How to watch the X Games tonight: Livestream options, scheduled musical performances, more

Tom Schaar competes in the Men's Skateboard Park Final during the X Games California 2023 on July 22, 2023 in Ventura, California. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The X Games Ventura 2024 is back. Keep reading to find out how to watch the best in skateboarding, BMX and Moto X as the X Games returns to California today.

When are the X Games Ventura 2024?

The X Games Ventura 2024 are scheduled for June 28, 2024 through June 30, 2024.

How can I watch the X Games Ventura 2024 today?

The X Games will air on ABC and ESPN2, Sling TV and the platforms featured below.

Below is the broadcast schedule for the 2024 X Games.

All times Eastern

Friday, June 28

9 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, June 29

1 p.m. - 6 p.m. (ABC)

8 p.m. - 11 p.m. (ESPN2)

Sunday, Jun. 30

1 p.m.- 6 p.m. (ABC)

How to watch the X Games 2024 without cable

If your cable subscription doesn't carry ABC or ESPN2, or if you've cut the cord with your cable company, you can still watch the X Games. Below are the platforms on which you can watch the X Games Ventura 2024 without cable.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream the X Games is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch the X Games and all the top-tier sports and content airing this summer, you'll need a subscription to the Orange + Blue tier.

Sling's Orange + Blue tier costs $60 per month, but the platform is currently offering 50% off the first month of any pricing tier, making the Orange + Blue tier $30 for the first month. You can cancel anytime.

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't carry CBS, you won't be able to watch CBS-aired programming like next year's NFL games on CBS. To watch these games, plus PGA golf, UEFA Champions League and more live sports, we recommend you also subscribe to Paramount+ with Showtime. Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12 per month after a one-week free trial.

CBS Essentials and Paramount+ with Showtime are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

Sling TV is also our top choice to stream network-aired Paris Olympic events



There are 46 channels to watch in total, including ABC, NBC and Fox (where available).

You get access to NHL games airing on TNT and TBS, which Fubo doesn't carry.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can watch the 2024 X Games on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to local network affiliates, ESPN and more. To watch the X Games for free, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to the X Games, you'll have access to NFL football, MLB, NBA, NASCAR, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels with live games. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, starting at $90 per month ($70 for the first month).

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo, you can cancel anytime.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, so there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Fubo includes most channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the 2024 X Games live for free

You can watch the X Games with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ABC, TNT, TBS, local network affiliates and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch the X Games, MLB this season and network-aired NFL games next season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77 per month after a three-day free trial.

Watch the 2024 X Games live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

You can also watch the Ventura X Games 2024 on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch sports without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This ultra-thin, multi-directional Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro digital antenna with a 65-mile range can receive hundreds of HDTV channels and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV, top-tier sound and features a 12-foot digital coax cable.

Where will the X Games be held in 2024?

Tony Hawk skates during Men's Skateboard Vert at X Games California on July 20, 2023 at Ventura County Fairgrounds and Event Center in Ventura, CA. Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Summer X Games 2024 will be held at the Ventura County Fairgrounds in Ventura, California, from June 28 through June 30, 2024. The 2024 X Games Chiba will be held in Chiba, Japan from September 20 through September 22, 2024.

What are the X Games?

The X Games, held twice a year in the winter and summer, are a series of extreme sports events and musical performances. Participants compete for bronze, silver and gold medals, as well as prize money.

The Ventura X Games 2024 will include skateboarding, BMX and Moto X events, as well as musical performances on Friday by Wiz Khalifa and on Saturday by Grammy-nominated Kaskade, Devault, Mija and Emo Nite. On Sunday, fans will be treated to musical performances by Fever 333, Blame My Youth and Metalachi.

Will Tony Hawk be competing at the X Games Ventura 2024?

While 56-year-old skateboarding legend Tony Hawk will be attending the X Games Ventura 2024, he's not scheduled to compete. Hawk will be a part of the broadcast team for the men's skateboard vert and park competitions.

At the 2023 X Games Hawk jumped in as a last-minute competitor for the vert best trick event, surprising star-struck X Games fans thrilled to see the legend compete live. Could it happen again? Anything's possible at the X Games.