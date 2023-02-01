Here's how to watch the 2023 Grammy Awards

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Awards season is now in full swing, and Music's Biggest Night is up next. The 2023 Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5. And with a Beyoncé-led nominations list, performances from artists such as Harry Styles, Bad Bunny and Sam Smith and a star-studded slate of presenters, it's shaping up to be a ceremony worth watching. Here's how you can tune in to the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Top products in this article:

Watch the 2023 Grammys with Paramount+

U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna, $29 (reduced from $39)

The 2023 Grammys, hosted once again by Trevor Noah, will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 5. The 65th edition of the Grammys will feature five new awards categories, including songwriter of the year. This year's show will also highlight the Hip-Hop genre with a special tribute performance curated by Questlove.

Beyoncé leads in nominations this year with a total of nine nods -- the musical icon is currently tied with her husband, Jay-Z, for most lifetime Grammy nominations, with a total of 88. Kendrick Lamar follows closely behind this year, with eight award nominations. Lamar and Beyoncé are both up for this year's Album of the Year award alongside Lizzo, Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, ABBA, Adele and Bad Bunny.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

When are the Grammys 2023?

The 2023 Grammys will take place at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Crypto.com Arena -- formerly the Staples Center -- in Los Angeles, California.

Where to watch the Grammys this year?

This year's awards show will be broadcast on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Watch the 2023 Grammys with Paramount+

Get free Paramount Plus with Walmart Plus

A subscription to the Paramount+ Essential plan is now included with all Walmart+ subscriptions. The ad-supported Paramount+ Essential plan features tens of thousands of movies and TV episodes, including NFL on CBS live and all the new titles coming to the platform, listed below.

Walmart+ is priced at $12.95 per month or $98 per year and includes quick and free shipping with no minimum purchase, discounts on gas, access to exclusive sales and more.

Walmart+ annual membership, $98

Another way to watch the Grammys

Struggle to access live TV? Try out this old TV hack made new with 2023 technology:

Watch the Grammys on CBS with U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna

If you want to tune in to awards season without paying for a cable or streaming subscription, an indoor HD digital TV antenna is the way to go. Just connect the antenna to your set, and watch.

U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna, $29 (reduced from $39)

Who is hosting the 2023 Grammys?

Former host of "The Daily Show" Trevor Noah is returning to host this year's Grammy Awards for the third year in a row.

Who is presenting at the 2023 Grammy Awards?

This year's slate of presenters includes a wide range of big names, from First lady Jill Biden to first-time Grammy nominee Viola Davis. Past winners, such as Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo and Shania Twain, are also set to make onstage appearances.

Who is performing at the Grammys this year?

This year's Grammy lineup includes performances from Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Sam Smith and Kim Petras.

Who is nominated at the Grammys 2023?

Record of the Year

"Don't Shut Me Down" — ABBA

"Easy on Me" — Adele

Adele "BREAK MY SOUL" — Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige

"You and Me on the Rock" — Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

"Woman" — Doja Cat

"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy

"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar

"About Damn Time" — Lizzo

"As It Was" — Harry Styles

Album of the Year

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

RENAISSANCE — Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres — Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

Special — Lizzo

Harry's House — Harry Styles

Song of the Year

"abcdefu" — Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)

"About Damn Time" — Melissa "Lizzo" Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

"All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) — Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"As It Was" — Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

"Bad Habit" — Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

"BREAK MY SOUL" — Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

"Easy on Me" — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

"GOD DID" — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

"The Heart Part 5" — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

"Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Muni Long

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Music of the Spheres — Coldplay

Special — Lizzo

Harry's House — Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

RENAISSANCE— Beyoncé

Fragments — Bonobo

Diplo — Diplo

The Last Goodbye — ODESZA

Surrender — RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best Rock Song

"Black Summer" — Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

"Blackout" — Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

"Broken Horses" — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

"Harmonia's Dream" — Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)

"Patient Number 9" — John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck)

Best Alternative Music Album

WE — Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You — Big Thief

Fossora — Björk

Wet Leg — Wet Leg

Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best R&B Performance

"VIRGO'S GROOVE" — Beyoncé

"Here with Me" — Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson .Paak

"Over" — Lucky Daye

"Hrs & Hrs" — Muni Long

"Hurt Me So Good" — Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

"CUFF IT" — Denisia "Blu June" Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany "Chi" Coney, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)

"Hrs & Hrs" — Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Thaddis "Kuk" Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Priscilla Renea, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)

"Hurt Me So Good" — Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan & Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

"Please Don't Walk Away" — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

Best Rap Performance

"GOD DID" — DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"Vegas" — Doja Cat

"pushin P" — Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug

"F.N.F. (Let's Go)" — Hitkidd & GloRilla

"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Song

"Churchill Downs" — Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow featuring Drake)

"GOD DID" — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

"The Heart Part 5" — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar, & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

"pushin P" — Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug)

"WAIT FOR U" — Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future featuring Drake & Tems)

Best Country Solo Performance

"Heartfirst" — Kelsea Ballerini

"Something in the Orange" — Zach Bryan

"In His Arms" — Miranda Lambert

"Circles Around This Town" — Maren Morris

"Live Forever" — Willie Nelson

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Evening : Live at APPARATUS — The Baylor Project

Linger Awhile — Samara Joy

Fade to Black — Carmen Lundy

Fifty — The Manhattan Transfer with The WDR Funkhausorchester

Ghost Song — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Música Urbana Album

TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2 — Rauw Alejandro

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

LEGENDADDY — Daddy Yankee

La 167 — Farruko

The Love & Sex Tape — Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

El Alimento — Cimafunk

Tinta y Tiempo — Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen — Mon Laferte

Alegoría — Gaby Moreno

Los Años Salvajes — Fito Paez

MOTOMAMI — Rosalía

Best American Roots Song

"Bright Star" — Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)

"Forever" — Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)

"High and Lonesome" — T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)

"Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

"Prodigal Daughter" — Tim O'Brien & Aoife O'Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell)

"You and Me on the Rock" — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)

Best Americana Album

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

Things Happen That Way — Dr. John

Good to Be... — Keb' Mo'

Raise the Roof — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Just Like That... — Bonnie Raitt

Best Global Music Album

Shuruaat — Berklee Indian Ensemble

Love, Damini — Burna Boy

Queen of Sheba — Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

Between Us... (Live) — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago

Sakura — Masa Takumi

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Black Men Are Precious — Ethelbert Miller

Call Us What We Carry: Poems — Amanda Gorman

Hiding in Plain View — Malcolm-Jamal Warner

The Poet Who Sat by the Door — J. Ivy

You Will Be Someone's Ancestor. Act Accordingly. — Amir Sulaiman

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

"Aliens: Fireteam Elite" — Austin Wintory, composer

"Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök" — Stephanie Economou, composer

"Call of Duty®: Vanguard" — Bear McCreary, composer

"Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy" — Richard Jacques, composer

"Old World" — Christopher Tin, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

"Be Alive" [from "King Richard"] — Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)

"Carolina" [from "Where the Crawdads Sing"] — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

"Hold My Hand" [from "Top Gun: Maverick"] — Bloodpop® & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

"Keep Rising (The Woman King)" [from "The Woman King"] — Angélique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson featuring Angélique Kidjo)

"Nobody Like U" [from "Turning Red"] — Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O'Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" [from "Encanto"] — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán [La Gaita], Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & "Encanto" cast)

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

Tobias Jesso Jr.

The-Dream

Laura Veltz

Best Classical Compendium

An Adoption Story — Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers

Aspire — JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer

A Concert for Ukraine — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer

The Lost Birds — Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers

For a complete list of nominations in all 27 fields and 91 categories, visit www.grammy.com.

2023 Grammy predictions

For predictions on who will take home the big awards at this year's Grammys, check out CBS New York's interview with music experts Chuck Creekmur, Shelley Wade and Mankaprr Conteh.

