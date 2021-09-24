How to stream the 2021 Tony Awards and 'Broadway's Back!' special

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

After over a year in delays, the 74th annual Tony Awards are set to take place this Sunday, Sept. 26, streaming exclusively on Paramount+. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

After more than a year on hiatus, Broadway is finally back. This Sunday, the 74th annual Tony Awards will celebrate the best of live theater from pre-pandemic times with a two-hour awards show hosted by six-time Tony-winner Audra McDonald, followed by an after-show concert special, "The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!," hosted by Leslie Odom Jr. ("Hamilton").

The four-hour double feature will have performances from the casts of the three best musical nominees, including "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical," "Moulin Rouge!" and "Jagged Little Pill." The first half of the evening will be available to watch exclusively on Paramount+, while the after-show special concert, "The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!" will be available to watch on CBS and Paramount+.

CBS Essentials and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS.

"The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!" will include appearances from stars such as Kristin Chenoweth, André De Shields, Jake Gyllenhaal, Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more. The after-show special is also set to have performances from David Byrne and the cast of "American Utopia," John Legend and the cast of "Ain't Too Proud," and a reunion of the cast members of "Hairspray," including Marissa Jaret Winokur, Matthew Morrison, Kerry Butler, Chester Gregory and Darlene Love.

The celebration of the return of the Great White Way will offer plenty to live-theater lovers. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 74th annual Tony Awards and concert, "The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!"

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

When are the 74th annual Tony Awards?

The 74th annual Tony awards will take place at 7 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Where can I watch the 74th annual Tony Awards?

This year, the streaming-only Tony awards will be available to watch exclusively on Paramount+. Paramount+ plans start at $5 a month for an ad-supported plan, with an ad-free plan available for $10 monthly. You also can try Paramount+ for free for 7 days.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

When does 'The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!' come out?

"The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!" will begin airing on CBS at 9 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Where can I watch 'The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!'



The post-Tony awards special concert will be available to watch on CBS and to stream live or on-demand on Paramount+ Premium.

Who is nominated at the 74th annual Tony Awards?

The Alanis Morissette-inspired musical "Jagged Little Pill," leads in nominations at 15. It's followed closely by "Moulin Rouge!" Which has 14 nominations, and boasts the only performer up for Best Leading Actor in a Musical, Aaron Tveit.

Other Tony Award nominees include Jake Gyllenhaal, who's up for Best Leading Actor in a Play for "Sea Wall/A Life," and Adrienne Warren for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, recognizing her portrayal of Tina Turner. Jeremy O. Harris' "Slave Play" broke records with its 12 nominations, the most ever given to a play.

Who is performing at 'The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!'

"The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!" will have appearances and performances by stars such as Jon Batiste, Stephanie J. Block, Wayne Brady, Tituss Burgess, Darren Criss, Robbie Fairchild, Beanie Feldstein, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jordan Fisher, Santino Fontana, Andrew Garfield, Jared Grimes, Josh Groban, John Lithgow, Lindsay Mendez, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jennifer Nettles, Lynn Nottage, Adam Pascal, Bernadette Peters, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Andrew Rannells, Anthony Rapp, Anika Noni Rose, Lea Salonga, Ali Stroker, Black Thought, Courtney B. Vance, Daniel J. Watts and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The celebratory evening will end with a performance by Freestyle Love Supreme," featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Christopher Jackson, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Wayne Brady, Anthony Veneziale, Chris Sullivan, Kiala Mullady, Aneesa Folds, Bill Sherman, Arthur Lewis, Tarik Davis, Andrew Bancroft, Ashley P. Flanagan and Ian Weinberger.

Related content from CBS Essentials: