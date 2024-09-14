How to watch the Indiana vs. UCLA NCAA college football game today: Livestream options, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The UCLA Bruins host the Indiana Hoosiers today at the Rose Bowl for Week 3 of the 2024 NCAA college football season. Today's game marks the Bruins' Big Ten debut. The Hoosiers come into the weekend undefeated, while the Bruins lost their first game of the season against Boise State.

Keep reading to find out how and when to watch the Indiana vs. UCLA game, even if you don't have cable.

How and when to watch the Indiana vs. UCLA game

The Indiana vs. UCLA game will be played on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT). The game will air on NBC and stream on Peacock and on Sling TV and the platforms featured below.

How and when to watch the Indiana vs. UCLA game without cable

While many cable packages include NBC, it's easy to watch the game if NBC isn't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

If you don't have cable TV that includes NBC one of the most cost-effective ways to watch tonight's game, and all the major sporting events happening this fall, is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch NBC on Sling TV, you'll need a subscription to the Blue tier. We suggest leveling up your coverage to get more of this week's best NFL games with the Orange + Blue tier.

That Orange + Blue plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer currently offers a half-off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. It's your best NFL-watching option for the season, which includes ESPN, ABC, NBC and Fox.

The streamer is also currently offering big savings on four months of the Orange + Blue tier plus the Sports Extra plan when you prepay for the Sling TV Season Pass. The Sports Extra plan includes Golf Channel, Big Ten Network among others. Prepay for four months of the Sling TV Season Pass and spend $219, reduced from $300.

Because Sling TV does not carry CBS, Sling subscribers will want to add Paramount+ to their bundle.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue plan:

Sling TV is our top choice for streaming major sporting events like NASCAR

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network, Tennis Channel and more sports-oriented channels (19 in total) via Sling TV's Sports Extras add-on.

Live TV streaming service Fubo offers the same top-tier programming you can get from your local cable provider at a fraction of the price. The streamer is a sports fan's dream considering the sheer volume of live sporting events you can watch on it.

Fubo packages include access to NFL games airing on your local CBS affiliate, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox," "Sunday Night Football" on NBC, "Monday Night Football" on ABC and ESPN, and all games aired on NFL Network. There are plenty of channels for NCAA college football fans too, including SEC Network, Big Ten Network and ESPNU.

If you want to give Fubo a try, now's a great time to do so: Fubo is currently offering $30 off your first month of any subscription tier. That means you can watch every NFL and college football game airing on network TV this week starting at just $49.99 after a seven-day free trial. Once you subscribe, you can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer.

Top features of Fubo:

There are no contracts with Fubo. You can cancel at any time.

Fubo offers a seven-day free trial at every pricing tier.

The Pro ($49.99 first month, $79.99 thereafter) tier includes over 200 channels, including channels not available on some other live TV streaming services.

Upgrade to 4K resolution with the Elite with Sports Plus tier ($69.99 first month, $99.99 thereafter). It features 299 channels, including NFL RedZone.

Fubo also offers live MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

All tiers now come with unlimited cloud-based DVR recording.

You can watch on up to 10 screens at once with any Fubo plan.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

Watch today's game on Peacock

NFL and college football fans can stream games airing on NBC on Peacock, in addition to getting access to Peacock-exclusive NFL games. Peacock subscribers can also access Peacock originals like "Love Island" and the Annette Bening thriller "Apples Never Fall," plus live NBC-aired content with a Peacock Premium Plus subscription, and Peacock's library of on-demand content including "The Office."

Your best value, you can get a year of Peacock Premium (with ads) for $80, or a year of Peacock Premium Plus (mostly ad-free) for $120. Or, get a monthly subscription: Peacock Premium subscription costs $8 per month, while Peacock Premium Plus is $14 per month.

You can watch the college football, including game on NBC, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and ESPN. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month after a three-day free trial.

Watch today's game with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

You can also watch sports airing on network TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch sports without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This ultra-thin, multi-directional digital antenna with a 65-mile range can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox, and Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV, top-tier sound and features a 12-foot digital coax cable.

What is the UCLA Bruins current team ranking?

The Bruins are currently ranked No. 85 out of 134 teams, according to our sister site CBS Sports.

What is the Indiana Hoosiers team ranking?

The Hoosiers are currently ranked No. 63 out of 134 teams, according to CBS Sports.

When is the 2024 NCAA college football championship game?

The College Football Playoff National Championship will be Monday, January 20, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.