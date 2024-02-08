CBS Mornings Deals: Save up to 29% on silk pillowcases

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This week on CBS Mornings, lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner discussed deals on items that may make your life easier

Uncaged Ergonomics swivel laptop stand 2.0: Save 20%

Uncaged Ergonomics

The Uncaged Ergonomics Swivel Laptop Stand 2.0 may make working on your laptop more comfortable. Having your laptop propped up allows for a more ergonomic set up that may prevent the strain on your neck, shoulders and wrists that can come with hunching over your laptop for prolonged periods of time.

The stand is able to raise laptops about 7.5 inches off desks, can be tilted and offers a 360-degree swivel, allowing you to customize the stand to fit your preferred viewing and typing angles. Plus, you can fold it in half when you're done working for easier storage.

Normally priced at $24.99

Blissy silk pillowcases: Save 29%

Blissy

Blissy silk pillowcases were designed to provide people with a luxurious sleeping experience that may also enhance their skin and hair in the process. Laying your head on the smooth surface of the mulberry silk pillowcase may yield less friction to the skin and hair, which could result in the minimization of wrinkles and hair breakage.

The fabric is also hypoallergenic, which may make it ideal for people with sensitive skin and household allergies. What's more, the pillowcases are machine washable.

Normally priced at $67.46-$82.46

Pivo Pod value kit: Save 38%

Pivo

The Pivo Pod Value Kit is an AI accessory that moves with you as you create photos and videos. All you do is attach Pivo to your tripod, put in your phone, and when you get in front of the camera to pose, dance, or workout, the camera moves with you so you're never out of frame.

This bundle offer includes the Pivo device, a remote, a mount and a travel case. Pivo is compatible with all tripods as well as iPhone 8 phones or above with iOS 13.0 or higher, and Premium Android phones from 2017 and later with Android version 9.0 and higher.

Normally priced from $199.99