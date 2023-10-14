How to watch today's Florida Gators vs. South Carolina Gamecocks game: Starting time, livestream options, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Head coach Billy Napier of the Florida Gators looks on during the second half of a game against the Charlotte 49ers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Gainesville, Florida. James Gilbert/Getty Images

Today, the Florida Gators face the South Carolina Gamecocks for a Week 7 SEC matchup. The Gators will attempt to do something they've done just once since head coach Billy Napier took over -- win on the road.

The 4-2 Gators face the 2-3 Gamecocks riding high after a Week 6 win over Vanderbilt, a perfect opportunity for Florida to snap their road-loss streak. Keep reading for how to watch this big Week 7 showdown.

When does the Florida Gators vs. South Carolina Gamecocks game start?

The Week 7 game between Gators and the Gamecocks will be today, Oct. 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT). It will air on the SEC Network.

How to watch the Florida Gators vs. South Carolina Gamecocks game

While some cable packages include the SEC Network, you can still watch the game if the SEC Network isn't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

Watch the Florida Gators vs. South Carolina Gamecocks game with the Sling TV Sports Extra package



To watch this game, you'll need an upgraded sports package that includes the SEC Network. Fortunately, Sling TV has a deal on exactly that.

Sling TV has a new offering for the 2023 NCAA college football season and the 2023 NFL Season called Sports Extra. This souped-up package is designed for NFL and college football super-fans, with access to NFL Redzone, ESPN, NFL, SEC, ACC, PAC 12, Big10 and Longhorn Networks.

There's a great deal on Sling TV Sports Extra going on right now: You can get four months of Sling TV Orange + Blue + Sports Extra for $219. It's the most cost-effective way to stream most NCAA and NFL games this year.

You can learn more about Sling TV and Sports Extra by tapping the button below.

Watch the Florida vs. South Carolina game with FuboTV



You can also catch the game on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to this game on the SEC Network, plus almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games.

To watch the NFL without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. Fox, so you know, offers Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox"; while ESPN is the home of "Monday Night Football." ABC airs some "MNF" games, too.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. FuboTV starts at $75 per month for the Pro tier (includes NFL Network); the $100 per month Ultimate tier includes NFL RedZone.

Top features of FuboTV:

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network; the Ultimate tier includes 289 channels, including NFL RedZone.

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of DVR recording.

Watch local NCAA football live with a digital HDTV antenna



If you're cutting the cord to your cable company, you're not alone; in fact, you are in luck. You can still watch the NFL on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDYC channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

Anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable (or your cable company gets in a squabble with a network).

This amplified HDTV antenna, claims to have a 50-mile range and offers 36 channels. It's rated 4.0 stars by Amazon reviewers.

Said one Amazon customer, "When the price of this antenna dropped to $50, it was competitively priced with what you would find on the shelves at your local Radio Shack. If you're considering this product, you're probably already questioning your cable television bill and are looking around for a cheap way to get the Big 3 plus Fox and PBS. This antenna delivered that for us right out of the box."

More teams to follow during the 2023 college football season

Important dates for the 2023 college football season:

The 13-week 2023 college football season runs from Aug. 27 through Dec. 9.

Two semifinal games, the Rose Bowl Game and the Allstate Sugar Bowl, are scheduled for New Year's Day (Monday, January 1, 2024).

The College Football Playoff National Championship is scheduled for Monday, January 8, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

The Georgia Bulldogs want to run it back. The Georgia Bulldogs became just the fifth program to win back-to-back national championships when they beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in 2022. Since 1936, no college team has won three-in-a-row. The Bulldogs are hoping to change all that. Head coach Kirby Smart has focused on leadership skills for his players, stating the team's biggest opponent is "complacency." Coming into Week 7, the Bulldogs are undefeated. Three-peat? Anything's possible with this squad.

Were Deion Sanders and the Colorafo Buffaloes a fluke ? Coach Prime made headlines during the offseason. Only ten scholarship players from the Buffaloes' 2022-season roster remain on the team after Sanders took advantage of transfer portal rules to revamp the team's roster. Prime's in his first season as the Buffaloes coach and he'll hope to work the same magic on the Buffaloes program as he did in his successful three years at Jackson State. 4-2 coming into Week 7 after barely beating ASU, the Buffaloes have been criticized for having too much swagger. If anyone remembers Sanders' NFL and MLB careers, one knows you can never have too much swagger. This is the team to watch this season, winning or losing.

How will all the college football shake ups shake out? In July 2022, UCLA and USC finally agreed on something. The frenemy rivals would both leave the Pac-12 in favor of the Big Ten in 2024. This summer, Colorado announced it would return to the Big 12. Since then, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah have announced an exodus from the Pac-12 to the Big-12 at the end of the 2023 season. Washington and Oregon State are also ditching the Pac-12 for the Big 10 at the same time.

The school shuffling won't affect the 2023 season much, but expect journalists to talk about it to no end. With the Pac-12 currently down to just four teams for the 2024 season, the demise of the Pac-12 is sure to be one of the biggest stories of the season.

The Alabama Crimson Tide came into the 2023 season ranked No. 4. Saban and company aren't comfortable with the demotion. Still not the dominant Bama team fans have come to rely on, the Tide are hoping to be a major threat to the Bulldogs scoring that three-peat. Ohio State has arguably one of the best receiver rooms in college football led by the dazzling Marvin Harrison Jr. The Buckeyes are coming into Week 7 undefeated, just one win over the 5-1 Crimson Tide.

