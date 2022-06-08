The best projectors in 2022, including home theater and outdoor projectors

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you're planning a family movie night in the backyard this summer or setting up a home theater, we've found the best projectors across a range of budgets and uses. From LG to Samsung, there are plenty of great projectors available to suit your needs below.

Top products in this article

Battery-powered, indoor-outdoor projector: LG CineBeam portable home theater projector, $529 (reduced from $700)

4.2-star-rated gaming projector: Optoma true 4K UHD gaming projector, $1,299

Top-rated budget projector: Auking HD mini projector, $69 (reduced from $100)

Projectors can be a fun way to watch movies on a bigger screen -- up to 300 inches -- without making a trip to the theater. You can set up a projector in the backyard for a family movie night during the summer, or set up your very own home theater. There are even gaming projectors with minimal lag and support for 4K.

Many people think of home theaters as a luxury that's outside of their budget, but there are great projectors at a variety of prices. Find the best projector for your home theater, gaming setup or outdoor movie party now.

Best home theater projectors

Check out our selections for the best home theater projectors.

BenQ HT2050A HD home theater projector

Amazon

This BenQ HD projector features a bright 1080p display with 2,200 lumens, high contrast and accurate colors. It can project on screens up to 300 inches. This highly-rated projector features DLP technology -- also used in commercial theaters and IMAX cinemas -- which uses micro-mirrors to project images from a monitor onto a larger screen.

BenQ HT2050A 1080P home theater projector, $750 (reduced from $800)

LG CineBeam portable full HD home theater projector

Amazon

The LG CineBeam (1080p) features 600 lumens of brightness, a high image-contrast ratio and up to 100 inches of video display. It's portable and has 2.5 hours of battery life when not plugged in, so the LG CineBeam can double as an outdoor projector for the summer.

LG CineBeam portable full HD home theater projector, $529 (reduced from $700)

Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K home theater projector

Amazon

The Anker Nebula Cosmos offers a 4K display, Dolby Digital sound and Android TV compatibility. It also features adjustable image sizing with a max display of 150 inches and a bright 1,500 lumen display.

Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K home theater projector, $1,400 after coupon ($1,600)

Samsung The Premiere 4K smart laser projector

Samsung

Samsung's The Premiere 4K smart laser projector is a high-resolution short-throw projector. Short-throw projectors are designed to be placed closer to a screen to eliminate glare and shadows. This projector offers 2,200 lumens of brightness and sharp color accuracy. The Premiere comes in two size options: 120 inch display and 130 inch display.

120" Samsung The Premiere 4K smart laser projector $3,500

You can also find the 130" display option:

130" Samsung The Premiere 4K smart laser projector $6,500

Best 4K gaming projectors

Projectors can also be a fun addition to your gaming setup. Check out our top picks for the best gaming projectors.

BenQ 4K HDR gaming projector

Amazon

The BenQ 4K gaming projector features HDR with 3,200 lumens of brightness and allows for Dolby Atmos and 7.1-channel surround-sound pass-through. It offers a 16-millisecond lag and a 60-Hz refresh rate at 4K. You can also game in 1080p with 4-millisecond lag and a 240-Hz refresh rate. The machine can project image sizes up to 300 inches.

BenQ 4K HDR gaming projector, $1,499

Optoma 4K UHD gaming projector

Amazon

The Optoma true 4K gaming projector has an ultra-bright display with 3,600 lumens and just 4.2 ms of input lag. The projector can display images up to a maximum of 300 inches. It has keystone correction -- high-contrast ratio and high-color accuracy for an optimal viewing experience.

Optoma 4K UHD gaming projector, $1,299

Best outdoor projectors in 2022

Find great projectors for outdoor viewing to stream your favorite shows or movies in your backyard this summer.

Anker Nebula Solar HD portable projector

Amazon

The Anker Nebula Solar HD portable projector (1080p) is a compact, lightweight option with HDR. It has a 3-hour battery life when not connected to power and a built-in stand. It has Android TV built in, providing access to streaming apps including HBO Max, YouTube and Hulu. It features a 120-inch max projection display.

Anker Nebula Solar portable projector, $560 (reduced from $600)

You can save $100 by purchasing the AC-powered version of this projector.

Anker Nebula Solar portable projector, $460 (reduced from $520)

Epson EpiqVision HD mini projector with Android TV

Amazon

The Epson EpiqVision HD projector (1080p) features 1,000 lumens of brightness and adaptive color correction. AndroidTV comes built in for streaming, and the machine can project on screens up to 150 inches.

Epson EpiqVision mini projector with Android TV, $1,000

Xgmini MoGo Pro HD portable projector for outdoor streaming

Amazon

This 1080P mini projector is a portable option for outdoor streaming. The Xgimi MoGo offers Bluetooth connectivity, automatic keystone connection and Android TV. It has 300 lumens of brightness and DLP technology, and it can project onto screens up to 100 inches.

Don't forget to apply the coupon before checkout at Amazon to save an extra $75.

XgimiI MoGo Pro portable projector for outdoor streaming, $425 after coupon (reduced from $650)

Best budget projector

If you're looking for a great budget option, check out this affordable projector.

Auking HD mini projector

Amazon

The Auking HD mini projector (1080p) is a compact and affordable option for families that want a basic projector for movie nights. It has built-in speakers but can also be connected to external speakers. It offers a maximum projection display size of 170 inches.

Auking HD mini projector, $69 (reduced from $100)

