Costco summer promotion: Get a $30 Costco Shop Card when you sign up for a new membership this Memorial Day

If you've been thinking about becoming a Costco Wholesale member, Memorial Day is the perfect time. That's because Costco is offering a special summer deal on memberships: Join as a new member online at costco.com and enroll in auto renewal of your annual membership, and you'll receive a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card. Just be sure to enter code SUMMER23 at checkout.

Costco memberships don't go on sale, and when Costco does offer a new member promotion, it's rarely as good as this one. That's why we think you take advantage of it ASAP: It's like getting your Costco membership for half price. (If you're not close to a Costco warehouse store, don't worry -- we also found a $15 off deal on Sam's Club memberships.)

Don't delay -- this Costco membership promotion expires on June 11.

Best warehouse membership deals in this article:

Costco membership with $30 Costco Shop Card, $60 (a $90 value)

Sam's Club membership (1 year), $35 (regularly $50)

Why become a Costco member?

I absolutely love Costco -- I've been a member for the last 23 years. I do much of my household shopping there. It's my go-to store for paper towels, garbage bags, laundry detergent and all those other household essentials I don't want to buy regularly at a supermarket. It's also where I stock up on groceries such as milk, coffee and eggs (they're much cheaper at Costco than at my local supermarket). Costco is a great place to stock up on wine too. I recommend Kirkland Signature brand boxed wine -- it's the perfect nexus of high quality and low price.

I also make sure to pick up a $4.99 rotisserie chicken when I'm at Costco. It makes a great dinner entree, with plenty left over for making sandwiches or chicken salad the next day. And the price can't be beat -- you'll pay way more buying a whole chicken to roast at home.

Costco is a great place to find household goods -- think furniture, small appliances, bedding and more. Costco also offers an extended warranty on electronics at no added cost, and has a much friendlier return policy than Best Buy and other retailers.

When I need gas, I stop at the station attached to my local warehouse store. The price there is typically 15-40 cents lower per gallon than nearby stations. (Don't be discouraged by long lines -- most Costco gas stations have more pumps than your average gas station. Lines moves quick.)

And, of course, every time I visit Costco I stop by the in-store cafe. It's hard to go wrong with the $1.50 hot dog and drink combo if you're hungry, but my favorite summertime treat is the $2.99 fruit smoothie. It's made with bits of real fruit (strawberry, blackberry and acai) with no added sugar. Try it the next time you visit. And keep and eye out for the new rotisserie chicken Caesar salad, the latest addition to Costco's food court.

Costco membership with $30 Costco Shop Card, $60 (a $90 value)

Important: Be sure to enter code SUMMER23 at checkout.



My recommendation: Upgrade to a Costco Executive membership

If you want to take your Costco savings to the next level, I recommend upgrading to a Costco Executive membership. It costs an extra $60 per year over a standard membership, but you'll start earning a 2% rebate on your yearly Costco purchases, including vacations purchased through Costco Travel. The annual 2% reward is mailed with your renewal notice, two months before the renewal date.

If you do your regular household shopping at Costco, the Executive upgrade will wind up paying for itself. You need to spend $3,000 at Costco per year to break even. (Trust me, those Costco trips add up quick!)

Costco Executive membership with $30 Costco Shop Card, $120 (a $150 value)

Important: Be sure to enter code SUMMER23 at checkout.



Get a Sam's Club membership starting at $35

Don't have a Costco store near you? Or maybe you're looking for a more affordable warehouse club membership? In either case, you should check out the deal that Sam's Club is running on memberships in May. Sign up for an annual Sam's Club membership online today and you'll save $15 instantly.

Like with a Costco membership, you'll start saving money on groceries, gas and so much more. Sam's Club also offers travel deals, a car-buying program, plus pharmacy, tire, optical and photo centers. The chain offers free curbside pickup, and, in some locations, same-day delivery.

You can find your local Sam's Club location (and Sam's Club Fuel Center) using the club finder tool on the Sam's Club website.

Sam's Club membership (1 year), $35 (reduced from $50)

You can earn a 2% Sam's Cash rebate on purchases when you upgrade to a Sam's Club Plus membership. You'll also get free online shipping and free curbside pickup.

Sam's Club Plus membership, $70 (reduced from $110)

What's the fine print on the Costco deal?

The Costco summer promotion is for new members only or for members whose memberships have been expired for more than 18 months. To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address and set up auto-renewal of your Costco membership on a Visa card at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to provide a valid email address and sign up for auto-renewal, a Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed.

Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Not valid for renewal or upgrade of an existing membership. To qualify as a new member, a Costco membership must be expired at least 18 months or more. Limit one promotion/incentive per household. Promotion is non-transferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. Digital Costco Shop Card is not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. New members will receive their Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of sign-up. Costco is not liable for incentives not received due to entry of an invalid address during sign-up. Digital Costco Shop Cards are not accepted at Gas Stations, Car Washes or Food Court Kiosk. Use the provided single-use Promo Code when entering your payment information.

A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.

