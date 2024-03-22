How to watch today's Duke Blue Devils vs. Vermont Catamounts NCAA March Madness men's college basketball game

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Tyrese Proctor #5 and Kyle Filipowski #30 of the Duke Blue Devils look on in the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the Quarterfinals of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 14, 2024 in Washington, DC. Greg Fiume/Getty Images

The Duke Blue Devils face the Vermont Catamounts tonight as both teams try to forge a path to the men's Final Four. Vermont received an automatic bid to March Madness, while Duke earned at at-large bid after losing to North Carolina State, 74-69, in an Atlantic Coast Conference quarterfinal earlier this month. Hoping to become the Cinderella story of the 2024 NCAA men's basketball tournament, the Catamounts have their sights set on an upset today and making it to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time ever.

One of the most exciting games of the Round of 64, the Duke vs. Vermont game is not one to miss. Keep reading to find out when and how to watch this March Madness showdown.

How and when to watch the Duke Blue Devils vs. Vermont Catamounts game with cable

Today's Round of 64 Duke Blue Devils vs. Vermont Catamounts game will be played Friday, March 22, 2024 at 7:10 p.m. ET (4:10 p.m. PT). The game will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ with Showtime.

How to watch the Duke Blue Devils vs. Vermont Catamounts game without cable

If you've given up your cable subscription, or your cable provider doesn't include CBS, you can subscribe to one of the streaming or live TV platforms featured below.

CBS will host some of this year's men's March Madness games, including today's Duke Blue Devils vs. Vermont Catamounts game, which means Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can stream CBS-aired men's March Madness games live.

The streamer offers access to all college basketball games locally and nationally televised on CBS on all its subscription tiers. In addition, you can watch top-tier soccer like the Champions League live and SEC college football games, plus popular shows such as "Survivor" and "NCIS."

A subscription to Paramount+ with Showtime is $11.99 per month. The streamer offers a seven-day free trial. (You won't be able to stream men's March Madness live with a Paramount+ Essential subscription.)

Paramount+ content, including men's March Madness 2024, is available to stream on Amazon Prime via a Paramount+ on Prime Video add-on subscription. Prime Video also carries some of the best sports documentaries, including "Kelce," which chronicles former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce's last season in the league.

Amazon is offering a seven-day free trial of Paramount+ with Showtime. Tap the button below to start your trial and start streaming now for free. After the free trial period ends, a subscription to the Paramount+ with Showtime tier is $11.99 per month.

If you're new to streaming sports, you should know about Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to every March Madness game airing on network and cable TV, plus your local TV affiliates, hundreds of cable TV channels and 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. Another great reason to love Fubo is its lookback feature, which lets you watch sporting events up to 72 hours after they air live.

Start watching NCAA basketball on Fubo and also get access to network-aired NFL, NBA and MLB games by starting a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. After your free trial, Fubo starts at $80 per month for the Pro tier, which includes 199 channels, but the streamer is currently offering $20 off your first month.

Note: Because Fubo doesn't carry TruTV, TBS or TNT, you won't be able to watch every game of the tournament with a FuboTV subscription. If you want one streaming platform to watch the entire tournament, you'll need a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

What you'll get with Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes over 199 channels, so there's something for everyone to watch.

Fubo includes most of the channels you'll need to watch college and pro sports, including CBS.

In addition to March Madness, Fubo offers NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

All Fubo tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone and mobile devices.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: The one way to stream every March Madness game

You can watch March Madness 2024, including today's Duke Blue Devils vs. Vermont Catamounts game, with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ESPN, ABC and CBS, and includes ESPN+, so you'll be able to watch every game of both tournaments. The women's Final Four will broadcast live on ESPN+. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every March Madness game on every network this season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77.

Watch March Madness live with a digital HDTV antenna

You can also watch today's game on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch March Madness without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This amplified digital antenna with a 400-mile range can receive hundreds of HDTV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, FOX, Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV and top-tier sound. It features a 16-foot digital coax cable.

When is March Madness 2024?

The 2024 men's tournament is being played March 19, 2024 through April 8, 2024.

March Madness 2024: First round full schedule

The Round of 64 begins on Thursday, March 21, 2024 and ends on Friday, March 22, 2024.

Below are the games times, matchups and networks airing each men's March Madness game on Thursday, March 21, 2024. All times Eastern.

Below are the games times, matchups and networks airing each men's March Madness game on Friday, March 22, 2024. All times Eastern.

Key dates for the 2024 NCAA men's college tournament

First Four: Tuesday, March 19 and Wednesday, March 20, 2024

First round: Thursday, March 21 and Friday, March 22

Second round: Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24

Sweet 16: Wednesday, March 28 and Thursday, March 29

Elite Eight: Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31

Final Four: Saturday, April 6