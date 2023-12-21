How to watch tonight's New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL game on Thursday Night Football

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The New Orleans Saints are heading out west (sorry about the rain) for an intense showdown against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams have won four of their last five games, while the Saints are tied for first in the NFC South. That means this Week 16 Thursday Night Football showdown is going to be good. Keep reading for all the ways you can watch the New Orleans Saints vs. LA Rams NFL game.

How to watch the New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams game

The Week 16 Thursday Night Football matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams will be played Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Pre-game coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT) before kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime. Tap the button below to watch it live.

How to watch tonight's New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams game without cable

Starting in 2022, Amazon became the exclusive carrier of Thursday Night Football (TNF). You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member or a stand-alone subscriber to the Prime Video streaming service to watch TNF games in 2023.

Right now, you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. After, Prime is $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Your Amazon Prime membership gets you access to all Thursday Night Football games (including this one), plus a number of other perks: free two-day shipping, members-only deals, exclusive Prime Video shows and movies and more.

Tap the button below to start your Amazon Prime free trial so you can watch tonight's game (and enjoy the benefits of Prime while finishing your Christmas gift shopping).

Waiting for the game to start? Check out Amazon's new Thursday Night Football store

If you're waiting for today's game to begin, now is a great time to check out Amazon's new Thursday Night Football store. Every week, Amazon updates the store with the best fan gear and gift ideas for fans of the two teams playing.

This week, the Amazon TNF store is filled to the brim with the best New Orleans Saints fan gear and the best LA Rams merch you can buy through the retailer, including jerseys, team flags, T-shirts, hoodies and more. Tap the button below to head directly to the Thursday Night Football store page on Amazon.

Watch the New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams game on your phone with NFL+



If you want to catch this game on your phone -- and all the amazing football ahead this season -- check out NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. A seven-day, free trial is available.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

2023 NFL Season Week 16 Schedule



The 2023 NFL Season Week 16 schedule is below. The game you see broadcast locally will depend on your geographical area.

Thursday, Dec. 21

New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Saturday, Dec. 23

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:30 p.m. (NBC)

Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 8:00 p.m. (Peacock)

Sunday, Dec. 24

Indianapolis Colts vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Washington Commanders vs. New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay Packers vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05p.m. (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

New England Patriots vs. Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. (NFL Network)

Monday, Dec. 25

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 p.m. (Fox)

Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

Storylines we're following this season

Important dates to remember:

The 2023 NFL regular season runs today through Jan. 7, 2024.

Playoffs are scheduled for January 13 through Jan. 28, 2004.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas.

Taylor Swift's NFL era: As the end of the 2023 NFL regular season nears, it's clear the biggest story of the 2023 NFL season was Taylor Swift (Travie Kelce, too). Swift's appearances at NFL stadiums including Lambeau, Gillette and Arrowhead sent Swifties of all ages into a frenzy that nearly overwhelmed the league itself. Football purists found the intrusion and Swift-related attention unnerving, but the pop sensation brought millions of new fans to the game. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seem to be going strong, which means fans can expect to see Taylor herself in the stands of Kansas City Chiefs games as her schedule allows. Football fans may find it slightly annoying. But if the attention (and new audience) Taylor brought to professional NFL football just by showing up wasn't proof enough, it's Taylor's world and we're all just living in it -- one era at a time.

Is this the Cowboys year? Being a Dallas Cowboys fan requires a Texas-sized emotional commitment. Last season, fans gutted through quarterback Dak Prescott's winning record (not in a good way) of most interceptions thrown in the 2022-2023 season. Dak whittled his interceptions down to just six so far this season and the 10-4 Cowboys managed the unthinkable -- they toppled the mighty Philadelphia Eagles from their perch atop the NFC East. But the Cowboys' 31-10 upset loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 is the kind of play that makes Cowboys fans weary. The Cowboys could go all the way to the Super Bowl this season, but it won't be without taking Cowboys fans on an emotional rollercoaster best left at an amusement park.

Good morning, Baltimore. Many hours of NFL sports broadcasts over recent years has been dedicated to arguing the talents (or lack thereof) of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Lamar has always been a dynamic scrambler out of the pocket and this season is no different with Jackson scoring 741 rushing yards, the top for QBs in the NFL. Lamar is poised to have the best season of his career. The Ravens are 11-3 coming into Week 16 and MVP chants follow Lamar (again) at every turn. The Ravens might not get the hype of the Chiefs or Eagles, but they're establishing themselves a Super Bowl contender and Lamar is ready make a case to turn those MVP chants into reality. If you don't mind being called a "bandwagon" by the teenager in your life, there's never been a better time to jump on the Ravens bandwagon. We won't tell and neither should you.