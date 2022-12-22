Christmas gift guide 2022: These kitchen sets from The Pioneer Woman can still be delivered by Christmas

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Christmas is only a few days away. If you haven't finished your Christmas shopping yet you'll need to hurry if you want your gifts delivered by Dec. 25.

The good news is that you still have time to pick up some truly amazing Christmas gifts in time for the holiday, including these best-selling kitchenware sets from The Pioneer Woman.

The Pioneer Woman 12-piece ceramic cookware set: $89

CBS Essentials readers haven't been able to get enough of The Pioneer Woman cookware and kitchen items this holiday season. Now, Walmart has discounted this ceramic cookware set from the best-selling brand in time for the holidays. The set includes twelve items; a 1-quart saucepan, a 3-quart saucepan with lid, a 4.5-quart saute pan with lid, a 5-quart Dutch oven with lid, 8" and 10" skillets, an egg pan, an acacia woodturner and an acacia wood ladle.

The Pioneer Woman 12-piece ceramic cookware set, $89 (reduced from $99)

The Pioneer Woman 14-piece stainless steel knife block set: $69

This knife set from The Pioneer Woman is a great gift for anyone that loves to cook or is moving into a new place in the new year. The knives' blades are made from specially formulated, high-alloy steel designed for strength, durability and precision cutting. It includes includes an eight-inch chef knife, an eight-inch bread knife, a 6.5-inch Nakiri knife, five-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, 3.5-inch bird's beak knife, six 4.5-inch steak knives, a pair of shears and an acacia block.

The Pioneer Woman 14-piece stainless steel knife block set, $69 (reduced from $77)

The best gifts at Amazon that deliver by Christmas

Read on for our favorite deal picks at Amazon's holiday sale that deliver by Dec. 25, or tap the button below to see all the deals.

Amazon gift card in a free holiday box

Amazon gift cards make great stocking stuffers. These cards, available in a number of fun holiday boxes and designs, arrive as fast as the same day in some areas. Or, if you've truly waited until the last minute, you can get a print-at-home Amazon gift card.

Amazon gift card in a premium holiday gift box

Already have an Amazon gift card -- maybe one you were gifted last year? Amazon is offering a $12 credit when you reload an Amazon gift card with $100 or more for the first time. Find out if you're eligible below.

Amazon gift card reload deal: Reload $100, get a $12 credit

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $200

Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The second generation Apple AirPods Pro provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help you find your lost AirPods case.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $70



This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces.

The five-inch-wide Keurig coffee maker lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. It offers an energy-efficient feature that automatically turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $70 (regularly $100)

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum: $599

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P., or "Pet Owner Official Promise," guarantee. Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste, or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

The vacuum features a powerful, three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.

When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $599 (reduced from $800)

The iRobot Roomba j7 is a bit more affordable and also offers the P.O.O.P. promise. (A cleaning station is not included.)

iRobot Roomba j7 robot vacuum, $399 (reduced from $650)

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal: $399



The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO uses "Imprint Smart Mapping" technology to map your home. Use your connected phone to direct the Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum to clean any room you want. You can even schedule a future clean. This Roomba is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The smart appliance learns your cleaning habits, and can suggest extra cleanings during peak pollen and pet-shedding seasons. And don't even worry about dumping out your dustbin. The Roomba i3+ EVO features iRobot's "Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal" system, and empties your accumulated dirt into an enclosed bag.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal, $399 (reduced from $599)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $179

The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

"We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," a customer says. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $179 (reduced from $274)

Amazon Fire HD 8: $100

The new Fire HD 8 tablet (2022) offers 30% faster performance over the prior model. The tablet features a lightweight yet durable design with an 8-inch HD screen. It also provides enhanced battery life with 13 hours of watch time on a single charge.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-supported, 32 GB), $100

The enhanced Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus model offers includes fast charging and wireless charging capabilities. It comes with an improved 5MP rear-facing camera for clearer pictures. The Plus model includes 3GB of RAM for better multi-tasking.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (ad-supported, 32 GB), $120

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): $28

The fifth-generation Amazon Echo Dot has a number of new-for-2022 features, including improved audio, a temperature sensor and Eero Wi-Fi built in (requires a compatible Eero network).

Use this Amazon smart speaker to control your home via voice commands, make calls hands-free, play music, set an alarm and more. Choose from three colors.

"Very cool and speaker sound is superb," wrote an Amazon customer. "The speaker sound is tremendous!"

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen), $28 (regularly $50)

Blink Outdoor home security camera: $70



The Blink Outdoor is a water-resistant security camera designed to monitor the outside of your home. It features two-way audio, motion detection and a live video stream. It is battery-operated and has a two-year battery life.

Like the Blink Indoor camera, the outdoor offering also comes in a variety of multi-packs and bundles.

Blink Outdoor camera kit (1 pc.), $70 (reduced from $100)

Blink Outdoor camera kit (3 pc.), $150 (reduced from $250)

Garmin Vivoactive 4: $180

The Garmin Vivoactive 4 with a 45mm case is 45 percent off right now at Amazon. This Garmin smartwatch uses Garmin's Pulse Ox technology to track your energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration levels and more. It can stream downloaded music from Spotify and Amazon Music. When paired with your smartphone, the watch can receive incoming notifications.

This Garmin smartwatch features more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor-sports apps. Want a personal trainer on your wrist? This watch can show you animated workouts via your watch screen.

Available in a variety of colors.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 (black), $180 (reduced from $330)

Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker: $99

If you've never had sous vide cooked meat and vegetables, well -- you're missing out. The 12.8-inch Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker circulates heated water at exact temperatures to cook foods to perfection. Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon.

Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker, $99 (reduced from $149)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $980



The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22's 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera, compared with the standard 10MP front camera, for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide-angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB), $980 (reduced from $1,200)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512GB), $1,100 (reduced from $1,400)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $952



The Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. It also includes aesthetic improvements such as a slimmer design and a new Bespoke edition.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256 GB), $952 (reduced from $1,100)

Apple iPad Pro (2022): $729



Apple's high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features a Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system (12 MP wide; 10 MP ultrawide) and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It's compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard.

The latest iPad Pro comes with several major upgrades. One of the most notable changes is that the 2022 iPad Pros are equipped with the M2 chip, the same fast and powerful chip included in the latest MacBooks. The M2 chip makes this the fastest iPad yet -- and an excellent choice for video editing, streaming or gaming.

11" Apple iPad Pro 4th generation (WiFi, 128 GB), $729 (regularly $799)

Baggallini Soho backpack: $91



This Baggallini backpack makes a great gift for a busy student or working professional that wants a stylish way to take their laptop and supplies on the go. It also features a luggage handle to easily attache to rolling suitcases, making it a great gift for travel enthusiasts as well.

Baggallini Soho backpack, $91 (reduced from $118)

Instant Pot dual pod plus: $162



Can't decide between Keurig and Nespresso? Instant Pot makes a dual coffee and espresso maker, the 4.4-star-rated Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus.

This kitchen gadget is compatible with K-Cup pods, Nespresso capsules and ground coffee when used with the included reusable pod. It lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee and up to six ounces of espresso at a time.

Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus, $162 (regularly $230)

Vitamix 5200 blender: $418



The professional-grade Vitamix 5200 blender has a dial that can be rotated at any point during the blend to achieve the texture you want. Its blades move so fast that you can make hot soup out of cold ingredients, right in the blender.

The Vitamix 5200 blender comes with a tamper (a tool that lets you manually move ingredients in the blender) to help with thick blends.

Vitamix 5200 blender, $418 (reduced from $550)

Furbo dog camera: $210

Looking for the perfect holiday gift for pet owners? Check out the Furbo dog camera.

This camera can help you stay connected with your pets while you're away from home. It features two-way audio and wide-angle video. The best part? You can use the Furbo app to toss your dog treats. You can even create a custom voice recording to play when the Furbo dispenses treats for your pet.

The app also sends you alerts when your furry friend is running, barking, moving around or appears to be throwing up. You can always stay up-to-date on what your pet is up to while you're gone with the Furbo. You even also get a cute video diary of your pet's day at the end of the day.

Furbo dog camera, $210

Petcube pet monitoring camera: $30



Check in on your pets while you're at work or out to dinner with the Petcube pet camera. The Petcube streams and records in 1080p video, while providing sound and motion alerts.

If it records anything suspicious or concerning, pet parents can access 24/7 live chat with a veterinarian via the Petcube app.

Petcube pet monitoring camera, $30 (reduced from $50)

Bearpaw Skye women's boots: $45 and up

These comfy winter boots make a great holiday gift. They're made with a cozy wool blend lining and wool blend footbed to keep your feet warm during the winter.

Pricing varies by size and color. Delivery times may also vary by color and size, so be sure to double-check the expected delivery date before ordering.

Bearpaw Skye winter boot, $45 and up (reduced from $70)

L'or barista system coffee and espresso maker: $139

This espresso machine and coffee maker combo is a great gift for the coffee lovers in your life -- and you can get it for $50 off right now on Amazon. The barista system offers an at-home French café experience with 6 different brewing sizes.

L'or barista system coffee and espresso maker, $139 after coupon (reduced from $189)

Finishing Touch Flawless mini beauty fridge: $51

This 4.5-star beauty fridge is great for your makeup, creams, cosmetics and rollers. It features two shelves and is compact enough to fit on your bathroom counter or other small spaces.

Finishing Touch Flawless mini beauty fridge, $51 (reduced from $60)

Big Blanket Co extra large throw blanket: $169

This 10 foot by 10 foot extra large throw blanket is the perfect last-minute cozy gift for friends or family members. It's large enough to fit the whole family but still compact enough to fit into a normal washing machine.

Big Blanket Co extra large throw blanket, $169

Slumberkins snuggler and board book: $52

This adorable children's gift comes with an animal snuggler made with soft minky fabric and hypoallergenic polyester fiberfill and a board book meant to promote emotional learning for young children. You can choose from 13 different animal themese.

Slumberkins snuggler and board book, $52

Atlas Coffee Club World of Coffee gift set: $35

This gift set makes a fun gift for the coffee lovers in your life. It comes with four bags of specialty coffee from four different countries. The gift box also includes a postcard from each country with the story behind the coffee.

Atlas Coffee Club World of Coffee gift set, $35

There is also a World of Tea sampler set if you are buying a gift for someone that prefers tea.

Atlas Coffee Club World of Tea gift set, $20 (reduced from $25)

Luna weighted blanket: $77

Weighted blankets make excellent holiday gifts. They provide enhanced comfort and can help you sleep better. Right now, you can get this cooling weighted blanket from Luna for 21% off.

The Luna weighted blanket is made with high-quality, breathable cotton and premium glass beads. This cooling weighted blanket is available in full, queen and king sizes. Prices vary by size, weight and color.

Luna cooling weighted blanket (queen), $77 after coupon (reduced from $125)

Best Walmart gifts that deliver by Christmas

If you're finishing up your Christmas of Hanukkah shopping and looking for a great deal at Walmart, start here. The retailer is offering deep discounts on a variety of most-wanted holiday gifts, including Apple Watches, Samsung tablets, HP Chromebooks and more.

Waited until the last moment? No problem: At the time of publication, everything on this list will arrive before Dec. 25. You can also pick up most Walmart.com orders at your local store if you're extra worried about securing that one, special gift. If you use code HOLIDAY10, you'll save an extra $10 on purchases of $50 or more when you choose in-store pickup.

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm): $369



The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $369

Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum: $96

It's pretty rare to find a robot vacuum for less than $100 -- never mind a top-rated, voice-activated one like the Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum. Head over to the Walmart now to get yours now for less than half its usual price.

The Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum doesn't skimp on features -- it connects to your home Wi-Fi and can be controlled through an app or through your home's smart speaker. It has 1,500 Pa of suction, three-layer filtration and a slim profile that helps it get under furniture to clean. It's rated 4.4 stars at Walmart.

Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum, $96 (reduced from $249)

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Max wireless headset: $80



This wireless gaming headset by Turtle Beach -- compatible with the Sony PS4 and PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC -- features 48 hours of battery life, a flip-to-mute mic, a low-latency wireless connection, and support for the Sony PlayStation 5's 3D spatial audio. Save $50 at Walmart now.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 headset, $80 (reduced from $130)

Best Lego deals at Walmart right now



Lego building sets make great gifts for children of all ages (and adults too!). Here's a small selection of all the top-rated Lego sets available at Walmart right now.

Best Barbie deals at Walmart right now

Barbie dolls and playsets are time-tested holiday favorites. You can save up to 50% on Barbie at Walmart now.

Best Hot Wheels toy deals at Walmart

Walmart is rolling back prices on Mattel Hot Wheels toys as well. You can save on track sets, RC toys and more.

Best Fisher-Price toy deals at Walmart

Shopping for young kids? No problem -- there are plenty of Fisher Price deals at Walmart:

Lenovo Tab M8: $89



If you're looking for an affordable tablet this holiday season, check out the Lenovo Tab M8. The tablet offers an eight-inch HD display that's great for streaming videos. The battery life is fairly long, with up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge. The tablet also comes with a built-in kids-mode with Google Kids Space, making it a great gift for children.

Lenovo Tab M8, $89 (reduced from $119)

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $90



Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.

Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on sale at Walmart this week for $90. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $90 (reduced from $159)

Beats Studio Buds: $90



These sweat-resistant earbuds are ideal for avid runners or gym enthusiasts. They offer two levels of noise-canceling; active noise canceling and transparency mode.

Meanwhile, the IPX4 water resistance ensures they're protected even when you're sweating on them every day.

Beats Studio Buds, $90 (regularly $150)

