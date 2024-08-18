How to watch today's rescheduled FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series race: Livestream options, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

NASCAR heads to Michigan today for the rescheduled FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series race. Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell looks to add to his wins for the season, while Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson are also favorites. Fans can look forward to an exciting race today as drivers rev their engines toward the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs in September.

Keep reading to find out how and when to watch today's FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series race, even if you don't have cable.

How and when to watch the FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series race today

The FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series Race has been rescheduled for Monday, August 19, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT). The race will air on USA Network and stream on Sling TV and the platforms featured below.

How to watch the FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series race without cable

If your cable subscription doesn't carry USA Network, or you've cut the cord with your cable company, you can still watch today's race. Below are the platforms on which you can watch today's race live.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream today's race is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch today's race, you'll need a subscription to the Blue tier, which includes access to your local network affiliate's live feed (excluding CBS) and USA Network. To level up your coverage and get access to ESPN and TNT, subscribe to the Orange + Blue tier plan (recommended).

The Blue tier is $45 per month. The Sling's Orange + Blue tier costs $60 per month, but the platform currently offers 50% off the first month of any pricing tier, making the Orange + Blue tier $30 for the first month. (Some shoppers are seeing an introductory deal for $25 off your first month of Sling TV, though your experience may vary.) A Sports Extra add-on is available ($15 per month) with 19 sports-centric channels, including Golf Channel, Big Ten Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network and Tennis Channel.

The streamer has a new prepaid offering for football season called Sling TV Season Pass. You can get four months of the Orange + Blue tier, plus the Sports Extra add-on, for $219. That's a savings of $81 over the usual price.

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't carry CBS, you won't be able to watch CBS-aired programming like next year's NFL games on CBS. To watch these games, plus PGA golf, UEFA Champions League and more live sports, we recommend you add the Paramount+ add-on to your bundle. (Note that Paramount+ and CBS Essentials are both subsidiaries of Paramount Global.)

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

Sling TV is also our top choice to stream network-aired NFL games this fall



There are 46 channels to watch in total, including ABC, NBC and Fox (where available).

You get access to NBA and NHL games airing on TNT next season.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can also catch today's race on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to USA Network, Fox, ABC, ESPN, FS1, in addition to almost every NFL game next season.

To watch today's NASCAR Xfinity Series race without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NASCAR racing you'll have access to NFL football, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels with live games. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, starting at $90 per month.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo, so you can cancel anytime.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, so there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Fubo includes most channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch NASCAR live

You can watch today's race with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including USA Network, ABC, TNT, local network affiliates and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch today's game, the 2024 NBA playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL games next season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77 per month after a three-day free trial.