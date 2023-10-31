How to watch Game 4 of the World Series: Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Andrew Saalfrank #57 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches in the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers during Game Three of the World Series at Chase Field on Oct. 30, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ. Christian Petersen / Getty Images

The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Texas Rangers tonight for Game 4 of the 2023 World Series. The Rangers currently lead the best-of-seven series two games to one after a 3-1 win in Game 3.

Who will win Game 4? You'll have to watch the game to find out. Here's how to do just that.

How to watch the Game 4 of the 2023 World Series: Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

The Rangers face the Diamondbacks in Game 4 of the 2023 World Series on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 8:03 p.m. ET (5:03 p.m. PT). You can watch the game on Fox or stream it live on Sling TV, which includes the Fox network.

How to watch the MLB World Series without cable: Sling TV



Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Fox is included in many cable TV packages. Don't have a cable TV package? One of the most cost-effective ways to get the channel is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to NFL Network, local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL and college football matchups.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, FOX and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.





More ways to watch the MLB World Series Game 4: FuboTV

You can also catch the World Series Game 4 on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just the 2023 World Series.

To watch the World Series without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer.

In addition to the World Series FuboTV offers the NFL, college football, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. FuboTV starts at $75 per month for the Pro tier (includes NFL Network); the $100 per month Ultimate tier includes NFL RedZone.

Top features of FuboTV:

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network; the Ultimate tier includes 289 channels, including NFL RedZone.

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of DVR recording.

Stream the 2023 World Series on Hulu + Live TV

You can watch the World Series with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus you can personalize your viewing experience and Hulu will offer curated recommendations based on the teams and playmakers you follow.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

Watch the 2023 World Series live with a digital HDTV antenna



Amazon

Don't want to pay a monthly fee to a cable company or streaming provider to watch sports? You can still watch Major League Baseball on TV with the assist of affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDYC channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox and PBS. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

First-floor apartment dwellers, or anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains, for example), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal – or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a staggering monthly fee. ndoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This amplified HDTV antenna, claims to have a 50-mile range and offers 36 channels. It's rated 4.0 stars by Amazon reviewers.

Said one Amazon customer, "If you're considering this product, you're probably already questioning your cable television bill and are looking around for a cheap way to get the Big 3 plus Fox and PBS. This antenna delivered that for us right out of the box."

2023 World Series Schedule

Below is the full 2023 World Series Schedule. All times listed are ET.

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 27, Arizona Diamondbacks @ Texas Rangers, 8:03 p.m. on Fox

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 28, Arizona Diamondbacks @ Texas Rangers, 8:03 p.m. on Fox

Game 3; Monday, Oct. 30, Texas Rangers @ Arizona Diamondbacks, 8:03 p.m. on Fox

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 31, Texas Rangers @ Arizona Diamondbacks, 8:03 p.m on Fox

Game 5 (if needed): Wednesday, Nov. 1, Texas Rangers @ Arizona Diamondbacks, 8:03 p.m. on Fox

Game 6 (if needed): Friday, Nov. 3, Arizona Diamondbacks @ Texas Rangers, 8:03 p.m. on Fox

Game 7 (if needed): Saturday, Nov. 4, Arizona Diamondbacks @Texas Rangers, 8:03 p.m. on Fox

Why the Rangers have home-field advantage in the World Series

In previous years, World Series home-field advantage was determined by the All-Star Game. This season, Major League Baseball is using regular-season records. The Rangers won 90 games, while the Diamondbacks won 84. This format is cleaner and avoids tiebreakers that make determining home-field advantage messy and confusing.

