Post-Prime Day tablet deals: The best deals on Apple iPad, Galaxy Tab, Amazon Fire you can still get
Amazon Prime Day 2022 has come and gone. But if you're still looking for a tablet computer, there's good news: Amazon still has discounts available on the Apple iPad and Samsung Galaxy Tab. But hurry -- these deals won't last forever.
Top products in this article:
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (space gray), $309 (reduced from $329)
Apple iPad 9 (256GB) (space gray), $429 (reduced from $479)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, $180 (reduced from $230)
Tablets are perfect for reading, drawing digital art, browsing the internet and streaming your favorite shows. But which tablet is right for you? Tablets can be pricey, especially if you're trying to stick to a budget. Luckily, it's Amazon Prime Day. All of the best tablets from Apple and Samsung are on sale right now and we've broken each model down for you.
Apple iPad 9: $309
The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.
Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad 9 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (space gray), $309 (reduced from $329)
Apple iPad 9 (256GB) (space gray), $429 (reduced from $479)
Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple's protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle's on sale on Amazon, too.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $378 (reduced from $398)
Apple iPad Air 5: $559
Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.
Available in five colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Air 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.
Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (space gray), $559 (reduced from $599)
Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $679 (reduced from $749)
Apple iPad Mini 6: $409
The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.
Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with the Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.
Amazon has sold out of the 64 GB Wi-Fi-only iPad Mini, but you can find it on sale at Walmart right now.
Apple iPad Mini (64 GB) (starlight), $409 (reduced from $459)
Amazon does have some inventory left in the Wi-Fi and cellular model with 64 GB of storage.
Apple iPad Mini 6 with celluar connectivity (64 GB) (space gray), $600 (reduced from $649)
Apple iPad Pro 5: $699
Apple's high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features an 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It's compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard.
Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Pro 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.
As with other iPad models, the iPad Pro 5 with cellular connectivity is more expensive than the Wi-Fi-only device. But if 5G is the connection you're craving, then the extra expense may be worth it.
Apple iPad Pro 5 (128 GB) (space gray), $699 (reduced from $799)
Apple iPad Pro 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $849 (reduced from $899)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $180
The Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities. This already-affordable Android tablet is $50 off on Amazon right now.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, $180 (reduced from $230)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $280
Save $70 on a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, even after Amazon Prime Day. The Samsung tablet features an up to 13-hour battery and includes an S pen to help you write notes, doodle or personalize photos. Unlike some other Samsung Tabs, the S6 includes a headphone jack.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, $280 (regularly $350)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: $500
This on-sale Samsung Tab features a large 12.4-inch screen, dual speakers, a lightning fast processor for streaming and 256 GB of storage.
You can even link this tablet with your Samsung Galaxy phone and make phone calls from the tablet.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, $500 (regularly $680)
Fire 7 tablet (2022 release): $75 and up
Use this 7-inch touchscreen tablet to read, browse the web, watch videos, listen to music and more. The tablet includes Alexa voice assistant.
The Amazon Fire 7 is not currently on sale but it's still a great tablet option.
Amazon Fire 7 tablet 16GB, ad-free (2022 release), $75
Amazon Fire 7 tablet 32GB, ad-free (2022 release), $95
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?
The Amazon Prime Day sale runs through Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial, if you're a new customer. That means you can sign up for Amazon Prime today, start enjoying all the benefits now, and enjoy most Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals without having to pay.
Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.
Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month
