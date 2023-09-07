Get Disney+ for just $2: How you can save 75% off on the streaming service for three months

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's a great time to join Disney+. Everything is expensive right now, including your favorite streaming services.

If you've been considering becoming a Disney+ subscriber, now is the time to pull the trigger. The popular family streaming service is offering the Disney+ Basic subscription for just $2 a month for your first three months. That's a savings of $6 per month over the regular $8 per month price. Ready to pay Disney's lowest price ever for access to the entire Disney+ TV and movie catalogue? Here's what you need to know.

How to get Disney+ for $2 per month

Right now you can become a Disney+ subscriber for less than the cost of a cup of coffee and access unlimited content (with ads) from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more. This is a great bargain, no matter if you're trying to stream "Hocus Pocus" in honor of spooky season or watch "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" during your next family movie night.

The way to become a Disney+ member for just $2 per month is to join the Disney+ Basic plan (with ads). This opportunity is only available to first-time subscribers and eligible returning subscribers with no current active subscriptions. After three months, the plan returns to its $8 a month price.

Are you ready to stream titles such as "The Little Mermaid," "Ahsoka," "Secret Invasion" and "Halloweentown?" You'd better hurry -- this limited-time offer is only available until Sept. 20.

Why we love Disney+

Disney+ offers many subscription plans that can suite a variety of budgets, including this current $2 offer.

With a Disney+ subscription you can access the entire Disney+ catalog. That means you can watch Disney classics like "Cinderella" and "Dumbo," Disney sitcoms like "That's So Raven" and "Hannah Montana," Disney cartoons, Disney documentaries, DCOM Halloween originals and so much more.

Disney+ subscribers also have access to titles from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

Disney+ can stream in 4K Ultra HD quality with a compatible device.

Still think you'll want Disney+ Basic after your first three months and can spare $2 more? You can bundle Disney+ Basic with Hulu for just $10. Subscribers will get Disney+ (with ads) and Hulu (with ads). If you have the bundle you can watch on-demand shows and movies, full seasons of exclusive series, current TV hits, Hulu Originals, kids shows and more.

