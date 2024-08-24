Watch CBS News
CBS Mornings Deals: Save up to 36% on oral care products

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals
Exclusive discounts from CBS Mornings Deals 03:54

This week on "CBS Mornings" lifestyle expert Adriane Kiss discussed deals on items that may make your life easier — all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.  

Disclaimer: CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com. Deals are available for a limited time and while quantities last. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Riki Loves Riki light mask: Save up to 30%

rikibabyfaceledmaskanti-aging.jpg
Riki Loves Riki

The RIKI Baby Face is an LED light therapy mask that may help address various skin conditions. There are four LED light modes available, including the blue light therapy, which was designed to help with acne and regulating oil. The red light therapy may reduce inflammation and promote collagen, while the red light + infrared therapy may boost blood circulation and enhance elasticity. 

Using this for 20 minutes per day may yield results, such as improved skin texture and appearance, within a few weeks. Just make sure to wear the included protective eyewear during use. The RIKI Baby Face is USB rechargeable and portable, ready to provide light therapy to your face whenever you need it, wherever you are.

Normally priced at $395 get them now at CBSDeals.com for up to 30% off, only $276.50.

$276.50 at CBS Deals

AquaSonic: Save up to 36%

whitemain-166c3062-fa14-4c4b-b101-32f6f421b26f.jpg
AquaSonic

Using AquaSonic's Ultimate Oral Care Bundle may help to improve the health of your teeth and gums. This package includes the AquaSonic Elite rechargeable toothbrush, designed for advanced plaque removal and gum health. It has a built-in timer and comes with five brushing modes and eight ProFlex brush heads. Complementing this is the AquaSonic Elite Flosser, offering four modes and eight pressure levels for a more customizable flossing experience. 

You'll also get the AquaSonic Professional teeth-whitening strips with this bundle, which contain a formula that may remove stains on your teeth and whiten them up 10 shades in just two weeks. 

Normally priced at $139.85, get one now at CBSDeals.com for up to 36% off, only $89.99.

$89.99 at CBS Deals

Sporticulture LED Car Light: Save up to 33%

c2d484f0-b61b-4d60-8fcb-d71e2bcf26a1.jpg
Sporticulture

Take your team pride with you wherever you travel with Sporticulture's LED Car Door Team Lights. These lights project your favorite MLB or NFL team's logo onto the ground when you open your car door. 

The light is powered by a mini projector that only requires three AAA batteries. Peel off the backing, stick it onto your car door and when you open it a sensor will activate, turning on the light. This would be a fun accessory to have on you while traveling to a game, or tailgating.

Normally priced at $29.95, get one now at CBSDeals.com for up to 33% off at only $19.99.

$19.99 at CBS Deals
