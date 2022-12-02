How to get an Our Place Always Pan for only $99 right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If an Our Place Always Pan has been on your wishlist, now is the time to strike: Some colors are reduced to only $99, even after Black Friday. Buy this excellent holiday gift below.

Our Place Always Pan: $99

Designed to do the work of eight cookware pieces, the Always Pan can be used to braise, sear, steam, strain, saute, fry, boil and serve. And it will look great in your kitchen while doing it.

Complete with a steamer basket and beechwood spatula, this gorgeous pan is available in six color variations that are currently on sale for only $99.

Our Place Always Pan, $99 (reduced from $145)

Shop the best holiday air fryer deals

Not done shopping yet? We've found great deals on top-rated kitchen gadgets as well. First, a selection of top-rated air fryers on sale now.

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer: $40



If you want the convenience of air frying but don't have the counter space for another kitchen appliance, check out the Dash Tasti-Crisp 2.6-quart air fryer.

It's the perfect size for a one or two-person household.

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer, $40 (reduced from $50)

Cosori air fryer oven combo (5.8 quart): $85



The bestselling 5.8-quart Cosori air fryer features 13 different cooking functions that prepare your food at the best temperature and time. The non-stick air fryer basket is removable and dishwasher safe. The top-rated air fryer comes in black, red and white.

"I like the fact that, in addition to the nine pre-set temperatures and times for various foods and tasks, you can also manually adjust times and select a temperature right up to 230℃, which is close to the 'Max Crisp' temperature setting offered by one of the leading models in the market," enthused one Amazon customer who purchased the Cosori air fryer.

Cosori air fryer oven combo (5.8 quart), $85 (regularly $99)

Holiday Instant Pot deals that you can shop right now

We've found holiday deals that you can shop now on top-rated Instant Pots.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart): $125



The Duo Crisp is the Instant Pot Duo, but with the ability to air fry. It comes with a multi-level, air-fryer basket.

If you're keeping count, the 11-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Crisp can do all of these things: air fry, pressure cook, slow cook, bake, broil, roast, steam, sauté, proof, sous-vide cook and warm food.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart), $125 (reduced from $200)

Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer: $170

Right now on Amazon, you can save money on this higher-end Instant Pot model.

As you can see from the picture above, the Instant Omni Plus is not exactly a pot. In fact, no, it isn't a pot. The Instant Omni Plus is a countertop convection oven that, in true Instant Pot fashion, has a bunch of tricks up its sleeves. (And, yes, we know, the not-a-pot doesn't have sleeves -- just go with it.) This 10-in-1 appliance can be used to air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, toast and warm. And, as noted, it works as a convection oven and a rotisserie.

Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer, $170 (reduced from $280)

Instant Pot Star Wars Duo Little Bounty (6 quart): $100



This Baby Yoda- or Grogu-themed Star Wars Instant Pot Duo is on sale right now on Amazon. The deal brings the model's $116 price tag down to $100.

Four other Star Wars themes are available on Amazon, and while none of the others are marked as on sale, they're basically going for $100 each, too. The one exception: The BB-8 Instant Pot Duo Mini. It's listed right now on Amazon for $80. But note: The BB-8 model is a 3-quart model (hence, why it's an Instant Pot Duo Mini). The Baby Yoda and/or Grogu version, known as Little Bounty, is a 6-quart Instant Pot Duo.

Instant Pot Star Wars Duo Little Bounty (6 quart), $100 (reduced from $116)

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 (8 quart): $167

The Instant Pot Pro Crisp comes with an air-fryer attachment. The 8-quart model can accommodate a whole chicken. Its fry temperature goes up to 400 degrees. You can use this Instant Pot to reheat French fries, experiment with a healthier version of fried chicken, and so much more.

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 (8 quart), $167 (regularly $270)

Coffee and espresso maker deals

We've found a variety of holiday deals on top-rated coffee and espresso makers.

Instant Pot dual pod plus: $150

Can't decide between Keurig and Nespresso? Instant Pot makes a dual coffee and espresso maker, the 4.4-star-rated Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus.

This kitchen gadget is compatible with K-Cup pods, Nespresso capsules and ground coffee when used with the included reusable pod. It lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee and up to six ounces of espresso at a time.

Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus, $150 (regularly $230)

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker: $120



The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker makes a single cup of coffee at a time but features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family.

The device features a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand perfect for making tea and hot chocolate this fall.

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker, $120 (regularly $189)

Nespresso Vertuo Plus: $140



This Nestle coffee device adapts its pressure, temperature and brewing time to make you the perfect cup of coffee and espresso.

The on-sale Nespresso Vertuo Plus includes a complimentary starter set of Nespresso Vertuo capsules.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus, $140 (regularly $189)

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $70



This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces. The five-inch-wide Keurig coffee makers lets you brew up to 12-ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more.

It offers an energy efficient feature that automatically turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $70 (regularly $100)

Lavazza mini single serve espresso machine: $150

This espresso machine offers simple touch controls and programmable brewing options.

This mini espresso machine works with Lavazza Blue capsule pods (which you can still get for up to 30% off during Lavazza's Cyber Week sale)

Lavazza Blue mini single serve espresso machine, $150 (reduced from $185)

De'Longhi espresso machine: $145



If you're shopping for an espresso maker, the 4.3-star-rated De'Longhi Espresso Machine makes shots of espresso with 15 bars of pressure and includes a manual milk frother.

"I love this so much," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the espresso machine. "It's so easy to use and makes coffee so quickly. It was affordable compared to most espresso makers and the quality is amazing."

De'Longhi espresso machine, $145 (regularly $208)

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker: $100

This programmable 14-cup coffee maker by Cuisinart is great for busy households that prefer traditional drip coffee. You can adjust the flavor and temperature settings to fit your preferences and then set it to brew at the desired time so your coffee is ready when you get up.

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker, $100 (reduced from $185)

More holiday kitchen gadget deals you can shop now

Shop Crock-Pots, deep fryers and more kitchen gadgets on sale now.

Crock-Pot 7-quart manual slow cooker: $40

This 4.7-star-rated Crock-Pot can quickly cook up to seven pounds of food at once.

Do you serve your holiday meals buffet-style? This oval-shaped Crock-Pot has a warm setting that will keep your food hot as long as it's plugged in.

Crock-Pot 7-quart manual slow cooker, $40 (regularly $50)

T-Fal deep fryer with basket: $108

This 4.6-star-rated, 1700-watt deep fryer features an adjustable thermostat and a quick-recovery heating system for crispy layers with minimal oil absorption.

When you're finished frying, this machine automatically drains and filters the remaining oil into a tightly sealed plastic container below. The T-Fal deep fryer features dishwasher-safe parts.

T-Fal deep fryer with basket, $108 (regularly $130)

Chefman deep fryer with basket strainer: $66

Feeding a crowd? This XL Chefman deep fryer has a 4.5-liter capacity.

This 4.4-star-rated kitchen gadget features a large fryer basket, temperature control, a timer and a viewing window on the lid so you can easily see when your potato pancakes are done. The basket strainer is dishwasher-safe.

Chefman deep fryer with basket strainer, $66 (regularly $90)

Aucma stand mixer: $140

This wallet-friendly stand mixer can hold 6.5 quarts. It features six speeds and a pulse function. The Aucma stand mixer comes with three mixing accessories: whisk, dough hook, mixing beater.

This kitchen gadget is available in 10 colors.

"Move over KitchenAid!" commented an Amazon customer who purchased the Aucma device. "This mixer is awesome! I have made everything from whipped cream to bread dough and it works superbly! Motor is powerful and doesn't lag at all, even with the stiffest dough that I throw at it. I even have a recipe where I knead a dough on medium-high speed for 15 mins, and it does not lag nor does it overheat."

Aucma stand mixer, $140 (reduced from $157)

KitchenAid artisan series 5-quart stand mixer: $350



The KitchenAid artisan series 5-quart mixer features a 10-speed slide control. The kitchen device comes with a pouring shield, flat beater, dough hook and whisk attachments.

Right now, you can save $100 on this highly-rated mixer at Wayfair during the Way Day sale with coupon code "tabletop30."

KitchenAid artisan series 5-quart stand mixer, $350 (reduced from $450)

