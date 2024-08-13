CBS Mornings Deals: Save up to 44% on a portable generator

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sun Joe generator: Save up to 44%

Sun Joe

The Power Joe portable propane generator from Snow Joe may provide power during outages. This generator offers a starting 4,100 watts of power then operates at 3,300 watts when running, which should yield about nine hours of runtime with a 20 pound propane tank (sold separately).

The generator is equipped with two 120-volt outlets, USB-A and -C ports for your electronic devices, a twist-lock receptacle and an RV outlet, all of which may come in handy both during power outages as well as camping. The package includes a protective cover, extension cord, magnetic dipstick and a 24V 2.0 Ah battery with a charger.

Normally priced at $899 get them now at CBSDeals.com for up to 44% off, only $499.99.

Squirrel: Save 42%

Squirrel

The Squirrel bedside perch is a caddy organizer equipped with a USB-C and -A charging port as well as five compartments. The five compartments allow you to keep necessities such as your phone, tablet, books and beverages right by your side when you need them. With this, you may not need a bedside table.

The Squirrel is made of 100% recycled plastic and should be very easy to install. Just slide it in between your bed frame and mattress to keep it intact and upright. This could work great for people with bedrooms that are too small to accommodate a bedside table, those who sleep in the top bunk of a bunk bed or college students that have a really tall bed frame.

Normally priced at $49.95, get one now at CBSDeals.com for up to 42% off, only $28.99.

Reathlete Air-C leg massager: Save 35%

Reathlete

The ReAthlete Air-C leg massager was made to provide relief and relaxation to your legs. Offering a blend of air compression and massage, this product employs airbags to apply gentle pressure to targeted areas of your legs, which may help stimulate circulation, and such, alleviate minor muscle pains.

The massager is controlled with a remote control and features three massage modes and three intensity levels, allowing a more customizable experience. The leg massager also comes with a pocket near the knee that can accommodate hot or cold gel pads, which may help reduce swelling and inflammation (when using a cold gel pad) or loosening of the muscles (when using hot gel pads). Use this exclusively at home or take this with you while traveling with the included storage bag.

Normally priced at $199.99 get one now at CBSDeals.com for 35% off at only $129.99.