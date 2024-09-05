Yeti just dropped an NFL collection of drinkware and coolers

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Yeti

Football season is officially back. The first in-season NFL 2024 game is tonight, and what better way to show off your team pride than by getting some new drinkware? Yeti, the brand popular for its reusable water bottles, has some great swag, as it just released its NFL collection for fans. The collection features the logos of all 32 teams, such as the Steelers, Chiefs and Ravens, on some of its most popular products, including coolers, tumblers, travel mugs and more.

We like this officially licensed NFL swag for its functionality. These aren't products that are limited to game-day festivities. You can use the cooler on a camping trip and one of the insulated cups while running errands, working out at the gym, or working from home. Feel more connected to your team and fellow fans by shopping the Yeti NFL collection below.

Yeti Rambler 26-ounce water bottle

Yeti

This NFL-themed Yeti rambler has all the makings of a long-lasting water bottle. The water bottle is made of stainless steel, which is a very durable material that is also rust-resistant, and features double-walled vacuum insulation. This level of insulation will ensure that your cold drinks stay cool and your hot drinks remain warm overtime.

The screw-on bottle cap comes with a handle for easier carrying and remains tight enough that liquids inside won't leak outside into your backpack. What's more, you can put this in the dishwasher.

The Yeti Rambler 26-ounce water bottle has a 4.7-star rating out of more than 9,000 ratings on the brand's website. One reviewer wrote, "A great water bottle! Keeps my water cold for hours and hours, ice takes over a day to completely melt! I love the convenient carry handle and how easy it is to clean too!"

Yeti Tundra Haul wheeled cooler

The Tundra Haul wheeled model may be one of the brand's more expensive coolers, but the extra cost is absolutely worth the extra room, the pull handle and wheels, the latter of which are rust- and puncture-resistant.

This Yeti offers an impressive amount of space for drinks (up to 82 cans to be exact). It also can hold 64 pounds of ice (when packing ice only) and is compatible with wine bottles. The cooler contains two inches of insulation within its walls, as well as gaskets and a locking system to ensure your drinks stay cool throughout tailgating.

The Yeti Tundra Haul wheeled cooler has a 4.7-star rating. One customer wrote, "I agree that this will likely be the last cooler of this size I ever purchase. It is built like a tank. I used it on a trip the week it arrived, and after 5 days it still had a lot of ice in it. Even after I dumped all the ice, it stayed cool in there for another day.

"It is a bit on the heavy side even when empty, so thank goodness for the wheels."

Yeti Roadie 24 hard cooler

Yeti

Tailgating with a small group of friends and family? Get the more compact (and affordable) Roadie 24. It comes with a handle for easier carrying and is tall enough to fit wine bottles.

It also comes with enough space for 33 cans and 26 pounds of ice (when packing ice only). It's actually so small that the brand claims you can fit it behind the driver's or passenger's seat in your car. What's more, it boasts the same great insulation as other Yeti coolers.

The Yeti Roadie 24 hard cooler has a 4.6-star rating. One reviewer wrote, "Really great for a road trip. Packed it up and hiked all day in the sun. Opened it the following morning and food/drinks were all still chilled."

Yeti Rambler 20-ounce tumbler

Yeti

This team tumbler can be used for hot or cold liquids, and with its double-walled insulation, will keep your iced drinks cold and coffee piping hot. The Rambler, like all Yeti products, is made of durable materials. In the case of this tumbler, that's stainless steel (also used to make frying pans, mixing bowls and many more kitchen products).

The tumbler can be put in the dishwasher, has been designed to fit in car cup holders and comes with a magnetic slider lid to both protect your drink and maintain its temperature.

The Yeti Rambler 20-ounce tumbler with a magnetic slider has a 4.7-star rating. One customer wrote, "This became my favorite cup very quickly. It fits perfectly in my stroller wagon cup holder for tea or iced coffee on the go, and keeps contents hot or icy for SO long. (Also perfect for keeping cocktails chilly)."

Yeti 14-ounce stackable mug with Magslider Lid

Yeti

This Yeti stackable mug allows you to take your coffee or tea to go with greater ease. Like other insulated drinkware from Yeti, the 14-ounce stackable mug is made of stainless steel and features double-walled, vacuum insulation. This mug is also compatible with cold liquids, and is actually wide enough to double as a bowl, so you can munch on servings of oatmeal, soup and more, whether you're camping or tailgating.

To add the logo of your favorite team, make sure to click the "+Customize" button before checkout (doing so will add an extra $10 to your order, or $20 if you want to have the team on either side of the mug).

The Yeti 14-ounce stackable mug with Magslider Lid has a 4.6-star rating. One reviewer wrote, "Keeps coffee hot the entire time. It is heavy duty, washes up easily, and the lid does not leak, or loosen once it's on."

Yeti Rambler 12-ounce Colster can cooler

Yeti

You don't actually have to buy a big cooler to ensure that your drinks stay cold during game day. Buy Yeti's genius cup cooler instead. This can cooler is pretty much just a stainless steel sleeve that you can slip your canned drink into. It fits most 12-ounce cans and comes with a double-wall, vacuum insulation should keep that beer of yours cold while tailgating and beyond. It is dishwasher safe and may fit into your car cup holder too.

To add the logo of your team, make sure to click the "+Customize" button before checkout (doing so will add an extra $10 to your order, or $20 if you want to have the team on either side of the can cooler).

The Yeti Rambler 12-ounce Colster can cooler has a 4.7-star rating. One reviewer wrote, "This can cooler is an excellent idea and it works surprisingly well. It keeps my canned beverages nice and cold as I continue to enjoy them. Great product."