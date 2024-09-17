The 5 best virtual reality headsets in 2024 are here to blow your mind

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ready to escape real life for some virtual reality playtime and adventure? The latest augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) tech is more affordable than ever. You can get lost in your favorite TV shows, immerse yourself in a game that unfolds all around you, and even get some real-world work done by entering into a virtual world.

No matter your reason for jumping into virtual reality, there are a variety of headsets available. Which one should you buy? We've got a can't-miss list of the best virtual reality headsets of 2024.

Pro Tip: Before investing in any augmented reality, virtual reality or mixed reality headset, focus on the content available for it. Make sure the headset you choose offers the types of virtual experiences you're interested in.

Best VR headset overall: Meta Quest 3

Take your VR adventures to new heights with the powerhouse Meta Quest 3. As the mightiest Quest to date, it delivers stunning graphics via double the processing power and crisper resolution over its predecessor. More than 500 immersive experiences are available — games, fitness and entertainment.

Ultra-realistic 3D audio and improved Touch Plus controllers give you better gesture recognition and navigation. Fully wireless and controller-free, you can move around the room without being tethered to wires -- something so many other VR headsets don't allow.

This bundle sweetens the deal with an exclusive edition of the epic "Asgard's Wrath 2" game. It's a $60 value all its own. So, it's like getting that game for free with your purchase.

For the best value when it comes to content, subscribe to the Meta Quest+ service. It provides two titles per month to keep your experience fresh. A six-month trial is offered if you purchase the 512GB Meta Quest 3 configuration.

Best VR headset for console gamers: PlayStation VR2

The PlayStation VR2 is the only virtual reality headset specifically tied to a video game console, but it's so great there doesn't really need to be another.

This is the redesigned version of Sony's original PlayStation VR. And it's an improvement in just about every way. The headset offers two impressive 2K OLED HDR screens with 4K resolution and a 110-degree field of view, headset haptics, and eye tracking — goodies that not every headset has. This is complemented by 3D audio.

Granted, you will need a PlayStation 5. And the PlayStation VR2 is more expensive than the actual console. But barring the standalone experience that the Meta Quest 3 offers, it's the simplest way for PlayStation fans to experience VR.

It's also the home of familiar PlayStation titles like "Gran Turismo 7," which offers VR content you won't find elsewhere. If you want to enjoy new games and spin-offs from popular PlayStation titles, you'll want to get a PlayStation VR. Other hit VR titles include "Resident Evil Village VR," "Horizon Call of the Mountain," "Jurassic World Aftermath Collection," "Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge Enhanced Edition" and "Cities VR: Enhanced Edition."

Best VR headset for PC gamers: Valve Index

The Valve Index is anything but affordable, but it's a high-end VR option for PC gamers looking for the utmost quality, especially in terms of controllers.

It doesn't excel when it comes to resolution, hovering at 1440 by 1600 pixels, but it has a ridiculous refresh rate of 144Hz and a 130-degree field of view, which put it leagues beyond other headsets on the market. Of course, you'll pay for this luxury.

The headset requires the installation of two sensors ahead of use, and it must remain connected to your PC. So you must have a Windows computer that can handle the latest and greatest games if you want to use the Value Index headset.

You get an impressive VR experience using controllers with excellent finger tracking and a headset with a super-high refresh rate that can turn your favorite games into seriously amazing immersive sessions. You can purchase the headset with controllers starting at $749. This includes the game "Half Life: Alyx."

Best VR headset for StreamVR and Windows Mixed Reality: HP Reverb G2

This VR headset and Windows mixed reality computing system comes with a headset and controllers. The headset features an ergonomic design with 2,160 by 2,160 pixel resolution LCD display panels and four cameras. The system supports StreamVR and Windows mixed-reality content.

When you invest in this headset, you can expect extremely realistic visuals, robust soundscapes, and superb performance — all coming together to form truly immersive VR experiences. This headset has been around since 2021, but it continues to be a favorite among gamers and spatial computing enthusiasts alike.

For a typical gamer, however, we'd recommend the Meta Quest 3 or PlayStation VR2, since these offer newer and more cutting-edge technologies that come in handy when gaming.

Best high-resolution VR headset: HTC Vive XR Elite

The best thing about the HTC Vive XR Elite VR headset is that it doesn't require a separate computer or game console. It can, however, be connected to a Windows PC if you like.

The headset boasts 3840 by 1920 combined resolution and 19 pixels per degree. You also get up to a 110-degree field of view and 90Hz refresh rate -- all in a remarkably compact form. Battery life is up to two hours, but the battery pack is hot-swappable and replaceable for longer immersive sessions.

As you'd expect, the headset also offers immersive audio. It comes with two controllers and various headset straps and accessories to help ensure a comfortable and snug fit. The headset itself is powered using an Intel Core i5-4590 processor with an AMD Ryzen 5 1500 GPU. Wi-Fi 6E is supported for wireless connectivity, but the headset also offers a USB Type-C port.

Beyond gaming, the HTC Vive XR Elite can be used for spatial computing using the Vive Desk Windows application. You can see multiple (virtual) displays showcasing smooth graphics with low latency.

For the best collection of VR games and experiences for this headset, be sure to set up a Vive Streaming account.