Save up to 38% on Hexclad cookware sets for a limited time

Hexclad is known for its innovative hybrid cookware, combining stainless steel and cast iron to create durable, high-performance pieces. Right now, you can save big on bestselling cookware and knife sets from the premium kitchen brand. Endorsed by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, all Hexclad products come with a lifetime warranty, which should certainly provide some added confidence in your investment. 

Hexclad 12-piece hybrid cookware set: $700 ($999 value)

Give your kitchen a full cookware makeover with this incredible 12-piece Hexclad set. The set features many of Hexclad's bestselling hybrid cookware pieces made with nonstick, stainless steel and cast iron. It's oven-, dishwasher-, and metal-utensil-safe.

The set includes a 12-inch hybrid pan with a lid, a 10-inch hybrid pan with a lid, an 8-inch hybrid pan with a lid, a 2-quart pot with a lid, a 3-quart pot with a lid and an 8-quart pot with a lid.

You can get the Hexclad 12-piece hybrid cookware set from the company for $700, a $999 value.

$700 at Hexclad

Hexclad 6-piece hybrid cookware set: $399 ($532 value)

Want to start off with a smaller set? This six-piece Hexclad cookware set is an excellent introduction to the brand. The set includes three Hexclad hybrid pans with lids in 12-inch, 10-inch and 8-inch pan sizes.

This cookware set is oven-, dishwasher- and metal-utensil-safe. 

Score this set at Hexclad while you can. A $650 value, it's now just $399.

$399 at Hexclad

Hexclad Essential 6-piece Japanese Damascus steel knife set: $350 (21% off)

Home chefs and grilling enthusiasts will love this steel knife. Each knife is constructed from 67 layers of Japanese Damascus steel, providing a harder blade and sharper edge for easy slicing. The set includes an 8-inch chef's knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 7-inch Santoku knife, a 5-inch utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife and a 9-inch honing steel to help keep the knives sharp.

Score the Hexclad Essential 6-piece Japanese Damascus steel knife set now for $350, reduced from $444 (21% off).

$350 at Hexclad


