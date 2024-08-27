Best reusable water bottles of 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Reduce waste and save money by using a reusable water bottle instead of disposable cups and bottles. Reusable water bottles are not only long-lasting, but are also designed to make it easy to stay hydrated throughout the day. The best reusable water bottles have a generous capacity, are easy to transport and feature a drinking mechanism that is both comfortable to sip from and leakproof. Some can keep drinks cold for several hours, or even longer than a day.

To guide you on your reusable water bottle shopping journey, we rounded up our favorite reusable water bottles. Each is customer-loved and comes from reputable manufacturers, including Hydro Flask, Under Armour and the famous Stanley brand. Shop our top picks and we're sure you'll find the best reusable water bottle for your hydrating needs.

Best overall reusable water bottle: Hydro Flask wide mouth vacuum-insulated water bottle

One of our CBS Essentials shopping experts actually tested out a Hydro Flask wide-mouth water bottle and was taken aback by its excellent insulating properties. They found that after 24 hours, their ice water remained ice cold, which lives up to the brand's promise of keeping cold liquids cold for up to 24 hours. This impressive feat can be attributed to the bottle's double-walled vacuum insulation.

We also that the bottle is leakproof, lightweight (for a stainless steel water bottle) and comes with a flip-up straw, allowing for the easiest sipping. There are multiple sizes available (24, 32 and 40 ounces), each of which can be cleaned in the dishwasher. Get this in one of four colors, including the unique matcha ombre.

We aren't the only ones who are fans of this water bottle. The Hydro Flask wide-mouth vacuum-insulated water bottle has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "My go-to water bottle. I have never had it leak. Even upside down in my tote. Keeps my water cold for days."

Best BPA-free plastic reusable water bottle: Yeti Yonder water bottle

Compared to stainless steel, plastic water bottles are lighter in weight, making this Yeti model a popular option for people who don't want to feel weighed down while transporting their water bottle.

The Yeti Yonder only weighs 1.6 pounds, is made of 50% recycled plastic and is shatterproof. It also contains a hearty cap (the only part of the water bottle that isn't BPA-free) designed to be quite leakproof. Twist off the cap and you'll find the drinking spout. Then when it's time for a refill, twist that drinking spout off to refill your water bottle.

The Yeti Yonder is dishwasher safe and comes in four sizes (20, 25, 34 and 50 ounces). Choose from one of seven colors available, including navy (pictured) and power pink.

The Yeti Yonder water bottle has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "The quality of this bottle is amazing, extremely sturdy material, overall it is a great bottle. I use it for the gym and have dropped it several times but it remains intact."

Best large reusable water bottle: Under Armour jug water bottle, 64 ounces



With an impressive 64-ounce capacity, this water jug does not mess around when it comes to hydration. The insulation keeps drinks cold for up to 12 hours, while the leak-resistant flip-top lid minimizes the risk of accidental spills. The ergonomic handle and non-slip side grip make the tasks of drinking from and carrying around this behemoth bottle much easier.

In addition to its capacity, we also appreciate the water bottle's unique built-in fence hook. This allows you to retrieve your water bottle more easily at the basketball court or baseball field without having to bend down and search for it in your backpack.

The Under Armour jug water bottle has a 4.6-star rating out of more than 23,000 ratings on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "Used for my son during baseball season. Very durable, love that it can hang on the fence with his baseball bag. Keeps his water nice and cool. Stays sealed pretty well and the handle makes it easy to use and carry."

Best splurge reusable water bottle: Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler, 40 ounces

At this point, the Stanley cup needs no introduction. It's become such an icon that Saturday Night Live made a skit about it. The tumbler contains features that truly make for a great reusable water cup.

The Flowstate tumbler is made up of 90% recycled stainless steel, which, along with the double-walled insulation, keeps water cold for up to 11 hours and iced for up to 48 hours. It has a large handle for easier gripping and a reusable straw for even easier sipping.

Another feature that makes The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumber so popular is the wide array of pretty colors available. There are 26 colors currently in stock for the 40-ounce cup, including shades of pink, blue and greens. Just make sure you clean it thoroughly to prevent the growth of mold.

Most stylish water bottle: Owala FreeSip stainless steel water bottle

This bestselling water bottle will make hydrating more fun with its delightful multicolored designs. There are several color combinations you can choose from, including summer sweetness (pictured) and retro boardwalk, which contains purple, yellow, orange and navy.

In addition to its style, this stainless steel water bottle has a lot of substance to it too. It's unique in that it gives you two drinking options: a built-in straw for sipping and a spout for big gulps. Both are protected by a locking cap, which also makes the water bottle leakproof. It can keep cold liquids cool for up to 24 hours and comes in three sizes, including 24, 32 and 40 ounces.

The Owala FreeSip has a 4.7-star rating out of more than 53,000 ratings on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "I love this water bottle! It keeps water very cold and ice lasts for hours, even overnight. I like the bright color, makes it easy to find in my bag. The handle is nice for carrying and I like that the handle locks it when I throw [it] into my bag. No leaks!"