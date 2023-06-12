NHL Stanley Cup Finals 2023: How to watch Game 5 of the Golden Knights vs. the Panthers

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The NHL Stanley Cup Finals are still going strong. These games are scheduled to continue until June 19, if necessary. On Tuesday, June 13 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT), Game 5 of the 2023 NHL finals will take place. The game will feature the Vegas Golden Knights against the Florida Panthers in their fifth matchup of the championship finals.

The Golden Knights are still ahead after winning the first two games and Game 4, while the Panthers snagged a win in Game 3. In Game 5, we could see the Golden Knights take home the Stanley Cup or the Panthers could keep the finals going.

Find out how to catch Game 5 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals and see who might end up as NHL champions and bring home the championship prize. You don't even need a cable subscription -- just Sling TV.

Best way to live stream the Stanley Cup Finals

If you want access to live stream all the games in the Stanley Cup Finals, the most cost-effective way is with Sling TV. The low-cost cable streamer's Orange tier includes all games in the NHL finals on TNT, while the Orange + Blue tier includes games from the NBA championship finals.

Stanley Cup Finals game schedule



Don't miss a single moment of the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals, including Game 5 of the finals on Tuesday, June 13. All NHL championship games will air on TNT.

Don't have cable TV? Luckily, Sling TV carries TNT so you can watch those games live.

Schedule for the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals (Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights)

Game 1: Saturday, June 3 (Golden Knights won 5-2)

Saturday, June 3 Game 2: Monday, June 5 (Golden Knights won 7-2)

Monday, June 5 Game 3: Thursday, June 8 (Panthers won 2-1)

Thursday, June 8 Game 4: Saturday, June 10 (Golden Knights won 3-2)



Saturday, June 10 Game 5: Tuesday, June 13 at 8 p.m. EDT on TNT

Tuesday, June 13 at 8 p.m. EDT on TNT *Game 6: Friday, June 16 at 8 p.m. EDT on TNT

Friday, June 16 at 8 p.m. EDT on TNT *Game 7: Monday, June 19 at 8 p.m. EDT on TNT

*These games will only be played if needed.

Watch the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals on Sling TV



The best and most affordable way to watch the 2023 NHL championship games airing on TNT is through Sling TV. The most budget-friendly tier that includes TNT, Orange, is only $40 a month. The Orange + Blue tier gives you access to the maximum amount of live sports, including not only TNT but NFL Network, ABC, Fox and NBC broadcasts, for $55 per month after the first month half-off. You'll get 50 hours of DVR storage to record all the games you want.

There's no contract. You can cancel at any time. Best of all? Sling is offering half-off your first month. Right now, you'll only pay $20 to access TNT with Sling Orange, or $28 for the Orange + Blue tier.

Don't have a smart TV to watch Sling TV on? Not a problem: Right now Sling TV is offering subscribers a free Amazon Fire TV Stick to use.

Digital antenna

If TNT is on your market's local channels, you may also be able to access it with a digital antenna. While Sling TV does carry more channels than a digital antenna would, this is a one-time, more inexpensive option for minimal channel options.

This one supports smart TVs in 1080p, 4K and 8K displays and works with older models too. It's also currently discounted at Amazon.

Roainey digital TV antenna with amplifier signal booster, $27 after coupon (down from $40)

Hulu + Live TV bundle

It's not as affordable as Sling TV, but the Hulu + Live TV bundle has a huge library of content thanks to their partnerships with Disney and ESPN, including TNT. In the bundle, both Disney+ and ESPN+ are included and it's totally ad-free. If you want it all, get the Hulu + Live TV bundle.

Sign up for the Hulu + Live TV with ESPN+ and Disney+ bundle, $70 a month

DirecTV Stream



DirecTV streams all the networks a sports fan could want, including TNT, NBC, Fox, ESPN and more. No matter what your viewing needs are, DirecTV Stream should have a monthly package that will serve you. Prices on DirecTV Stream services start at $65 a month for the first three months, then $75 a month thereafter.

DirecTV Stream, $65 and up per month

The best TV deals ahead of the Stanley Cup Finals



Looking for a new television for all your sports watching needs? Watch the 2023 NHL finals on a smart TV. We've rounded up some great deals for the latest in high-quality TV technology.

