How to watch the LSU vs. South Carolina NCAA college football game today: Livestream options, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

LSU Tigers running back Ju'Juan Johnson (8) catches a pass during a game between the LSU Tigers and the Nicholls Colonels on September 7, 2024 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The LSU vs. South Carolina game will be played today. The Tigers scored a Week 2 victory over Nicholls State, while the Gamecocks enjoyed an easy victory over the Kentucky Wildcats.

Keep reading to find out how and when to watch the LSU vs. South Carolina game today, even if you don't have cable.

How and when to watch the LSU vs. South Carolina game

The LSU vs. South Carolina game will be played on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at noon ET (9 a.m. PT). The college football game will air on ABC, and stream on Sling TV and the platforms featured below.

How and when to watch the LSU vs. South Carolina game without cable

While many cable packages include ABC, it's easy to watch the game if ABC isn't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

If you don't have cable TV that includes ABC, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream college football this season is through a subscription to Sling TV. We suggest leveling up your coverage to the Orange + Blue with Sports Extra tier to get more NFL and college football games this fall.

The Orange + Blue plan regularly costs $60 per month, but the streamer currently offers a $25 off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $35. The Orange + Blue with Sports Extra plan is $50 for your first month and $75 per month after. The Sports Extra add-on features 18 channels, including NFL Redzone, ESPNU, SEC Network, Big 10 Network and ACC Network, making it ideal for pro and college football fans.

The streamer is also currently offering big savings on four months of the Orange + Blue tier plus the Sports Extra plan when you prepay for the Sling TV Season Pass. The plan costs $219, reduced from $300.

Note: Because Sling TV does not carry CBS, Sling subscribers will want to add Paramount+ to their bundle. (Paramount+ and CBS Essentials are both subsidiaries of Paramount Global.)

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue plan:

Sling TV is our top choice for streaming major sporting events like NASCAR

There are 52 channels to watch in total, including local ESPN, NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network, Tennis Channel and more sports-oriented channels (18 in total) via Sling TV's Sports Extras add-on.

Live TV streaming service Fubo offers the same top-tier programming you can get from your local cable provider at a fraction of the price. The streamer is a sports fan's dream considering the sheer volume of live sporting events you can watch on it.

Fubo packages include access to college football games airing on your local CBS affiliate, SEC Network, Big Ten Network and ESPNU. There are plenty of channels for NFL fans, including "NFL on Fox," "Sunday Night Football" on NBC, "Monday Night Football" on ABC and ESPN, and all games aired on NFL Network.

If you want to give Fubo a try, now's a great time to do so: Fubo is currently offering $30 off your first month of any subscription tier. That means you can watch every NFL and college football game airing on network TV this week starting at just $49.99 after a seven-day free trial. Once you subscribe, you can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer.

Top features of Fubo:

There are no contracts with Fubo. You can cancel at any time.

Fubo offers a seven-day free trial on all pricing tiers.

The Pro ($49.99 first month, $79.99 thereafter) tier includes over 200 channels, including channels not available on some other live TV streaming services.

Upgrade to 4K resolution with the Elite with Sports Plus tier ($69.99 first month, $99.99 thereafter). It features 299 channels, including NFL RedZone.

Fubo also offers live MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

All tiers now come with unlimited cloud-based DVR recording.

You can watch on up to 10 screens at once with any Fubo plan.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

You can watch college football, including ABC, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month after a three-day free trial.

Watch today's game on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream some college football games this year. ESPN+ is ESPN's subscription streaming platform, which offers coverage of some of Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark's WNBA games, original studio shows and top-tier series that aren't accessible on the ESPN networks. ESPN+ subscribers may purchase UFC PPV events and access the platform's vast archive of on-demand content, including the entire 30 For 30 catalog, game replays and select ESPN films.

ESPN+ offers exclusive live sports, original shows, and a vast library of on-demand content, including the entire 30 For 30 series and more. Here's a sampling of what's available on ESPN+:

Exclusive fantasy sports tools and content from some of the sports world's most respected voices in sports.

Every Fight Night UFC event UFC PPV event (PPV events are subject to an additional charge).



Soccer including EFL Championship, US Open Cup and Bundesliga.

College sports including the Ivy League, Big Sky Conference and Atlantic A10 Conference.

MLB and the World Series.

Top-tier tennis including the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

The PGA Tour and the Masters.

It is important to note that ESPN+ does not include access to the ESPN network. It is a separate sports-centric service, with separate sports programming. An ESPN+ subscription costs $11 per month. Or save 15% when you pay annually ($110).

Waiting for the game to start? Check out Amazon's college football fan shop



If you're anxiously waiting for today's game to begin, now is a great time to check out Amazon's college football fan shop. The Amazon College Fan Shop is filled to the brim with officially licensed fan gear: You'll find jerseys, team flags, T-shirts, hoodies and more, including tons of great gear for the football fan in your life. There are plenty of great deals awaiting you at Amazon, too, including some must-see deals on TVs for watching sports.

Tap the button below to head directly to the College Fan Shop page on Amazon and select your favorite team.

What is the LSU Tigers current team ranking?

The Tigers are currently ranked No. 18 out of 134 teams, according to our sister site CBS Sports.

What is the South Carolina Gamecocks current team ranking?

The Gamecocks are currently ranked No. 44 out of 134 teams, according to CBS Sports.

When is the 2024 NCAA college football championship game?

The College Football Playoff National Championship will be Monday, January 20, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.



