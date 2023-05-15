Early Amazon Prime Day deal: The 4.7-star Cosori air fryer has never been cheaper

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Cosori via Amazon

The 4.7-star-rated Cosori air fryer is a No. 1 Amazon bestseller -- and incredibly popular with CBS Essentials readers, too. Right now, you can get one for less than $80, a better price than we've seen for the same model on Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year.

Air fryers make great summertime additions to any kitchen. They cook food quickly and efficiently, and won't heat up your whole kitchen the way using an oven will.

The bestselling Cosori air fryer features nine different cooking functions that prepare your food at the best temperature and time for the most crisp and crunch. According to the brand, the 5-quart basket is the right size to make two chicken breasts or up to two pounds of French fries. The non-stick air fryer basket is removable and dishwasher safe. The top-rated air fryer heats up to 450ºF.

"I've used it several times already to cook wings, fish, shrimp, and I even cooked a New York strip in it," says one Amazon reviewer about this compact, space-saving Cosori air fryer. "The steak was evenly cooked to a perfect medium well temp, just the way I like it. It was juicy, had a little char on the edges, tender and delicious.

"Cleaning is a breeze. No, seriously, you cannot get any better than this."

Cosori 5-quart air fryer, $79 (reduced from $100)

The best air fryer deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023

We don't know exactly when Amazon Prime Day 2023 will be, but there's no need to wait until the summer to get a great deal on an air fryer. Take your family's meals to the next level with these handy kitchen appliances, all on sale now.

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer



Wayfair

If you want the convenience of air frying but don't have the counter space for another kitchen appliance, check out the Dash Tasti-Crisp 2.6-quart air fryer. It's the perfect size for a one or two-person household.

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer, $50 (reduced from $60)

Philips Essential Airfryer Compact (4.3 quart)



Here's a good air fryer for people with smaller kitchens.

An updated and compact version of the original gadget introduced in 2010, this Philips Essential Airfryer grills, roasts, bakes, reheats and air fries -- it's ready to take on a multitude of air fryer recipes. It features a digital touchscreen with seven presets for simplified cooking. Measures 4.1 liters (more than 4.3 quarts).

Philips Essential Airfryer Compact (4.3 quart), $150 (regularly $180)

Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 deluxe XL air fryer (8 quart)

One of Ninja Foodi's highest-rated models on Amazon, this 4.8-star-rated, family-friendly 12-in-1, extra-large air fryer features an eight-quart pot that holds up to a seven-pound chicken or eight breasts.

It can pressure cook and slow cook, air fry and crisp, steam, slow cook, bake, sous vide, keep warm, sear, sauté, roast, broil, dehydrate and make yogurt.

Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 deluxe XL air fryer (8 quart), $150 (regularly $250)

Shop more deals on kitchen gadgets

We've found the best pre-Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals you can get on Instant Pots, coffee makers and more today.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart)



Instant Pot via Amazon

The Duo Crisp is the Instant Pot Duo, but with the ability to air fry. It comes with a multi-level, air-fryer basket.

If you're keeping count, the 11-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Crisp can do all of these things: air fry, pressure cook, slow cook, bake, broil, roast, steam, sauté, proof, sous-vide cook and warm food.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart), $152 (reduced from $200)

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 (8 quart)



Instant Pot via Amazon

The Instant Pot Pro Crisp comes with an air-fryer attachment. The 8-quart model can accommodate a whole chicken. Its fry temperature goes up to 400 degrees. You can use this Instant Pot to reheat French fries, experiment with a healthier version of fried chicken, and so much more.

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 (8 quart), $192 (regularly $230)

Instant Pot dual pod plus

Instant Pot via Amazon

Can't decide between Keurig and Nespresso? Instant Pot makes a dual coffee and espresso maker, the 4.4-star-rated Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus.

This kitchen gadget is compatible with K-Cup pods, Nespresso capsules and ground coffee when used with the included reusable pod. It lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee and up to six ounces of espresso at a time.

Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus, $160 (regularly $175)

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker



Amazon

The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker makes a single cup of coffee at a time but features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family.

The device features a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand perfect for making tea and hot chocolate this fall.

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker, $159 (regularly $189)

Nespresso Vertuo Plus



Nestle Nespresso via Amazon

This Nestle coffee device adapts its pressure, temperature and brewing time to make you the perfect cup of coffee and espresso.

The on-sale Nespresso Vertuo Plus includes a complimentary starter set of Nespresso Vertuo capsules.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus, $149 (regularly $189)

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker



Keurig via Amazon

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces. The five-inch-wide Keurig coffee makers lets you brew up to 12-ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more.

It offers an energy efficient feature that automatically turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $76 (regularly $100)

De'Longhi espresso machine



Best Buy

If you're shopping for an espresso maker, the 4.3-star-rated De'Longhi Espresso Machine makes shots of espresso with 15 bars of pressure and includes a manual milk frother.

"I love this so much," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the espresso machine. "It's so easy to use and makes coffee so quickly. It was affordable compared to most espresso makers and the quality is amazing."

De'Longhi espresso machine, $170 (regularly $208)

Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker



Walmart

For the coffee fan who is looking to transition to a more involved coffee-making process, the French press is an easy, hands-on way to get more familiar with your morning brew.

Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker, $32

Crock-Pot 7-quart manual slow cooker

Crock-Pot Store via Amazon

Do you serve your family meals buffet-style? This oval-shaped Crock-Pot has a warm setting that will keep your food hot as long as it's plugged in. Plus, this 4.7-star-rated Crock-Pot can quickly cook up to seven pounds of food at once. It's a great choice for quick and easy summer meals, too.

Crock-Pot 7-quart manual slow cooker, $30 (regularly $50)

Chefman deep fryer with basket strainer



Chefman via Amazon

Feeding a crowd? This XL Chefman deep fryer has a 4.5-liter capacity.

This 4.4-star-rated kitchen gadget features a large fryer basket, temperature control, a timer and a viewing window on the lid so you can easily see when your potato pancakes are done. The basket strainer is dishwasher-safe.

Chefman deep fryer with basket strainer, $70 (regularly $90)

Aucma stand mixer

Aucuma via Amazon

This wallet-friendly stand mixer can hold 6.5 quarts. It features six speeds and a pulse function. The Aucma stand mixer comes with three mixing accessories: whisk, dough hook, mixing beater.

"Move over KitchenAid!" commented an Amazon customer who purchased the Aucma device. "This mixer is awesome! I have made everything from whipped cream to bread dough and it works superbly! Motor is powerful and doesn't lag at all, even with the stiffest dough that I throw at it. I even have a recipe where I knead a dough on medium-high speed for 15 mins, and it does not lag nor does it overheat."

This kitchen gadget is available in 10 colors.

Aucma stand mixer, $120 after coupon (reduced from $157)

