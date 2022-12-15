Trevor Noah to host the Grammys for the third year in a row

Trevor Noah will return to host the Grammys for the third year in a row. The comedian will helm the 2023 awards show, which will air on Sunday, Feb. 5, and will be broadcast live on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The star-studded show will be held at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, formerly the Staples Center.

Noah, who recently said goodbye to "The Daily Show," which he began hosting in 2015, confirmed his return as Grammys host on Instagram. "It's about to be a three-peat," he wrote.

Noah was also featured on the cover of Billboard magazine's Grammy voter guide issue, which was released Thursday.

The 2023 Grammy nominees were revealed earlier this month, and Beyonce received the most nominations out of any artist this year, with nine. She is now tied with her husband, Jay-Z, for most Grammy nominations ever – both have a total of 88.

Beyonce is nominated for album of the year for "Renaissance," and record of the year for the album's lead single, "Break my Soul."

Also nominated for album of the year: ABBA's "Voyage," Adele's "30," Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti," Mary J. Blige's "Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)" and Brandi Carlile's "In These Silent Days," Coldplay's "Music Of The Spheres," Kendrick Lamar's "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers," Lizzo's "Special" and Harry Style's "Harry's House."

A list of performers has yet to be announced, but artists nominated in main categories, like best record and best album, are often asked to perform.