How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos NFL game today: Week 2 livestream options, more

Justin Fields #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers calls out signals while playing the Detroit Lions in a preseason game at Ford Field on August 24, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos Week 2 game will be played today. Steelers quarterback Justin Fields is prepared to start if Russell Wilson's nagging calf injury lingers.

Keep reading to learn how and when to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos game, even if you don't have cable.

How and when to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos game

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos game will be played on Sunday, September 15, 2024 at 4:25 p.m. ET (1:20 p.m. PT). The NFL football game will air on CBS, and stream on Paramount+, Fubo and the platforms featured below.

How and when to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos game without cable

While many cable packages include CBS, it's easy to watch the game if CBS isn't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

Paramount+: Watch CBS-aired NFL football games without cable

If you want to spend your weekend watching football but don't have a cable subscription, consider a subscription to Paramount+. Paramount+ gives viewers access to all CBS original content, movies and more. You can watch NFL football on the Paramount+ Essential tier for $7.99 per month, or watch college football live on the Paramount+ with Showtime subscription tier, starting at $12.99 per month.

The platform live streams NFL football games airing on CBS, NCAA college football, PGA Tour golf and professional soccer, among other live events.

What you can stream with Paramount+:

All NFL football airing on CBS locally and nationally

On-demand CBS programming, including hit shows like "Survivor" and "NCIS"

Paramount+ original programming like "Lawmen Bass Reaves" and "Tulsa King"

Professional soccer, including Champions League live (with Paramount+ with Showtime)

SEC college football games live (with Paramount+ with Showtime)

Add Paramount+ to your Amazon Prime Video subscription

You can also add Paramount+ to your Prime Video subscription to access CBS-aired NFL games, plus Paramount+ originals. Add Paramount+ Essential to your Prime Video subscription for $7.99 per month and watch every CBS-aired NFL game this season. Or, college football fans should add Paramount+ with Showtime to their Prime Video subscription to get access to CBS-aired college football and more for $11.99 per month. Both subscription tiers include a seven-day free trial.

Get Paramount+ as part of Walmart+ and watch the NFL this season

The Walmart+ shopping subscription service includes access to the Paramount+ Essential tier (with live NFL games such as this one), a $60 per year value. Walmart+ subscribers also get discounts on gasoline at Mobil and Exxon stations, access to special members-only deals (including Walmart's holiday deals), same-day home delivery from your local store and more.

Walmart+ costs $98 per year. Tap the button below to learn all the benefits of Walmart+, and to start your 30-day free trial.

Why we like Walmart+:

Walmart+ members get access to this game through the Paramount+ streaming service.

You can get groceries delivered to your home quickly -- sometimes same day -- without paying Instacart

Walmart+ members get early access to Walmart's Black Friday deals.

You can make returns from home -- Walmart will pick them up for you. (Restrictions apply; must be present for pickup.)

Live TV streaming service Fubo offers the same top-tier programming you can get from your local cable provider at a fraction of the price. The streamer is a sports fan's dream considering the sheer volume of live sporting events you can watch on it.

Fubo packages include access to NFL games airing on your local CBS affiliate, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox," "Sunday Night Football" on NBC, "Monday Night Football" on ABC and ESPN, and all games aired on NFL Network. There are plenty of channels for NCAA college football fans too, including SEC Network, Big Ten Network and ESPNU.

If you want to give Fubo a try, now's a great time to do so: Fubo is currently offering $30 off your first month of any subscription tier. That means you can watch every NFL and college football game airing on network TV this week starting at just $49.99 after a seven-day free trial. Once you subscribe, you can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer.

Top features of Fubo:

There are no contracts with Fubo. You can cancel at any time.

The Pro ($49.99 first month, $79.99 thereafter) tier includes over 200 channels, including channels not available on some other live TV streaming services.

Upgrade to 4K resolution with the Elite with Sports Plus tier ($69.99 first month, $99.99 thereafter). It features 299 channels, including NFL RedZone.

Fubo also offers live MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

All tiers now come with unlimited cloud-based DVR recording.

You can watch on up to 10 screens at once with any Fubo plan.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

You can watch NFL football, including CBS, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live college football games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month after a three-day free trial.

2024-5 NFL season Week 2 full schedule

Below is the full Week 2 schedule for the 2024-5 NFL season. All times Eastern.

Thursday, Sept. 12

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Sept. 15

Las Vegas Raiders at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis Colts at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New York Jets at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Giants at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 16