles and offers some of the best third-party pricing around. Note, however, that you'll have to pay a $50-100 premium over the console's MSRP to buy one there.

Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $575

It's possible that you'll still be able to get a PS5 console at Best Buy or GameStop, even if you're not willing to drop your hard-earned cash on a premium membership or third-party reseller offering. Your luck depends on checking frequently for the latest PlayStation 5 restock news -- and on tapping those "check stock now" buttons to get lucky.

How to get exclusive early access to PS5 restocks

Walmart has restricted most of its PlayStation 5 restocks to Walmart+ members. The service, which costs $98 per year or $12.95 per month, also offers free, same-day delivery from your local Walmart store (in some areas), member prices on gas (at participating stations) and money off on certain prescriptions. Walmart+ also now comes bundled with the ad-supported tier of the Paramount+ streaming service.

Walmart+ and Paramount+ bundle, $12.95 per month

Besides offering its members exclusive access to product launches and restocks, Best Buy Totaltech comes with a few other perks such as free two-day shipping and two-year product protection for all purchases. Members also get early access to other tech drops, such as hard-to-find graphics cards.

Best Buy Totaltech Membership (1 year), $199

Even GameStop has a premium membership that lets you skip to the front of the PS5 line: PowerUp Rewards Pro. That membership costs $15 a year, though it does offer a $10 reward on signup, plus a $5 credit to spend every month. PowerUp Rewards Pro members also get 2% back in rewards.

GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro (1 year), $14.99

PS5 at Target

While many retailers build up inventory and release it all on sporadic restock days, Target will now allow shoppers to buy the PS5 as soon as individual stores receive inventory. This makes tracking restocks a bit more difficult, but it may make them more regularly available in-store.

Your best bet is to stay on top of checking your local store's inventory. Use the Target app or website to check inventory at surrounding stores. Inventory information is usually updated in the mornings. If you find an available PS5 unit, it's best to reserve it immediately for in-store pickup.

PlayStation Direct

On PlayStation.com, you can register for an opportunity to purchase a PS5 directly from Sony. When a run of consoles becomes available, Sony emails the next batch of shoppers in the queue with private links to purchase. The site does not currently offer a timeline for when the next batch of invitation links will be sent out.

