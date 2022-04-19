Alternatives to Ikea's sold-out Kallax bookcase you can buy online

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Ikea Kallax cube organizer is sold in a wide range of colors, styles and sizes. These popular bookcases have an open-back design and can be filled with storage boxes. But, unfortunately, these best-selling cube organizers are occasionally sold out online. If you can't get your hands on the Ikea Kallax you want, there are alternatives, also online. (And while you're rethinking your home organization: Don't miss out on these great spring cleaning deals.)

Below, alternatives to Ikea's sometimes-sold-out Kallax bookcase from Amazon and Walmart. For more design and organization inspiration, check out the best Ikea alternatives on Amazon, Ikea alternatives you can order online and alternatives to Ikea's often-sold-out Billy bookcase, as well.

Better Homes & Gardens 8-cube organizer

Walmart

This Better Homes & Gardens storage organizer from Walmart captures the clean look of Ikea's Kallax units. It comes in five colors and measures at 30.16" x 15.35" x 56.77".

Better Homes & Gardens 8-cube storage organizer, $92

ClosetMaid Cubeicals organizer

Amazon

These ClosetMaid organizing cubes come in seven colors and eight sizes. The entire organizer measures at 11.61" x 35.91" x 47.56". Place it vertically or horizontally.

ClosetMaid Cubeicals organizer, $148

Better Homes and Gardens 9-cube organizer storage bookcase

This Better Homes and Gardens organizer comes in three colors and measures at 15.35" x 44.65" x 44.21". The open-back design of all these bookcases makes cord management easy.

Better Homes and Gardens nine-cube organizer storage bookcase, $131 (reduced from $139)

Whitmor 12-cube organizer

Amazon

This white, 12-cube organizer comes with six back panels for added security if you'd like. These units can be stacked or wall mounted. They measure 11.75" x 47.63" x 35.75".

Whitmor cube organizer, $120

Colibrox wood composite 16-cube organizer

Amazon

Or go for even more storage space with this black, 16-cube organizer from Amazon. It's 58.39" x 15.35" x 57.83".

Colibrox wood composite 16-cube organizer, $182

Better Homes & Gardens 6-cube storage organizer

Choose from six colors in this six-cube organizer from Better Homes & Gardens. Stand it vertically or horizontally. It measures at 30.16" x 15.35" x 43.35".

Better Homes & Gardens six-cube storage organizer, $67 (reduced from $79)

Better Homes & Gardens 9-cube storage organizer with metal base

Walmart

There are also Kallax units available with bases, and this nine-cube Better Homes & Gardens style mimics the look with metal legs. Find it in four colors. It's 43.46" x 15.35" x 47.32".

Better Homes & Gardens 9-cube storage organizer with metal base, $119

