Discover Samsung Spring Sale: The best deals on the best TVs

The Discover Samsung Spring sale is going on now through March 26. If you've been thinking of upgrading your old TV, now is the perfect time, as Samsung has discounted its top-selling models, including the ultra-popular 'The Frame' TV during the sale.

43" Samsung "The Sero" QLED 4K smart TV, $1,500 (regularly $2,000)

55" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,400 (reduced from $1,500)

55" Samsung The Terrace QLED outdoor 4K smart TV (partial sun), $3,000 (reduced from $3,500)

If you're still watching an older TV, you may want to consider upgrading In time for spring. Newer TVs can provide an improved watching experience with 4K or 8K resolution and advanced OLED technology. The Discover Samsung sale is a great opportunity to upgrade to a new TV at a discounted price. Keep reading to explore the best Discover Samsung TV deals.

Many of Samsung's Discover Samsung deals will be offered as one-day-only Deals of the Day, but you can shop the below TV deals all week long.

Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV: $1,400 and up

Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not watching your favorite shows or movies. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.)

55" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,400 (reduced from $1,500)

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,700 (reduced from $2,000)

75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,300 (reduced from $3,000)

85" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $3,500 (reduced from $4,300)

Samsung 'The Sero': $1,500



"The Sero" rotating 4K TV will be $100 off all week at Samsung.

This Samsung TV lets you rotate your screen just like you rotate your phone for mobile content and apps. Stream TV and movies from a horizontal position or turn the TV vertically to mirror your phone and play mobile content and apps. If you want, let your phone take over your entire screen. "The Sero" displays an optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps and social media full-screen (without those pesky black bars that typically appear when you pair your phone with your TV).

43" Samsung "The Sero" QLED 4K smart TV, $1,500 (regularly $2,000)

Samsung 'The Terrace': $3,000 and up



The 4K smart TV boasts a wide viewing angle, and an anti-glare screen that looks bright even in daylight. Rated IP55 water- and dust-resistant.

55" Samsung The Terrace QLED outdoor 4K smart TV (partial sun), $3,000 (reduced from $3,500)

55" Samsung The Terrace QLED outdoor 4K smart TV (full sun), $11,000 (reduced from $13,000)

65" Samsung The Terrace QLED outdoor 4K smart TV (partial sun), $4,500 (reduced from $5,000)

65" Samsung The Terrace QLED outdoor 4K smart TV (full sun), $8,500 (reduced from $10,000)

Best TV Deals of the Day at the Discover Samsung Event

Catch these special flash deals and daily deals throughout the Discover Samsung sale.

Today's TV Flash Deal: Save on the Samsung Q60B QLED 4K smart TV

This Samsung QLED will be today's TV flash deal. You'll get the best price on the 85-inch version with $700 in savings, but the 75-inch is also on sale.

75" Samsung Q60B QLED 4K smart TV, $1,100 (regularly $1,400)

85" Samsung Q60B QLED 4K smart TV, $1,600 (regularly $2,300)

Today's TV Deal of the Day: Save $1,300 on the 75" Samsung QN90B Neo QLED smart TV

Today only, you can save $1,300 on the 75-inch model of this top-rated Neo QLED 4K smart TV. The TV provides enhanced details and brightness with Samsung Neo QLED ultra-precise Mini LEDs. The TV also provides vivd 3D sounds for the most immersive audio experience.

75" Samsung QN90B Neo QLED smart TV, $2,200 (reduced from $3,500)

Wednesday Flash Deal: 75" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV

If 4K isn't enough for you, try an 8K TV. Though very little content is available in native 8K (for now), the Samsung Neo QLED 8K uses AI to intelligently upscale whatever content you're watching to 7,680 × 4,320 pixels. These 8K smart TVs also feature anti-glare screens, Dolby Atmos sound and 100% color accuracy.

The 65-inch and 75-inch model sof Neo smart 8K TV is going to be on a flash deal on Wednesday, March 22. You'll be able to get them for 31% off.

65" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV, $1,400 (reduced from $2,000)

75" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV, $1,900 (reduced from $2,800)

Thursday Flash Deal: 75" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K smart TV

This Samsung QLED will be one of Thursday's Flash Deals. On March 23, the 75-inch model of the TV will be marked down by $800. You'll also be able to add-on Samsung Care for $1.

This QLED TV lets you watch in upscaled 4K resolution, thanks to its machine-based learning AI. The smart TV also features apps, streaming services and advanced controls. Plus, it's compatible with most voice assistants.

75" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K smart TV, $1,500 (regularly $2,300)

Friday Flash Deal: 50" Samsung Class TU8000 4K Crystal UHD smart TV

Only the 50-inch model of this 4K Samsung TV will on sale, but it's still a great deal if you're looking for a smaller, more budget-friendly TV during the Discover Samsung sale.

50" Samsung Class TU8000 4K Crystal UHD smart TV, $450 (reduced from $550)

Saturday TV deal of the day: Get the Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV for up to 33% off

This TV is on sale all week -- but you'll get some extra savings if you wait until Saturday to buy it.

55" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,400 (reduced from $1,500)

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,700 (reduced from $2,000)

75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,300 (reduced from $3,000)

85" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $3,500 (reduced from $4,300)

