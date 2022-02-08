Here's how to get your 2022 tax refund early

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

In 2022, tax day for most Americans is April 18. Taxpayers filing online and with direct deposit should generally expect to see their refunds in 21 days or less. Commercial loan options exist for those who want their money ASAP. Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

If you want to get your federal tax refund as soon as possible, then the basic advice is this: File as soon as possible; file online, perhaps via the IRS-backed IRS Free File or a commercial service like TurboTax; and, when filing online, request your refund be sent to your bank or designated online account via direct deposit. Filing an error-free return is important, too.

Follow this formula, and the IRS says, even in this age of the pandemic-related backlog, most taxpayers will receive their refunds within 21 days.

But what if you want your refund sooner than soon? What if you need it now?

The tax-refund advance is a short-term loan that gets you what's owed to you (or, at least some of the amount), sometimes as soon as the day you file. The loans are backed by your expected refund, and are usually repaid by (that is, deducted from) your eventual IRS refund.

If sitting tight for 21 days is impossible this year, or if you're worried about the IRS not hitting its deadline (like last year, when millions of taxpayers saw their refunds delayed), then here's a look at the refund-advance loans offered by three of the biggest commercial tax-prep services: TurboTax, H&R Block; and, Jackson Hewitt. All are billed as no-fee, 0% APR, or annual percentage rate, loans.

TurboTax refund advance loans

Through Feb. 15 (or until its funding source runs dry), the tax-prep giant TurboTax is promising $0 fee, 0% APR refund-advance loans, from $250 all the way up to $4,000. No fees, however, does not mean no strings. TurboTax, for instance, only pays out its advance loans to customers who open checking accounts with its sister finance platform, Credit Karma Money. If that's cool with you, then read on to see how the service works.

First off, TurboTax's Refund Advance loan is for people expecting a refund of at least $500 (not including any stimulus payment credit).

Loans are available in 10 tiered amounts; within each tier, TurboTax's Refund Advance will front you as much as half of your expected refund. To use last year's average federal refund amount as an example: If you're expecting a refund of $2,800, then you would fall into TurboTax's $2,000-$2,999 tier, and be eligible to apply for a loan up to $1,000.

The advance is deposited into your Credit Karma Money checking account, and available to you virtually, usually within one to two hours of the IRS accepting your return. TurboTax says most e-file returns are accepted within 24 to 48 hours.

You can also access your loan amount via a Credit Karma Visa debit card, which will be mailed to you in a week or two. The debit card will pretty much be the one way you can convert your loan into actual cash.

One more string: In order to be eligible for a TurboTax Refund Advance loan, you have to use TurboTax to file your federal return. As we covered previously in our guide on how to file your taxes online this year, Turbo Tax offers tax-prep packages that range from free to nearly $400 for a tax-pro-prepared return involving personal and business income expenses.

If you're interested in TurboTax Refund Advance, then select Refund Advance as your refund option (on your TurboTax-prepared return, natch), and see if you're eligible to apply. Eligibility is determined by a number of factors – from where you live, to what forms you're filing.

TurboTax Refund Advance, $0 fee, 0% APR

H&R Block refund advance loans

H&R Block also advertises $0 fee, 0% APR loans. Its Refund Advance loans are available now through Feb. 28 in five amounts, from $250 to $3,500. H&R Block says most loan funds are made available the same day you apply for them. But, take note: The funds are only made available to you via an H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard.

The H&R Block Refund Advance loan is open to H&R Block customers who e-file through a participating H&R Block office. Eligibility is also determined in part by how much you are expected to receive in your federal refund.

H&R Block Refund Advance, $0 fee, 0% APR

Jackson Hewitt refund advance loans

Like its top competitors, Jackson Hewitt promotes no-fee, 0% APR refund-advance loans that are repaid from your federal refund. Loan amounts are offered from $500-$3,500; loans are available through Feb. 20. The loan, called the No Fee Refund Advance, is open to customers who file their taxes through Jackson Hewitt. Like H&R Block, you have to visit a brick-and-mortar office in order to apply. (Some Jackson Hewitt locations are located within Walmart stores.)

Jackson Hewitt says those with approved loans may receive their funds, via a Serve American Express Prepaid Card, within a matter of minutes. Loan eligibility is determined by a number of criteria, including your history of IRS payments.

Jackson Hewitt No Fee Refund Advance loan, $0 fee, 0% APR

