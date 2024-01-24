IIHS releases new booster seat ratings, most receive highest rating

If you're shopping for a child booster seat to put in your vehicle, there's good news.

When kids outgrow a car seat, they need a booster seat. There are many new models on the market and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety found plenty of quality choices.

"47 of the 54 boosters we rated received our top rating of BEST BET, and none of them were not recommended," said Jessica Jermakain, IIHS VP of vehicle research.

The IIHS analyzes seats to make sure the belt fits correctly for a typical 4- to 8-year-old. The new seats on the BEST BET list join those previously rated by the IIHS.

They range in price from $25 to $450 and will work in almost any car, mini van or SUV.

Safety experts say a good booster places the belt at the center of the shoulder. "It's not riding up on the neck or falling off the shoulder and the lap belt is low across the hips – really on the upper thighs – not riding up into the belly," Jermakain said.

Parents should make sure the seat works in their vehicle. Many communities offer inspection stations where instructors demonstrate how to properly install a car seat.

"Whether it's cross country or just going down the neighborhood we need to make sure kids are buckled up on every trip," Jermakain said.

The IIHS says children buckled up in booster seats are 45% less likely to be injured in a crash compared to those using seat belts alone.

Check out the full list of BEST BET booster seats here.