How to watch tonight's Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game: Livestream links, Week 4 schedule and more

Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers looks on in the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field on September 24, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL season has been nothing if not dramatic. Aaron Rodgers is out for the season, Taylor Swift proves herself to be a football influencer and the Detroit Lions might be finally be good. The Lions haven't made the playoffs since 2016. They lost in the Wild Card round (so close, yet not really) and have floundered ever since. But at the tail end of the 2023-2023 season, things started to come together in Detroit. After a 9-8 finish, Lions fans finally had some hope that winning was on the horizon.

After a splashy 21-20 season open victory over the might Kansas City Chiefs, the Lions seemed to understand the assignment. Dan Campbell's scrappy underdogs are finally ready for prime time.

Coming into Week 4, the Lions are 2-1. They face the Green Bay Packers, also 2-1, at home for a Thursday Night Football battle. Packers quarterback Jordan Love has command of the team after waiting patiently in the wings for Rodgers to retire or move on. This could be the sleeper game of the week.

How to watch the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game

The Thursday Night Football game between the Lions and Packers will be played September 28 at 8:15 p.m. ET. It will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime. If you're not an Amazon Prime member yet, but you want to stream the game, Prime is offering a one-week membership for just $1.99.

Already an Amazon Prime member? You can tap the button below to watch the game, or stream it via the Amazon Prime Video app on your phone, tablet or smart TV.

Charissa Thompson on the Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football set at Levi's Stadium on September 21, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Starting in 2022, Amazon became the exclusive carrier of Thursday Night Football (TNF). This season, Prime ups its coverage with a riveting Thursday Night Football schedule that includes all 14 playoff teams from the 2022-2023 NFL season.

Thursday's pre-game coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT). Hosted by Charissa Thompson, Richard Sherman, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Andrew Whitworth and Tony Gonzalez, Amazon's Emmy-nominated coverage will also showcase Amazon's new tech.

Using AI-driven technology, Prime will display defensive alerts that highlight the player most likely to be able to blitz the quarterback. The feature uses real-time data and AI, which tracks players movements before the snap. All the new tech will live inside Prime Vision, Amazon's alternate Thursday Night Football stream with various graphic overlays on the screen that give viewers real-time data and analytics.

In addition to TNF, this season's Black Friday game, which will be played Week 12 on November 24 -- Miami Dolphins vs. the New York Jets -- will air exclusively on Amazon Prime, as well.

Amazon Prime is $1.99 for the first week. After one week, Prime is $14.99 per month ($139 annually) for all Thursday Night Football games, the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game, two-day shipping and Prime deals on Prime Day and Amazon Prime Day deals.

Watch the Lions vs. Packers game on your phone with NFL+

If you want to catch this game on your phone -- and all the amazing football ahead this season -- check out NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. A seven-day, free trial is available.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

2023 NFL Season: Week 4



The 2023 NFL Season Week 4schedule is below. All times listed ET. The game you see broadcast locally will depend on your geographical area.

Thursday, Sept. 27

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)



Sunday, Oct. 1

Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 9:30 a.m. (ESPN +, Disney +) *Live from London

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers, 1.00 p.m. (Fox)

Denver Broncos vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

LA Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 2

Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

Storylines we're following in the 2023 NFL season

Important dates to remember:

The 2023 NFL regular season runs today through Jan. 7, 2024.

Playoffs are scheduled for January 13 through Jan. 28, 2004.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas.

San Francisco 49ers Nick Bosa No. 97 Getty Images

Is this finally Dak Prescott's time to shine? The Cowboys are off to a splashy 2023 season start, 2-0 coming into Week 3. QB Dak Prescott is pick-free, a huge improvement over last season. Prescott tied the league for the most interceptions and never played back-to-back games without a pick. Two games in, the Cowboys are primed to re-earn the title "America's Team". The Cowboys relied on five field goals from rookie kicker Brandon Aubrey to earn their 30-10 victory over the New York Jets. They'll need to score more touchdowns in the coming weeks if they want to be a real Super Bowl contender.

Lamar Jackson/OBJ in Baltimore: The Baltimore Ravens went through a series of staff and player changes during the offseason, designed to further QB Lamar Jackson's development in Baltimore. With a new coordinator a leveled-up offense, including the addition of Odell Beckham Jr., the Ravens are 2-0 this season. The tightened offense has the league on notice.

Is there life after Aaron Rodgers in New York? Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets debut didn't last long before Rodgers was down with a torn ACL. Jets backup QB Zach Wilson took over. Despite a rocky start, Wilson settled in and led the Jets to an OT win. Head coach Robert Saleh assures the team is primed to go all the way with or without Rodgers, but the same team went 7-10 in 2022, which doesn't bode well this season.

That 49ers defense is dangerous: Brock Purdy silenced naysayers last season when he took over after both QBs Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo suffered season-ending injuries. Coach Shanahan traded Lance and gave Purdy the starting job this season with little trepidation that the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft had what it takes. Shanahan's decision has paid off two weeks in, the team is undefeated and Purdy shows full command of the team. But the 49ers Nick Bosa-led defense is what could take this team to the Super Bowl. After nearly shutting down Matthew Stafford's offense in the Week 2 against the Rams, this 49ers defense looks unstoppable and quite frankly, completely terrifying to face.Ravens fans. The only thing that could upstage Lamar's rushing touchdowns and athleticism is Odell Beckham Jr., who made his Ravens debut Sunday much to the delight of fans of the famed wide receiver.

