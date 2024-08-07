Get 50% off eyeglasses with this exclusive Eyeglasses.com promo code

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Eyeglasses.com

There are lots of great places to shop online for prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses with designer frames, but there's only one place where you can snag 50% off your order -- just for being a CBS Essentials reader.

Head over to Eyeglasses.com right now to choose your frames and custom prescription lens options. When you've configured the perfect eyewear to meet your needs, simply use promo code CBSNEWS50 at checkout and watch as 50% gets slashed off the total.

How to save 50% on prescription glasses

One of the things we love about Eyeglasses.com is that you can order customized, prescription eyewear with designer frames from Gucci, Versace, Tom Ford, Prada, Tiffany & Co., Oakley, Ray-Ban, Burberry, Coach and dozens more. The frames are available in a wide range of colors and sizes, so finding glasses that fit your face, personality and style is easy.

At Eyeglasses.com, once you've selected your frames, the next step is to choose your lens. Maybe you want clear lenses, sunglass lenses, or lenses that darken when exposed to the sun.

You can choose distance lenses, reading or computer lenses, or multi-focal (progressive, bi-focal, or tri-focal) lenses. Enter your eyeglass prescription right on the site, or you can email your prescription once your order is placed. When it comes to material, you have plenty of options, too, from basic CR-29 plastic lenses, to higher-end polycarbonate lenses, high index 1.67 lenses, ultra high index 1.74 lenses, Trivex or glass.

Eyeglasses.com offers a no-questions-asked, 30-day return policy, as well as a guarantee. You even get free shipping on orders over $50. Don't forget: To receive 50% off your order, use promo code CBSNEWS50 at checkout.

Shopping for glasses can be confusing, especially online. Be sure to check out our roundups of the best places to buy prescription glasses online in 2024, the best prescription sunglasses for 2024, the best places to buy cheap prescription sunglasses online, the best back-to-school deals on prescription glasses from GlassesUSA and the best places to buy cheap prescription glasses online.