Hot earbud deal: Save big on Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 this weekend

Samsung is offering a ton of major discounts during the Discover Samsung fall sale, including a hot deal on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are lightweight earbuds designed for users with busy lifestyles. With active noise cancellation and ambient sound passthrough, they provide a superior audio experience. They also feature three built-in microphones and noise reduction technology, ensuring clear and crisp sound during phone calls.

"These earbuds do not disappoint, I use these buds everyday to the gym. One thing I could say is that they are the best buds in the market," a reviewer on Samsung's website says. "They were really easy to pair to my phone and they also fit very comfortably."

Samsung's highly coveted earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2, are currently on sale for $110 at both Samsung and Amazon. If you have an old pair to trade in, you can also score an extra $40 instant credit through Samsung right now. That means you can score the top-rated earbuds for as low as $70.

Why we like the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2:

The earbuds offer active noise cancellation to block out unwanted background noises.

They have three built-in microphones and noise reduction technology for crisp, clear calls.

They come with small, medium and large earbud tips so that you can find your perfect fit.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have IPX2 water resistance.

More deals on top-rated earbuds to shop now

We've found the most impressive deals on top-rated headphones and earbuds on Amazon. These customer-loved tech gadgets have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews.

Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are a standout pair of earbuds that deliver, whether you're tuning in during your daily commute or relaxing at home. They're the perfect accessory for going out and about and catching a podcast or taking your calls on the go.

How's the audio quality, though? It's excellent. These earbuds boast rich, crisp, and full-bodied sound. Don't let their compact and sleek design fool you; these earbuds pack a punch when it comes to delivering sound that's satisfyingly clear and bassy.

On the comfort and fit front, the Galaxy Buds Live feel great in your ears, providing a comfortable, secure fit that makes them great for all-day wear. Their shape makes them a bit more awkward at first than the Galaxy Buds+ line, but they're easy enough to get used to.

When it comes to battery life, they offer 8 hours of continuous playback on a single charge, and the charging case extends this further, offering additional charges that result in a total of up to 29 hours of playtime. That's more than enough to get you through a day of work, a long workout, and an evening of relaxation.

They also come with a feature that allows you to easily connect with other Galaxy devices, such as tablets or phones, using Samsung's seamless device-to-device pairing. This means you can effortlessly switch between devices without the need to unpair and repair your earbuds.

The best part? These top-rated earbuds are a whopping 47% off right now at Amazon

Why we like the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

They offer exceptional audio quality for rich and immersive sound.

They're compact and lightweight and come in an eye-catching charging case.

They're perfect for all-day wear and a natural, open sound experience.

They have an impressive battery life of up to 29 hours, with seamless device-to-device pairing for a smooth listening experience.

Apple

The second-generation Apple AirPods may not be the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbuds on the market. Retailing for $129 at Apple, Amazon currently has them listed for $99.

These are some of the most versatile earbuds you can buy if you're a regular iOS user. But beyond that, these are great earbuds that are perfect for tossing in your bag and heading out into the world. They just connect when you need them. There's no frustrating need to pair them.

These 4.7-star-rated earbuds boast more than 24 hours of total listening time with the wireless charging case, fool-proof one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection for full immersion when consuming movies and music.

If you're in need of a daily set of earbuds that look and feel premium, these are a great and affordable option.

Why we like the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation):

Their clear and high-quality sound makes for immersive listening.

They feature one-tap setup and intuitive controls for better convenience.

They have an impressive battery life of over 24 hours with the charging case, and quick charging for on-the-go.

Apple

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help track the location of your AirPods case.

You're paying for the better ergonomics here, improved sound, and what you'll definitely end up agreeing is a premium experience. There's certainly a lot to love about the Apple AirPods 2, especially when they're on sale for just $219.

Why we like the Apple AirPods 2:

They have an upgraded wireless chip with improved active noise cancellation for enhanced audio quality.

They offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case.

Their unique custom sound feature allows iPhone's camera to analyze ear anatomy for personalized audio settings.

Amazon

Google Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds feature adaptive sound technology that automatically adjusts the volume based on the noise level of your environment.

Worried about sweat or rain? These earbuds are IPX4 water-resistant, making them your perfect workout partner. Feel free to take them along to the gym, on a run or anywhere else life takes you.

In terms of battery life, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series won't tap out on you when you need them most. They offer up to five solid hours of listening time on a single charge. But that's not all -- the included charging case holds enough juice to give you a total of 24 hours of listening bliss. That's your entire day, from morning podcasts to bedtime tunes, sorted.

And if you're the type to check the reviews before making a decision (who isn't?), you'll be pleased to know that these earbuds are a hit with users. They have scored an impressive 4.5-star rating on Amazon, which suggests that plenty of folks out there think they're doing something right.

All in all, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series seem to be a fantastic blend of convenience, durability, and intelligent design. They're like the earbuds version of a reliable, all-terrain vehicle: Ready for whatever your day throws at them.

Why we like the Google Pixel Buds A-Series

They feature adaptive sound that adjusts volume in response to your surroundings.

Their water-resistant design makes them gym-friendly.

Up to five hours of listening time per charge, with a total of 24 hours with the charging case.

