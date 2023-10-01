How to watch today's Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers game: Kickoff time, livestream options, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the Las Vegas Raiders calls out a play during the first quarter of the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Inglewood, CA. Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are headed to California for an AFC West showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams are 1-2 coming into Week 4. Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, currently undergoing concussion protocols following the Raiders Week 3 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, has been practicing all week as though he'll be starting on Sunday. Raiders head coach Mike McDaniels hasn't named his Week 4 starter, allowing the team's medical staff to make the call.

Across the field, Chargers QB Justin Herbert is on track for another stellar season. already throwing six touchdowns and no interceptions. The Chargers season has been bumpy to date despite Herbert's leadership and talent. Chargers fans are hungry for a long postseason. So is head coach Brandon Staley, who's standing with the team is becoming more and more tenuous with each and every loss.

Today's NFL matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers should be on your Sunday afternoon football watch list. Here's how to watch the game.

How to watch today's Las Vegas Raiders vs. the Los Angeles Chargers game

The Week 4 game between Raiders and Chargers will be played Sunday Oct. 1 4:05 p.m. ET (1:05 p.m. PT). It will air on CBS. While most cable packages include CBS, it's easy to watch the game if CBS isn't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

If you don't have a cable TV package that includes CBS, one of the easiest ways to catch all live NFL games broadcast on CBS is through a subscription to Paramount+. The streamer offers access to all NFL games locally and nationally televised on CBS on all its subscription tiers. In addition, you can watch top-tier soccer like the Champions League live and SEC college football games as well, plus popular shows such as "Survivor" and "NCIS."

Paramount+ costs $5.99 for the Essential tier (or $60 annually), and $11.99 per month (or $120 annually) for the ad-free Showtime tier that includes your local CBS station. Paramount+ currently offers a one-week free trial.

The Walmart+ shopping subscription service includes access to the Paramount+ Essentials tier (with live NFL games such as this one), a $60 per year value. Walmart+ subscribers also get discounts on gasoline at Mobil and Exxon stations, access to special members-only deals, same-day home delivery from your local store and more.

Walmart+ costs $98 per year. Tap the button below to learn all the benefits of Walmart+, and to start your 30-day free trial.

Why we like Walmart+:

Walmart+ members get access to this game through the Paramount+ streaming service.

You can get groceries delivered to your home quickly without paying Instacart-like markups.

Early access to Walmart's Black Friday deals reduces holiday shopping stress.

You can make returns from home -- Walmart will pick them up for you. (Restrictions apply; must be present for pickup.)

Watch the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers game with FuboTV



You can also catch the game on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox, ABC, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games.

To watch the NFL without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. Fox, so you know, offers Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox"; while ESPN is the home of "Monday Night Football." ABC airs some "MNF" games, too.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. FuboTV starts at $75 per month for the Pro tier (includes NFL Network); the $100 per month Ultimate tier includes NFL RedZone.

Top features of FuboTV:

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network; the Ultimate tier includes 289 channels, including NFL RedZone.

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of DVR recording.

Watch the Raiders vs. Chargers game on Hulu + Live TV

You can watch the NFL, including the NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox and ESPN. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It normally costs $70 per month, but Hulu is offering a special deal for football season: You can now get Hulu + Live TV for just $50 per month for the first three months. Tap the button below to get in on the deal.

Watch local NFL football live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

If you're cutting the cord to your cable company, you're not alone; in fact, you are in luck. You can still watch the NFL on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDYC channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

Anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable (or your cable company gets in a squabble with a network).

This amplified HDTV antenna, claims to have a 50-mile range and offers 36 channels. It's rated 4.0 stars by Amazon reviewers.

Said one Amazon customer, "When the price of this antenna dropped to $50, it was competitively priced with what you would find on the shelves at your local Radio Shack. If you're considering this product, you're probably already questioning your cable television bill and are looking around for a cheap way to get the Big 3 plus Fox and PBS. This antenna delivered that for us right out of the box."

Watch the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers game on your phone with NFL+

If you want to catch this game on your phone -- and all the amazing football ahead this season -- check out NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. A seven-day, free trial is available.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

2023 NFL Season Week 4 Schedule

The 2023 NFL Season Week 4 schedule is below. All times listed ET. The game you see broadcast locally will depend on your geographical area.

Thursday, Sept. 28

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Oct. 1

Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 9:30 a.m. (ESPN +, Disney +) *Live from London

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers, 1.00 p.m. (Fox)

Denver Broncos vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

LA Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 2

Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

Storylines we're following in the 2023 NFL season

Important dates to remember:

The 2023 NFL regular season runs today through Jan. 7, 2024.

Playoffs are scheduled for January 13 through Jan. 28, 2004.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas.

San Francisco 49ers Nick Bosa Getty Images

Is this finally Dak Prescott's time to shine? The Cowboys are off to a splashy 2023 season start, 2-1 coming into Week 4. QB Dak Prescott has thrown just one pick to date, a huge improvement over last season where he led the league in interceptions thrown (Ouch). Three games in, the Cowboys are primed to re-earn the title "America's Team". But ever since America's Sweetheart paid a visit to Arrowhead Stadium to visit rumored beau Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs may have taken the title.

Lamar Jackson/OBJ in Baltimore: The Baltimore Ravens went through a series of staff and player changes during the offseason, designed to further QB Lamar Jackson's development in Baltimore. With a new coordinator a leveled-up offense, including the addition of Odell Beckham Jr., the Ravens are 2-1 this season. The tightened offense has the league on notice.

Is there life after Aaron Rodgers in New York? Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets debut didn't last long before Rodgers was down with a torn ACL. Jets backup QB Zach Wilson took over. Despite a rocky start, Wilson settled in and led the Jets to an OT win. Sadly, the Jets haven't won since and Wilson looks shaky, at best. Head coach Robert Saleh assures the team is primed to go all the way with or without Rodgers, but the same team went 7-10 in 2022, which doesn't bode well this season.

That 49ers defense is dangerous: Brock Purdy silenced naysayers last season when he took over after both QBs Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo suffered season-ending injuries. Coach Shanahan traded Lance and gave Purdy the starting job this season with little trepidation that the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft had what it takes. Shanahan's decision has paid off. Three weeks in, the Niners, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins are the only NFL teams who remain undefeated. Week after week, the Niners look unstoppable, and quite frankly, terrifying to face.

