How to watch Week 1 of the NFL without cable

Welcome back, NFL fans. The 2024-5 NFL season is here, and intense storylines are already writing themselves.

This week, reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs begin their campaign to win their third consecutive Super Bowl. But they'll have to get past Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 first. The Ravens are primed for a revenge game against the Chiefs, to whom they lost the AFC title last season. (It's also the first chance for fans to spot Taylor Swift this season at a Chiefs game, if she indeed shows up.)

This week fans will also get a first-look at Saquon Barkley playing for the Philadelphia Eagles and Odell Beckham Jr. on the field with the Miami Dolphins.

NFL Week 1 full schedule



The 2024-5 NFL regular season begins on Thursday, September 5, 2024. The regular season concludes on Sunday, January 5, 2025. Below is the schedule for Week 1 of the 2024-5 NFL season. Note that the game you see on your local affiliate will depend on your geographical area.

All times Eastern.

Thursday, Sept. 5

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Friday, Sept. 6

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (São Paulo, Brazil), 8:15 p.m. (Peacock exclusive)

Sunday, Sept. 8

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Key dates for the 2024-5 NFL season

The 2024-5 NFL regular season begins on Sept. 5, 2024, when the Super Bowl LVIII champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Baltimore Ravens.