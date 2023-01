Best strollers for babies and toddlers in 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Tom Werner/Getty Images

During those first few years of parenthood, a well-made stroller makes life a whole lot easier. The right stroller -- like one of these top-rated strollers of 2023 -- makes setup and use a breeze. Take a look at these reviewer-loved strollers with all the latest features.

Top products in this article:

4.7-star-rated everyday, all-terrain stroller: Baby Jogger City Mini G2, $278 (reduced from $400)

4.9-star stroller with many configurations: Uppababy Vista V2, $1,000 (reduced from $1,100)

Popular stroller that grows with your family: Mockingbird Single-to-Double stroller, $450

A one-size-fits-all stroller doesn't really exist. Instead, the best stroller for you depends on your needs, wants and lifestyle.

Strollers range dramatically in price, starting at around $30 for a no-frills umbrella stroller, and going up into the thousands for feature-heavy models with solid suspension systems for a smoother ride.

If you plan on taking your stroller in and out of the trunk of a car, consider a stroller that easily folds up and doesn't weigh a ton. Frequent fliers should look for a lightweight, compact umbrella stroller. Those who plan on hauling around more than one kid should invest in a full-size convertible stroller with double seats and options to add standing boards, car seats and bassinets. Outdoorsy, athletic parents might think about investing in a jogging stroller that offers big, rugged wheels for off-road running.

The best strollers in 2023

Your friends at CBS Essentials sifted through many options to find the best strollers for you and your baby. These top-rated strollers (per user reviews on Amazon and elsewhere) will work for a variety of needs, budget and style.

(Doing even more shopping for baby? Check out our articles on the best baby monitors, plus the coziest and best gliding rocker chairs for your nursery. You might also want to read up on everything you need to know about the Snoo smart crib, the high-tech bassinet of many parents' dreams.)

Best all-terrain stroller: Baby Jogger City Mini G2

Baby Jogger

The Baby Jogger City Mini G2 stroller boasts three, all-terrain rubber wheels designed to glide over everything from cobblestones to dirt roads. Parents love the oversized sunshade to protect babies and kids from sun and rain. Despite the stroller's heavier-than-average weight (22 pounds), its one-handed fold system makes it easy to transport,

The Baby Jogger City Mini G2 has a weight capacity of 65 pounds.

Baby Jogger City Mini G2, $278 (reduced from $400)

Best integrated car seat and stroller: Doona

Doona

This innovative product marks the first fully integrated car seat and stroller. Roll your child around and if they fall asleep, simply fold the wheels up and install the car seat in your vehicle. Available in several colors.

Doona car seat and stroller, $550

Best convertible strollers for baby



The following strollers can accommodate more than one child with the help of extra seats and ride-on boards. They also accommodate car seats, bassinets and ride-on boards (with the appropriate accessories).

Uppababy Vista V2

UPPAbaby

This high-end stroller comes with loads of extras, including a baby bassinet for newborns, an expansive under-seat storage area (where you can stash your diaper bag), a telescoping handlebar and an impressive suspension system for a smooth ride. Once your baby graduates from the bassinet, attach an Uppababy rear-facing car seat (sold separately). Then, if the child becomes a big sibling, transform the Vista V2 into a double stroller with an Uppbaby Rumble Seat V2, or add an Uppababy PiggyBack Ride-Along Board for a big kid who wants to ride along. The stroller supports up to 50 pounds in the main seat and 35 pounds in the Rumble Seat.

Keep in mind the size: The Uppababy Vista V2 stroller is on the bulky side, and weighs more 27 pounds -- before you add kids, gear and extra accessories.

Uppababy Vista V2, $1,000 (reduced from $1,100)

Mockingbird Single-to-Double stroller

Mockingbird

There's a lot to love about the Mockingbird, a stroller that looks much more expensive than it is. It features a UPF 50+-rated, all-weather canopy, as well as go-anywhere wheels, dual-frame and seat suspension, a rotating handlebar and a one-step foot brake. There's also an option to customize finish, colors and patterns.

Best of all, the Mockingbird is modular. There are more than 18 arrangements for this stroller, including front-facing and parent-facing modes. Plus, it has a two-seat capacity (45 pounds per seat) when you buy the optional 2nd Seat Kit ($145).

In 2022 Mockingbird said goodbye to their Carriage attachment and added the Mockingbird Bassinet and Bassinet Stand. Use the bassinet in the stroller, clicking it right into the frame in place of the toddler seat, and then place it atop the stand for overnight sleep.

Mockingbird Single-to-Double stroller, $450

Mockingbird Bassinet, $140

Mockingbird Bassinet and Stand, $240

Bugaboo Donkey 5

Bugaboo

Considered one of the most luxurious strollers, the splurge-worthy Bugaboo Donkey 5 makes a great option for parents with two to three kids, and even twins. Available in three models (Mono, for one child, Duo, for two of different ages, and Twin, for twins) the system weighs quite a bit, starting at 26.9 pounds for the single version. However, the frame offers support for multiple children, with each seat holding up to 50 pounds.

The Mono comes with one seat, one bassinet, a sun canopy and a large basket, the Duo, two seats, one bassinet and two sun canopies and the Twin, two seats, two bassinets and two sun canopies. All three can be used with the Bugaboo stroller board, allowing an older kids to ride along.

Not sure how many kids are in your future? You can always start with the Mono and add an extension set with another baby comes along!

Bugaboo Donkey 5 Mono, $1,499

Bugaboo Donkey 5 Duo extension kit, $360

Bugaboo Donkey 5 Twin, $1,989

Best side-by-side double stroller: Baby Jogger City Mini Double

Baby Jogger

With all-terrain wheels, an effective suspension system, adjustable handlebar and a hand-operated braking system, the Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 double stroller offers a smooth ride. Like the other City Mini strollers, the double folds up easily and lays flat in your trunk. You can add an infant car seat, pram or glider board with the appropriate accessories. Each seat supports up to 50 pounds.

Baby Jogger City Mini GT2, $700

Best jogging stroller: Bob Gear Revolution Flex jogging stroller



Bob Gear

Inspired by mountain bikes, the Bob Gear Revolution Flex jogging stroller features a suspension system and fat tires designed to handle all types of terrain. The adjustable handlebar makes the stroller height appropriate for the tall and small, while padded seats and a secure harness keep kids secure and comfortable. Other perks include multiple storage compartments. It supports weights up to 75 pounds.

As with all three-wheel jogging strollers, make sure to follow directions, as misuse can result in tips or spills.

Bob Gear Revolution Flex jogging stroller, $440 (reduced from $550)

Best umbrella and compact strollers

For those who like to travel light, an umbrella or a similar compact stroller is a must. Compared with most full-size strollers weighing upwards of 20 pounds, umbrella strollers tip the scales at about 10 to 15 pounds. Because they fold vertically (like an umbrella!), they take up less space in a car, and can fit into the overhead compartment of an airplane.

Bēbee Lightweight Stroller

Bebee

Stylish and affordable, this lightweight stroller (16 pounds) features a one-hand MagicFold, car seat adapter, XXL canopy and lots of storage space. Safe for babies six months up to 50 pounds.

Bēbee Lightweight Stroller, $200

Summer Infant Summer 3Dlite+ umbrella stroller

Summer Infant

Weighing 14 pounds, the Summer 3Dlite+ strikes the perfect balance between comfort and convenience. It features a multi-position, one-handed recline, a cup holder, a cell-phone holder, a carry strap, plus enough storage to make most parents happy. It also boasts an oversized canopy with a peek-a-boo window. It supports weights up to 50 pounds.

Summer Infant Summer 3Dlite+ umbrella stroller, $130

Looking for something lighter, more affordable -- and in stock on Amazon? Check out the Summer Infant 3D Mini, which weighs just 11 pounds (but can support weights up to 45 pounds).

Summer Infant 3D Mini, $50 (reduced from $60)

Disney umbrella stroller with basket

Disney

While not the most feature-heavy stroller on the market, this Disney umbrella stroller in a cute Minnie Mouse design is rated 4.4 stars (out of five) on Amazon. It's touted by users for its portability -- and, sure, enough, the stroller weighs just 8 pounds. This stroller supports a maximum weight of 40 pounds.

Disney umbrella stroller with basket, $30 (reduced from $35)

Peg Perego Selfie stroller

Peg Perego

Named Selfie because of its clever, self-closing feature, the 14-pound Peg Perego stroller offers the lightweight convenience of an umbrella stroller along with features more commonly found in full-size models. This model includes a reclining seat, foldable canopy and spacious basket. Peg Perego car seats and ride-on boards are sold separately.

This stroller supports up to 48 pounds.

Peg Perego Selfie stroller, $366 and up (reduced from $450)

Related content on CBS Essentials