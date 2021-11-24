The best Black Friday deals on robot vacuums: iRobot, Shark, Samsung and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Black Friday week has commenced, which means that it's time to take advantage of this season's best deals on the hottest gadgets, household appliances, toys, clothing items and other gift giving favorites.

Sure, a robot vacuum might not be the sexiest gift -- at least, not compared with watches, Early Black Friday deals on Apple AirPods, Samsung earbuds, gaming headphones and more and flatscreen TVs -- but the household essential definitely sits at the top of plenty of wish lists. After all, the small-but-mighty appliance make vacuuming and (even mopping) a whole lot easier, completing the job in a fraction of the time with almost zero labor, compared with a traditional vacuum.

Right now you can find deals on robotic vacuums at multiple retailers, including Samsung, Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon. But instead of sifting through all of the websites, CBS Essentials rounded up all of the best deals on a variety of highly rated brands and models.

Shark EZ bagless self-empty robot vacuum: $299 at Walmart

Shark via Walmart

We've seen a number of good deals on robot vacuums for Black Friday, but this Shark vacuum is the lowest-priced self-emptying robot vacuum we've found this season. It can be controlled via an app or voice control to clean carpets and hard floors. After each cleaning session, the device automatically empties itself into its bagless self-empty base, so you won't have to empty it time and time again.

Shark EZ bagless self-empty robot vacuum, $299 (regularly $499)

Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum: $449 at Samsung

Samsung

The most affordable Samsung Jet Bot, this Wifi-enabled cleaning tool, controllable via your smartphone, uses sensors to map cleaning zones. It also automatically distinguishes hard floors from carpets in order to use the proper suction, up to five watts. Get it for 25% off through Black Friday.

Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control, $449 (reduced from $599)

Samsung Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station: $599 at Samsung

Samsung

Slightly more expensive than the entry-level model, the Samsung Jet Bot+ boasts additional features, primarily a self-emptying clean station, which hygienically empties the dustbin after each use. Get it for 25% off through Black Friday.

Samsung Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station, $599 (reduced from $799)

Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition: $999 at Samsung

Samsung

Yes, it's more than double the price of the entry level model, big the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ is one of the smartest and most powerful models on the market. Compared with the five watts of suction power of the other two Samsung models, it boasts a whopping 30. The addition of Home View streaming video allows the user to monitor cleaning via the Samsung app. Get it for 23% off through Black Friday.

Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition, $999 (reduced from $1299)

Shark AI Self-Empty XL Robot: $450 at Amazon

The most advanced robot vacuum from Shark, the AI Self Empty XL features a bagless base that holds up to 60 days' worth of dirt and debris. Save $200 through Black Friday on Amazon, where Shark store items will be slashed up to 43%.

Shark AI Self-Empty XL Robot, $450 (reduced from $650)

Shark AI Robot Vacuum: $300 at Shark

Shark

A more affordable alternative, the Shark AI Robot Vacuum gets the job done but without the self-cleaning ability. Save $100 through Black Friday.

Shark AI Robot Vacuum, $300 (reduced from $400)

Shark Ion Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum: $160 at Best Buy

Shark/Best Buy

Voice-activated and Alexa- and Google Assistant-enabled, the Shark Ion features side and channel brushes, in addition to a multi-surface brush roll.

Shark Ion Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $160 (reduced from $260)

Eufy by Anchor BoostIQ RoboVac: $138 at Amazon

With more than 36,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the BoostIQ RoboVac serves as "the little engine that could" of robotic vacuums. Controllable via an accompanying remote, the quiet but powerful cleaning tool is 40% off for Black Friday.

Eufy by Anchor BoostIQ RoboVac, $138 (reduced from $230)

iRobot Roomba i3+: $399 at Amazon

This amped-up version of the OG robot vacuum empties itself into its base after every cleaning. Just dump out the dirt every 60 days, or as needed.

iRobot Roomba i3+, $399 (reduced from $499)

Bissell SpinWave Plus 2-in-1 mop and vacuum: $249 at Amazon

This robotic multitasker from Bissell switches between two tanks to clean every type of surface in your home. It even pairs up with the Bissell app to start and schedule cleanings when on the go.

Bissell SpinWave Plus 2-in-1 Robotic Mop and Vac, $249 (reduced from $399)

Roborock S7+ Robot Vacuum and Sonic Mop: $720 at Amazon

Easily portable, thanks to a weight of just over three pounds, the Alexa-enabled Roborock S7 is a great option for multi-level homes. It features a LiPo battery for extended durability and a 90-minute run time, in addition to a large dustbin holding up to 120 days worth of debris and dust.

Roborock S7+ Robot Vacuum and Sonic Mop, $720 (reduced from $950)

