How to watch tonight's Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens game on TNF: Livestream options, kickoff time

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Jeff Dean/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals face the Baltimore Ravens in a Week 11 showdown on Thursday Night Football. Both NFL teams are coming off Week 10 losses, each trying to bounce back for a much needed win. Here's how and where to watch this Thursday Night Football game.

How and when to watch the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens game

The Week 11 Thursday Night Football matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens will be played Thursday, Nov. 16 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT).

The game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime. The game will be broadcast on local TV affiliates in Cincinnati, OH and Baltimore, MD.

Are tickets for the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens game available?

Though kickoff is less than 24 hours away, there are still tickets for the game available at Ticketmaster and other resale sites. Tap the button below to score tickets to see the game at M&T Bank Stadium in person.

Can you watch the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens game without Amazon Prime?

Starting in 2022, Amazon became the exclusive carrier of Thursday Night Football (TNF). This season, Prime ups its coverage with a riveting Thursday Night Football schedule that includes all 14 playoff teams from the 2022-2023 NFL season. Pre-game coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT) before kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET.

In addition to TNF, this season's Black Friday game, which will be played Week 12 on November 24 -- Miami Dolphins vs. the New York Jets -- will air exclusively on Amazon Prime, as well.

Amazon Prime is $1.99 for the first week. After one week, Prime is $14.99 per month ($139 annually) for all Thursday Night Football games, the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game, two-day shipping and Prime deals on Prime Day and Amazon Prime Day deals.

Watch the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens game on your phone with NFL+

If you want to catch this game on your phone -- and all the amazing football ahead this season -- check out NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. A seven-day, free trial is available.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

Watch local NFL football live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

If you're cutting the cord to your cable company, you're not alone; in fact, you are in luck. You can still watch the NFL on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDYC channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

Anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable (or your cable company gets in a squabble with a network).

This amplified indoor HDTV antenna claims to have a 250-mile range and comes with a 16.5-foot coaxial cable. It's rated 4.0 stars by Amazon reviewers. Regularly $33, it's currently on sale for $22 after coupon ahead of Black Friday.

2023 NFL Season Week 11 Schedule



The 2023 NFL Season Week 11 schedule is below. The game you see broadcast locally will depend on your geographical area.

Thursday, Nov. 16

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Nov. 19

Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Green Bay Packers, 1: 00 p.m. (Fox)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

NY Giants vs. Washington Commanders, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks vs. LA Rams, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 20

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN)

Storylines we're following this season

Important dates to remember:

The 2023 NFL regular season runs today through Jan. 7, 2024.

Playoffs are scheduled for January 13 through Jan. 28, 2004.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas.

No. 15 Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs. Getty Images

Hello, my name is Joshua Dobbs. If you follow the Cleveland Browns, you'll recall the team's training camp backup quarterback was 28-year-old journeyman QB Joshua Dobbs. The Browns traded Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals in August, where he served as the team's starter while franchise QB Kyler Murray rehabbed from injury. On October 31, Dobbs was traded to the Minnesota Vikings. Six days later, he was on the field after the Vikings starter left the game with a concussion. Dobbs led the Vikings to a win over the Atlanta Falcons despite having not practiced with, or learned the names of, his teammates. Dobbs became the first quarterback in NFL history with consecutive three-touchdown games for different teams and continues to start for the Vikings.

The Kelces meet the Swifts: Now that Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have taken their very public romance international by way of Taylor's South American leg of her Eras Tour, it's time for Taylor's parents to meet Travis' parents. The meeting of the Kelces and the Swifts is said to be taking place on Monday when the Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles (Travis' brother Jason Kelce plays for the Eagles.) The NFL's own version of "Meet The Fockers" is just the kind of storyline the NFL loves. This rematch of Super Bowl LVII could get Super Bowl-like ratings thanks to a potential Taylor sighting and the potential in-laws, too.

Good morning, Baltimore. Many hours of NFL sports broadcasts over recent years has been dedicated to arguing the talents (or lack thereof) of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Lamar has always been a dynamic scrambler out of the pocket and this season is no different with Jackson scoring 440 rushing yards, the top for QBs in the NFL. Halfway through the 2023 NFL season, Lamar is poised to have the best season of his career. The Ravens are 7-3 coming into Week 11 and MVP chants follow Lamar (again) at every turn. But some sports pundits aren't convinced, ESPN's "First Take" host Shannon Sharpe being one of them. Sharpe, the former Denver Broncos tight end, said this week on his show he "doesn't trust" Lamar, while noting Jackson has as many turnovers this season as he does touchdowns. Ouch.

