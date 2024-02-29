How to watch the 2024 NFL Combine: Livestream options, starting time, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A good performance at the NFL Combine can propel an athlete up the draft ladder, while a bad performance can change an athlete's stock in the draft. The NFL Combine has produced some of the most indelible moments in the NFL history.

Who can forget New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley dominating the 2018 combine? Or Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow making fun of his "tiny" hands at the 2020 combine? Keep reading for all the ways you can watch the career-defining performances of this year's NFL Combine.

How and when to watch the 2024 NFL Combine

Many college players entering the 2024 NFL Draft will start their journey toward going pro at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, which tests potential NFL players' physical and mental strength. It also allows next year's rookies to interview with NFL head coaches and owners in hopes of becoming one of the 256 players drafted into the league this year.

The 2024 NFL Combine will broadcast from Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024 through Sunday, March 3, 2024. Below is the schedule of broadcast events. The events will air live exclusively on NFL Network.

Thursday, February 29th, 3 p.m. ET – Defensive Linemen, Linebackers

Friday, March 1st, 3 p.m. ET – Defensive Backs, Tight Ends

Saturday, March 2nd, 1 p.m. ET – Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Running Backs

Sunday, March 3rd, 1 p.m. ET – Offensive Linemen

How to watch the 2024 NFL Combine without cable

While most cable packages include NFL Network, it's easy to watch the 2024 NFL Combine if NFL Network isn't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

You can also catch all the action of the 2024 NFL Combine on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers NFL Channel, plus access to almost every NFL game next season.

To watch the 2024 NFL Combine without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NFL football, you'll have access to college football, NCAA basketball, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial, but Fubo is currently offering the first month for $60.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, for an extra $10 per month.

Top features of Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 187 channels, including NFL Network.

Fubo includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, and other devices.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream the 2024 NFL Combine and NFL football next season, is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to NFL Network, local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all next season's top NFL matchups.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can watch the NFL, including NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including NFL Network. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network next season with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football), nationally televised NBA basketball games, college football and more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77.

If you want to catch the combine on your phone -- and all the amazing football ahead next season -- check out NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $20 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. And yes, that also includes games being broadcast out-of-market next season. The annual plan ends on Sept. 3, 2024 and renews at the current annual rate.

To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

Includes NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

Where is the 2024 NFL Combine?

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN will play host to the 2024 NFL Combine. Indianapolis has hosted the combine since 1987 and will continue to do so through at least 2025.

Who will be at the 2024 NFL Combine?

321 prospects, including Caleb Williams (USC) and Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State), will gather in Indianapolis for this year's combine.

Who has the first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft?

