Celebrate the commemorative day by building Star Wars Lego sets. Getty Images

May the 4th be with you on Star Wars Day, May 4. To celebrate, why not pick up a new Star Wars Lego set? There are plenty of options available on Amazon that will keep you busy for days, if not weeks. With these sets, you can build starships, gunships and more -- no matter your age.

Below are the best Star Wars Lego sets to build for Star Wars Day, May 4. There's no better way to spend the commemorative day than with these intricate Lego projects available on Amazon.

'The Rise of Skywalker' Millennium Falcon Starship model building kit and minifigures

Amazon

Build this model starship with 1,351 pieces. It comes with Finn, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, C-3PO and Boolio minifigures, and D-O and BB-8 Lego figures. The starship has rotating top and bottom gun turrets, two spring-loaded shooters, a lowering ramp and an opening cockpit. Recommended for ages 9 and up.

"The Rise of Skywalker" Millennium Falcon Starship model building kit and minifigures, $128 (reduced from $160)

'The Mandalorian' The Razor Crest exclusive building kit

Amazon

This Lego Star Wars spaceship comes with minifigures of the Mandalorian, Greef Karga, Scout Trooper and the Child, plus an IG-11 Lego figure and weapons. The 1,023-piece set is ideal for ages 10 and up.

"The Mandalorian" The Razor Crest exclusive building kit, $146

Imperial Star Destroyer building kit

Amazon

Recreate the battles of Scarif, Hoth and Endor with this 4,784 piece Devastator Star Wars Lego set. It comes with a display stand, informational fact plaque and two Imperial minifigures with weapons. This tricky build is recommended for ages 16 and up.

"A New Hope" Imperial Star Destroyer building kit, $700

Republic Gunship building kit

Amazon

Build the Republic Gunship with two pilot cockpits, swing-out spherical gun turrets, two cannons, long wings and opening sides and a rear hatch. It comes with a display stand that has an information plaque and spaces for two minifigures: the blaster-equipped Clone Trooper Commander; and, the lightsaber-wielding Mace Windu. The kit has 3,292 pieces, and is recommended for ages 17 and up.

Republic Gunship building kit, $350

Republic Frigate

Amazon

The Republic Frigate Lego set comes with Yoda, Eeth Koth, Quinlan Vos, Clone Commander Wolffe and Wolfpack clone trooper minifigures. Three lightsabers and two blasters are also included. This 1,022 piece set is intended for ages 9 to 14 (but there's no rule you can't build it if you're 15 or 50).

Republic Frigate, $659

'A New Hope' Mos Eisley Cantina building kit

Amazon

Build your own Lego version of the original "Star Wars" movie's famous Mos Eisley Cantina! The 3,187-piece kit comes with 21 figurines, including Chewbacca, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ponda Baba, Garindan, Labria, R2-D2 and a Dewback. The wretched hive of scum and villainy has a removable roof for access to different booths. It's recommended for ages 17 and up.

"A New Hope" Mos Eisley Cantina building kit, $350

'A New Hope' Tantive IV building kit

Amazon

With this set, you can build the Starship Tantive IV. The ship features an accessible interior, engines and detachable escape pods. The kit comes with Bail Organa, Princess Leia, Captain Antilles, C-3PO and a Rebel Fleet Trooper, plus an R2-D2 droid figure. This 1,768-piece build is recommended for ages 12 and up.

"A New Hope" Tantive IV building kit, $298

