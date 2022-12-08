Best Samsung appliance deals at the Discover Samsung Sale: washers and dryers, refrigerators and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung's massive winter savings event, the Discover Samsung winter sale, has arrived. During the deals event, you can save big on Samsung refrigerators, Samsung washer and dryers, Samsung ranges, Samsung microwaves and more Samsung appliances.

The Discover Samsung winter sales event runs now through Dec. 15. Not only will you save on home appliances, the seasonal sale is your best opportunity to snag top-rated Samsung 4K TVs and 8K TVs, gaming monitors and even newly released smartphones at deeply discounted prices. Plus, if you order by Dec. 16, Samsung states that your order will be delivered in time for Christmas.

New deals are being announced at Samsung throughout the week, so check back here often. We've found the best deals on the trendiest Samsung home appliances that you can get right now at the Discover Samsung event.

There are four-hour flash deals to shop this week, too.

Today: Save 40% on the Samsung smart slide-in gas range

Today only, take 40% off on a Samsung smart slide-in gas range. This fingerprint-resistant appliance features a five-burner cooktop with dual- and triple-ring burners for cooking with different-sized pots and pans. The oven portion is also self-cleaning to take the hassle out of removing grease and food residue.

Use your phone to monitor your cooktop and set and adjust the cook time and temperature of your oven through Samsung's SmartThings app.

Samsung smart slide-in gas range, $779 (reduced from $1,300)

Samsung Bespoke laundry set is $1,000 off

The new Samsung Bespoke laundry line features generously sized 5.3-cubic-foot washers. The Bespoke laundry line includes all the latest AI technology you've come to expect from Samsung laundry appliances. These washers and dryers are outfitted with a smart dial for easy cycle selection, an auto-dispenser for adding laundry detergent and Samsung's Super Speed wash and dry settings for quick loads.

Samsung has added a new feature to its Bespoke laundry line. The latest Bespoke line includes Samsung's AI Optimal Dry. The tech feature uses sensors to detect the moisture content of your laundry and automatically selects the best drying setting.

Like other Samsung Bespoke appliances, the Bespoke washer and dryer are available in three designer colors: brushed black, silver steel and brushed navy. The dryer is available in electric and gas versions. (Expect to pay $90 extra for a gas-powered dryer.)

Samsung Bespoke washer and dryer pair (electric), $1,958 (reduced from $2,958)

Save $2,100 on a Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator



You can save $2,100 on a Samsung Bespoke four-door Flex refrigerator right now.

The 4.6-star-rated fridge features customizable and changeable door panels in a variety of colors and finishes. The top-rated kitchen appliance features a concealed beverage center with a water dispenser, an autofill water pitcher and an ice maker.

Samsung Bespoke four-door Flex refrigerator, $2,099 (regularly $4,199)

When you mix-and-match appliances with a Samsung Bespoke refrigerator, you'll get an extra 15% off.

This over-the-range microwave with sensor cooking is $190 off

Get a 4.1-star-rated microwave with sensor cooking for $190 off.

This large-capacity microwave is fingerprint-resistant and automatically adjusts cooking time for the best results.

Over-the-range microwave with sensor cooking, $269 (regularly $459)

Saturday deal: Save $1,700 on the Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Beverage Center

Each day through Dec. 15, Samsung will be offering a special daily deal. On Saturday, you can save $1,700 on a top-rated Samsung fridge.

This Samsung refrigerator features a beverage center that gives you water in two different ways: You can choose from an internal dispenser, or you can use the built-in pitcher that automatically refills. There's even an option to infuse a flavor.

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Beverage Center (counter-depth), $2,499 (regularly $3,899)

Samsung will also be offering the full-depth version of this refrigerator for the same price.

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Beverage Center (full-depth), $2,499 (regularly $3,899)

Discover Samsung: Best deals of the day

Each day through Dec. 15, Samsung will be offering a special daily deal. Here are the deals that you'll be able to take advantage of each day during the Discover Samsung winter sales event.

Thursday: Free memory upgrade with $150 Samsung Credit and enhanced trade-in credits on the Galaxy Z Fold 4

The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a 6.2-inch outer display with a folding design. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.

The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier. The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (that is, when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).

If you order the phone now you can get a free memory upgrade to 512GB, a $150 Samsung credit and up to $900 in enhanced trade-in credits.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512 GB) with $150 Samsung Credit, $1,500 (reduced from $1920)

Friday: Get a free memory upgrade and up to $600 trade-in credit on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

The new Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range of angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

If you order the smartphone now you can get a free memory upgrade to 512GB, a $50 Samsung credit and up to $600 in enhanced trade-in credits. With trade-in, you can score the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as low as $299.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (unlocked, 512 GB with $50 Samsung certificate, $299 and up (reduced from $1,060)

Friday: $600 off the 49" Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor

If you're looking for a truly immersive gaming experience, check out this super-wide, curved monitor. The Samsung Odyssey G9 features an HD QLED display, 2-millisecond response rate and 240 Hz refresh rate. This is a great opportunity to get a huge screen and great specs for a major discount.

49" Samsung Odyssey G9 4K gaming monitor, $900 (reduced from $1,500)

Saturday: Save $330 on the 32" Samsung 4k M8 smart computer monitor

This Samsung smart monitor is designed for streaming on popular streaming services and sites like Netflix, Amazon Prime video, YouTube and more. It provides an interface similar to many Smart TVs with a central hub where users can access all of the popular streaming services along with content recommendations. It offers a 4K display for an ideal viewing experience. The monitor also comes with a wireless remote. Note that this deal applies to the daylight blue model.

32" Samsung 4k M8 smart computer monitor with SlimFit camera, $400 (reduced from $730)

Sunday: Save $800 on the 49" Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 4K gaming monitor

If the regular G9 monitor wasn't enough for you, take a look at this premium super-wide, curved monitor. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 features a 4K mini-LED display, a one-millisecond response rate and 240 Hz refresh rate. This is a rare opportunity to get Samsung's top-of-the-line gaming monitor for 35 percent off.

49" Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 4K gaming monitor, $1,500 (reduced from $2,300)

Monday: Get the Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD (1 TB) for 25% off

The Samsung T7 Shield is an ultra-fast SSD with a read speed of 1,000 MB per second and a write speed of 1,050 MB per second. The drive offers dust and water resistance, plus Samsung states that the device can endure a drop of 9.8 feet.

Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD (1 TB), $90 (reduced from $130)

More deals to shop at the Discover Samsung event

Check out more deals on top-rated Samsung products during the Discover Samsung sales event. These week-long deals can be shopped all throughout the sales event.

Samsung Galaxy S22: Get a free memory upgrade and up to $400 trade-in credits

The 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 features an upgraded triple-rear-camera with improved optical zoom and an enhanced main sensor. It's also better at taking nighttime photos than previous models.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 also features Gorilla Glass Victus Plus construction. It's a more protective design, and it feels more premium, spanning the front and the back of the phone. (Previous models have had plastic backs.)

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256 GB), $800 (reduced from $850)

Samsung Galaxy S22+: Get a free memory upgrade and up to $500 trade-in credits

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ offers a larger screen size (6.6 inches), in addition to enhanced display with higher brightness. The S22+ features a 50 MP (f/1.8) wide, 12 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide and 10 MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera. It charges more efficiently than the standard S22 model.

You can score a free upgrade to 256 GB storage (up from 128 GB) right now as part of the Discover Samsung sales event. Samsung is also offering up to $500 in enhanced trade-in credits.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (256 GB), $1,000 (reduced from $1,050)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Get a free memory upgrade and up to $600 trade-in credits

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared to the standard Galaxy S22's 6.1-inch screen. It offers a 40 MP front-selfie camera, compared to the standard 10 MP front camera on the other models. The back camera is also enhanced, with better wide-angle and zoom functionality.

Right now, Samsung is offering a free upgrade to 256 GB storage (up from 128 GB) as part of its Discover Samsung event. You may also qualify for up to $600 in enhanced trade-in credits when you trade in an eligible device.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (256 GB), $1,200 (reduced from $1,300)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512 GB), $1,250 (reduced from $1,400)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $50 off

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offers a bigger and stronger smartwatch option. The watch face and battery are larger in the Pro model. The Pro model features a titanium case and sapphire glass. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also boasts improved navigation with track-back mode to help you navigate your way to back your starting point.

The Watch 5 Pro is available in two colors, but only the Gray Titanium is on sale. It comes in one size, 45mm.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, $400 (reduced from $450)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2: Save $40

Samsung's highly coveted earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2, are an excellent gift for fitness enthusiasts or music lovers. Featuring active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are built for users with an active lifestyle.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $110 (reduced from $150)

Samsung Galaxy Live

Not to be beaten by the Samsung Galaxy Buds, the Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at an even deeper discount. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.

Samsung Galaxy Live, $100 (reduced from $150)

