Start a smart home security setup this Christmas with these Blink camera deals

Amazon

Before you head off on your holiday travels, you may want to think about upgrading your home security. Many people put off building a home security setup due to the cost, but it's absolutely possible to start small and upgrade your home security on a budget.

The CBS Essentials shopping experts have found some major Amazon deals that'll help you secure your home for as low as $20. For a limited time, you can score a Blink Mini camera for 43% off. This compact works great as a basic home security camera or even as a pet camera to keep an eye on your home and pets while you're out of the house. You can combine it with the 40% off Blink video doorbell to keep an eye on the interior and exterior of you home this holiday season.

Keep reading to learn more about the Blink Mini and video doorbell. You can shop these deals today for delivery before Christmas.

Blink Mini: $20 (43% off)

Amazon

The Blink Mini is a compact home security camera. Unlike the larger battery-powered Blink Indoor camera ($80), the Mini needs to be plugged in. It still has full camera functionality with live video viewing, two-way audio and night vision. The Mini can also chime and provide alerts from the Blink video doorbell, if you have one.

"I've been on the lookout for an affordable and reliable indoor security camera, and I must say the Blink Mini exceeded my expectations in every way," said one Amazon customer. "The motion detection feature is spot-on. I receive instant alerts on my phone when there's movement in the camera's field of view. It's a game-changer for security-conscious folks like me."

Right now, you can score the Blink Mini for just $20, reduced from $35.

Why we like the Blink Mini camera:

The compact camera offers clear, 1080p video.

It's simple to set up.

The Blink Mini has earned a 4.4-star rating with over 260,000 reviews.

It makes a great inexpensive gift under $20

Blink video doorbell: $36 (40% off)

Blink via Amazon

With the help of your smartphone, the Blink video doorbell can help protect your home on its own, or it can be used in conjunction with other easy to install, indoor and outdoor home security cameras from Blink (including the Blink Mini) to create a setup with more coverage.

Right now, for just $36 (reduced from $60), you can answer your door regardless of where you are, be instantly alerted if the doorbell picks up any motion near your door and capture 1080p resolution recordings via the camera's 135-degree wide-angle lens.

Take advantage of this sale so you can beef up your home security with one of the best budget video doorbells you'll find right now.

Why we like the Blink video doorbell:

It's wireless and is powered using two AA lithium batteries.

The camera offers 1080p (30fps) resolution and records video (that gets stored in the cloud) at 640 x 350 pixel resolution.

You get live, two-way communication with whomever approaches your door.

The video doorbell can be installed in just minutes.

In addition to an iPhone or Android-based phone, it works with Alexa-based devices.