Nespresso coffee and espresso makers are on sale now at Amazon (and they arrive before Mother's Day)

Nespresso

Nespresso makes some of the most popular espresso machines on the market. Right now, you can score a great deal on a few of the brand's top-rated models. These top-rated Nespresso coffee machines are an excellent last-minute gift for the coffee-loving mom in your life -- and thanks to Amazon Prime shipping, you can get one delivered before Mother's Day.

Enjoy your morning coffee knowing you didn't have to pay full price. Keep reading to find the perfect espresso gift for mom this Mother's Day (or for yourself), while they're on sale.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus: $149 (25% off)

Nestle Nespresso via Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated coffee and espresso machine brews four single-serve cup sizes with just the touch of a button. This customer-loved kitchen device adapts its pressure, temperature and brewing time to make you the perfect cup of coffee and espresso.

"I love everything about my Nespresso," wrote an enthusiastic Amazon customer. "Coffee is so fresh. Not like my Keurig. My K-cups were starting to taste stale, the coffee would spray everywhere and I had to microwave every cup of coffee immediately after brewing. With the Nespresso my coffee is ALWAYS piping hot, it stays hot. I'm in love. I could also go on about the frother. I use it for my cream, hot or cold BTW. It's amazing."

The on-sale Nespresso Vertuo Plus includes a complimentary starter set of Nespresso Vertuo capsules.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus, $149 (regularly $200)

Nespresso Vertuo Next: $172 (25% off)

Nespresso via Amazon

The Nespresso Vertuo Next espresso maker allows you to brew single-serve coffee or espresso at the touch of a button. The espresso maker can brew three different cup sizes and offer an ultra-fast, 25-second heat-up time.

You might be wondering, how does this Nespresso device differ from the Nespresso Vertuo Plus listed above? Well, unlike the Vertuo Plus, the Nespresso Vertuo Next can brew an 18-ounce carafe of coffee and it features Wi-Fi connectivity.

"I wanted something that was super simple to use and this is it!" wrote an Amazon customer. "I really didn't want to take the time to steam out my milk, because, let's face it, it's much easier to just go buy a coffee at that point. I am so impressed with this milk frother! You literally pour the milk in, press a button, and it steams/froths the milk at the perfect temperature! I highly recommend!"

Nespresso Vertuo Next espresso maker with milk frother, $172 (reduced from $230)

More coffee and espresso maker deals on Amazon

Shop deals on Keurig, Breville and more top coffee and espresso maker brands below.

Keurig K-Cafe Smart: $200

Keurig

If you're looking to refresh your kitchen (and your morning routine) for spring, then check out this great Keurig deal from Amazon. The Keurig K-Cafe Smart promises to help you create more than 70 coffeehouse drinks at home using coffee pods. This model looks like a standard Keurig but has an attached milk frother and more brewing options.

The Keurig K-Cafe Smart connects to the Keurig app. You can schedule a brew in advance, brew remotely and more. The coffeemaker's BrewID tech, meanwhile, selects the ideal settings for whichever K-Cup you choose to use.

Or you can skip the app. The brewer has five temperature and six strength settings -- the most customization Keurig has ever offered in a coffeemaker. And the milk frother has three temperature settings. The lowest is ideal for making iced drinks, while the highest promises to froth oat and almond milks.

This Keurig can create a highly-concentrated shot of coffee to mimic the profile of espresso. (There are espresso K-Cups available for purchase that you can use for the "shot" function, too.) The "shot" function is ideal for creating lattes, macchiatos and more espresso-driven drinks. There's an iced coffee button, too, which brews at a lower temperature and flow rate.

Keurig K-Cafe Smart, $200 (regularly $250)

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $70

Walmart

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces.

The five-inch-wide Keurig coffee maker lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. It offers an energy-efficient feature that automatically turns off the coffee maker 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.

"I wanted something small to fit in a specific counter space and this Keurig k-mini was just that. It goes perfect with my decor and it fits just as well," wrote one reviewer.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $70 (regularly $100)

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker: $130



Amazon

The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker makes a single cup of coffee at a time but features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family.

The 4.7-star-rated device features a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand, perfect for making tea and hot chocolate on cool spring nights.

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker, $130 (regularly $190)

De'Longhi espresso machine: $170



Best Buy

This 4.3-star-rated De'Longhi Espresso Machine makes shots of espresso with 15 bars of pressure. It features an advanced cappuccino system with a hot milk or cappuccino selector to mix and steam milk for evenly textured drinks. Other features include a double layer drip tray, removable water tank and stainless-steel accents.

"I love this so much," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the espresso machine. "It's so easy to use and makes coffee so quickly. It was affordable compared to most espresso makers and the quality is amazing."

De'Longhi espresso machine, $170 (regularly $208)

Breville Barista Touch espresso machine: $880



Breville Store via Amazon

The professional-looking espresso machine features an intuitive touch screen display that's pre-programmed with your favorite espresso beverages and automatic milk texturing for barista quality micro-foam. Need your espresso ASAP? This 4.6-star-rated machine can get hot in as little as three seconds.

"The Barista Touch comes with a screen that makes it so easy to create your coffee of choice. It has preprogrammed options (which are adjustable) and it allows you to custom build your coffee of choice and assign it an icon," explained an Amazon customer who purchased the device.

"In fact, everything is icon based and it even has a tutorial built in. For instance, if you want to make a latte, press the latte icon and a screen pops up with the easy to follow steps. You can make many different types of coffee including Americanos, cappuccinos, and even simple espresso shots. You can even custom design your coffee, then assign it an icon, then every time you want that coffee you just hit the icon and follow the steps. Blamo -- great coffee every time."

Breville Barista Touch espresso machine, $880 (reduced from $1,200)

Instant Dual Pod Plus coffee maker: $160

Instant Pot via Amazon

Shop our bestselling coffee maker. This versatile kitchen gadget is a must-have for any coffee drinker. It's compatible with K-Cup pods, Nespresso capsules and any ground coffee you like, when used with the included reusable pod. Brew up to 12 ounces of coffee and up to 6 ounces of espresso at a time.

The Instant Dual Pod Plus has many positive reviews on Amazon, including this one:

"I am in love with this product. I raved about it so much my husband told me I had to write a review," wrote a verified Amazon buyer. "The frother is easy to use, set up, clean, does hot and cold, is quick and so versatile. I have been frothing every beverage in my house (least it seems that way)."

Instant Dual Pod Plus, $160 (regularly $230)

Instant Solo single-serve coffee maker: $80

Instant Pot via Amazon

This Amazon customer-loved Instant Pot coffee maker boasts great reviews. "It has a very simple and straight forward design, it's easy to clean, and the cord isn't annoyingly short," wrote an Amazon user. "It has a slim profile so it doesn't take up a lot of space on the kitchen counter. The water reservoir is an ample size and is on the back of the unit, not on the side. (Which is one reason that I chose this coffee maker.) This coffee maker makes a great cup of coffee in a minuscule amount of time! Truly! It's super quick!"

This 4.2-star-rated coffee maker can make K-cup pods and your own grounds in the included reusable pod with handle. Choose from multiple brew sizes with 8, 10 or 12-ounce cups. The 40-ounce reservoir means you can refill less frequently and the removable drip tray lets you fill up to a seven-inch tall travel mug.

Instant Solo single-serve coffee maker, $80 (regularly $120)

